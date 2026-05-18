【フォレストテラス明治神宮】少人数婚をご検討のおふたりへ 家族や親しい方々と過ごす“アットホームウエディング”相談フェアを開催！

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フォレストテラス明治神宮（東京都渋谷区代々木神園町1-1）では、少人数での挙式・会食をご希望のお客様に向けた特別相談フェアを開催しております。

「家族だけでゆっくり過ごしたい」「親しい方々への感謝を大切にしたい」そんな想いを形にするため、経験豊富なプランナーがおふたりのご希望に合わせて丁寧にご案内。お急ぎ婚やマタニティ婚など、さまざまなご事情にも柔軟に対応いたします。

フェアでは神前挙式や和婚の魅力をご紹介する相談会をはじめ、明治神宮境内のご案内、会場のコーディネート見学、引出物やオリジナルギフト展示など実際のご婚礼をイメージいただける多彩なコンテンツをご用意しております。

またタイミングによっては、明治神宮で執り行われる挙式風景をご覧いただける場合もあり、当日の雰囲気をよりリアルに感じていただけます。さらにご来館いただいたお客様には「ペアカフェチケット」をプレゼント。ご成約のお客様には、新郎新婦衣裳レンタル1着目より最大50％OFFの成約特典もご用意しております。

※「ブライダルフェア」の事前予約制・参加費は無料です

ブライダルフェアのご予約はこちら :https://forestterrace.official-wedding.net/fair/date?_gl=1*wr330r*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3NTI4MjM5MjMuRUFJYUlRb2JDaE1JcThtZC1mSEZqZ01Wa044V0JSMm5RQk9yRUFBWUFTQUFFZ0pKSWZEX0J3RQ..*_gcl_au*MTczOTI2OTMyOS4xNzU0NTYxNzEw*_ga*MTYyMzcyNDY1My4xNzQ2Nzg1NjU5*_ga_JNS110RENH*czE3NTQ5MDU2NDgkbzI3OCRnMCR0MTc1NDkwNTY0OCRqNjAkbDAkaDA.*_ga_G5CQ36SDCN*czE3NTQ5MDU2NDgkbzI3OCRnMCR0MTc1NDkwNTY0OCRqNjAkbDAkaDA.&_ga=2.228122845.1709039225.1754791678-1623724653.1746785659&_gac=1.40035222.1752823923.EAIaIQobChMIq8md-fHFjgMVkN8WBR2nQBOrEAAYASAAEgJJIfD_BwE

電話でのご予約も受付けております。お気軽にお問合せください。

フォレストテラス明治神宮ブライダルサロン

TEL:03-3379-9282

受付時間：9:00～19:00

定休日：火曜日（祝日除く）

明治神宮の境内にありながらドレスも映える、TOKYOの森と調和する森のバンケット「欅（けやき）」「椎（しい）」を有する、参拝者の憩いの場として親しまれている「フォレストテラス明治神宮」

明治神宮の森の中に佇む東京都選定歴史的建造物にも選ばれた１棟貸切の純日本家屋「桃林荘（とうりんそう）」。重厚な門扉の奥に広がる特別な場所で、ここでしか感じることができない上質で静寂な空気が訪れた方々を包む

【フォレストテラス明治神宮・桃林荘】（婚礼）

〒151-0052 東京都渋谷区代々木神園町1-1

フォレストテラス明治神宮

フォレストテラス明治神宮公式HP

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/forestterrace/

フォレストテラス明治神宮婚礼公式HP

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/forestterrace/about/wedding.html

フォレストテラス明治神宮婚礼公式Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/meijijingu.wedding/

フォレストテラス明治神宮ブライダルサロン

TEL:03-3379-9282

受付時間：9:00～19:00 （火曜日定休※祝日除く）

[Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu] Bridal Fair for Couples Considering an Intimate Wedding with Family and Close Friends

At Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu, we are pleased to host a special bridal fair for couples considering a small-scale wedding surrounded by family members, relatives, and close friends.

We invite you to discover a warm and heartfelt wedding style in a peaceful setting.



The fair features a variety of contents designed to help couples imagine their special day, including consultation sessions introducing the beauty of traditional Shinto weddings and Japanese-style ceremonies, guided tours of the Meiji Jingu grounds, reception venue coordination displays, and exhibitions of wedding gifts and exclusive original items.

Depending on the timing of your visit, you may also have the opportunity to witness an actual wedding procession or ceremony taking place at Meiji Jingu, allowing you to experience the authentic atmosphere of the wedding day.



In addition, guests attending the fair will receive a complimentary “Pair Cafe Ticket.” Couples who proceed with their booking will also enjoy a special offer of up to 50% OFF the first bridal costume rental for both bride and groom.

“Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu”

Online Reservation :https://meijikinenkan.official-wedding.net/fair/date

Located within the grounds of Meiji Jingu, “Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu” is beloved as a relaxing gathering place for visitors.

The venue features the forest banquet halls “Keyaki” and “Shii,” where elegant wedding dresses beautifully harmonize with the lush greenery of Tokyo’s iconic forest setting.

“Tourinsou”

Nestled quietly within the forest of Meiji Jingu, “Tourinsou” is an exclusive traditional Japanese residence designated as a Tokyo Selected Historical Building.

Beyond its stately gates lies a truly special space, where refined elegance and tranquil atmosphere unique to this location gently embrace every guest who visits.

[Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu / Tourinsou] (Wedding Information)

Address:

1-1 Yoyogi Kamizono-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 151-0052, Japan

Official Website:

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/forestterrace-en/

Wedding Official Website:

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/forestterrace-en/about/wedding.html



Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu Bridal Salon

TEL: +81-3-3379-9282

Reception Hours:

9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

(Closed Tuesdays except national holidays)