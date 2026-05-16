Tokushima Auction Market株式会社、Davao Catigan社とココナッツ製品の製造・供給・販売に関するMemorandum of Agreement（MOA）を締結

Tokushima Auction Market 株式会社

Tokushima Auction Market株式会社（本社：徳島県徳島市、代表取締役：荒井嘉久、以下「TAM」）は、フィリピンのDavao Catigan Manufacturer of Coconut By Products Inc（以下「Davao Catigan」）との間で、ココナッツ製品の製造・供給・販売に関するMemorandum of Agreement（基本合意書／MOA）を締結したことをお知らせいたします。

Davao Catigan社 CEO Obelidhon氏と

調印式は2026年5月12日にフィリピン ダバオ市にて執り行われ、約120名が出席しました。当日は、在ダバオ日本総領事、フィリピン民間航空庁（CAAP）長官（代理出席：ジェネラルサントス空港長）、フィリピン貿易産業省（DTI）およびフィリピンココナッツ庁（PCA）の各地域長官、農業関係者など、多くの関係者が参列し、ダバオ市長から祝辞が寄せられました。

日本総領事とフィリピン政府関係者の皆様会場の様子コアメンバー

本提携により、Davao Catiganがココナッツ製品の製造および輸出を担い、TAMが日本を含むグローバル市場での販売を担います。生産者と市場を直接つなぐ新たな国際連携モデルとして、農業・食品流通における長期的な価値創出の実現を目指してまいります。

本提携の概要

提携先：Davao Catigan Manufacturer of Coconut By Products Inc

締結内容：ココナッツ製品の製造・供給・販売に関するMemorandum of Agreement（MOA）

調印日：2026年5月12日

役割分担：Davao Catiganが製造および輸出、TAMが日本を含むグローバル市場での販売を担当

対象製品：ココナッツシュガー、ココナッツクリーム、ココナッツ酢、ココナッツキャンディー（現地名：ボカヨ）

年間取扱予定量：全製品合計で少なくとも8,000トン

本取り組みの背景と意義

ココナッツシュガーココナッツクリームココナッツ酢ココナッツキャンディー

この取り組みは、ココナッツ農家の生計向上を支援するとともに、製品の品質向上と生産拡大を目指す重要な第一歩です。従来の個人規模の生産から脱却し、より安定的かつ継続性のある供給体制の構築を目指します。

また、生産者の顔が見えるココナッツ製品を市場へ届けることができる、極めて稀有な取り組みであるとも考えております。製品そのものだけでなく、生産の背景や作り手の想いまで含めて価値として届けられることは、これからの市場において大きな意味を持つと考えています。

TAMは、国境を越えたパートナーシップを通じて、生産者の価値が正当に評価される市場づくりに貢献できることを大変意義深く受け止めております。

他のプロジェクト連携

本取り組みは、ココナッツ製品の製造・販売にとどまる単独事業ではなく、TAMがこれまで推進してきたフィリピン総合農水産開発プロジェクトの各プロジェクトと連携し、国際供給体制を構築していく取り組みです。

原材料の安定確保に向けては、Davao Catiganの自社畑に加え、BARMM（バンサモロ自治地域）の農家との協力関係の構築します。地域の生産者との連携を広げることで、安定した供給基盤の形成を目指します。

また、製品をグローバル市場へ安定的に届けるためには、物流インフラの整備も不可欠です。TAMが推進する航空物流や空港開発構想に加え、輸出を支える倉庫機能の整備も含め、サプライチェーン全体の強化を進めてまいります。

製造現場の安定稼働には、安定的な電力供給も重要です。さらに、生産計画、製造管理、品質管理、輸出管理などの情報を国境を越えて円滑に共有するため、DDLS（Digital Data Link Satellite）も活用します。

TAMは、生産、物流、エネルギー、デジタルインフラを有機的に結びつけることで、持続可能な価値創造の実現を目指しています。今回のココナッツ事業をその重要な第一歩と位置づけ、農業・食品分野にとどまらない国際連携モデルとして発展させてまいります。

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製品サンプル・お取引のご希望について

製品のサンプル並びにお取引をご希望の場合は、下記問い合わせ先までご連絡ください。

■ 会社概要・お問い合わせ先

商号：Tokushima Auction Market株式会社

代表者：荒井嘉久

所在地：〒770-0872 徳島県徳島市北沖洲4丁目1番38号 徳島市中央卸売市場内

TEL : 088-628-2765

事業内容：農水産物開発事業、国際貿易事業、インフラ関連事業 ほか



お問い合わせは上記までお願い致します。

Tokushima Auction Market Corporation Signs Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Davao Catigan Manufacturer of Coconut By Products Inc for the Manufacturing, Supply, and Sales of Coconut Products

Building a Sustainable Coconut Value Chain Between Japan and the Philippines with an Annual Handling Target of 8,000 Tons

Tokushima Auction Market Corporation (Head Office: Tokushima City, Tokushima Prefecture, Japan; Representative Director: Yoshihisa Arai; hereinafter “TAM”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Philippines-based Davao Catigan Manufacturer of Coconut By Products Inc (hereinafter “Davao Catigan”) concerning the manufacturing, supply, and sales of coconut products.

With Mr. Obelidhon, CEO of Davao Catigan

The signing ceremony was held in Davao City, Philippines, on May 12, 2026, with approximately 120 attendees in attendance.

Distinguished guests included the Consul General of Japan in Davao, the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) (represented by the Airport Manager of General Santos International Airport), regional directors from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), as well as agricultural stakeholders and other invited guests. A congratulatory message was also delivered by the Mayor of Davao City.

To the Consul General of Japan and officials of the Philippine governmentThe scene at the venueCore members

Under this partnership, Davao Catigan will be responsible for the manufacturing and export of coconut products, while TAM will oversee sales and market development in Japan and other international markets. This initiative represents a new international collaboration model that directly connects producers with global markets, with the aim of creating long-term value in agricultural and food distribution.

Overview of the Agreement

The key terms of the partnership are as follows:

Partner Company: Davao Catigan Manufacturer of Coconut By Products Inc

Agreement Scope: Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the manufacturing, supply, and sales of coconut products

Signing Date: May 12, 2026

Division of Responsibilities: Davao Catigan will manage manufacturing and export; TAM will lead sales and market development in Japan and global markets

Product Categories: Coconut sugar, coconut cream, coconut vinegar, coconut candy (locally known as Bukayo)

Projected Annual Volume: At least 8,000 metric tons across all products combined

Coconut SugarCoconut CreamCoconut VinegarCoconut CandyBackground and Strategic Significance

This initiative marks an important first step toward improving the livelihoods of coconut farmers while enhancing product quality and expanding production capacity. Moving beyond fragmented small-scale individual production, the project seeks to establish a more stable and resilient supply structure.

TAM also recognizes this initiative as a rare opportunity to deliver coconut products to market with clear visibility into the people behind their production. Beyond the products themselves, conveying the stories, production environments, and dedication of the producers adds meaningful value that is increasingly important in today’s marketplace.

TAM considers it highly significant to contribute to the creation of markets where the value created by producers is fairly recognized through cross-border partnerships.

Collaboration with Other Strategic Projects

This initiative is not intended as a standalone coconut manufacturing and trading project. Rather, it is designed to align with TAM’s broader integrated agricultural and fisheries development initiatives in the Philippines, contributing to the establishment of a comprehensive international supply framework.

To ensure a stable supply of raw materials, Davao Catigan will establish cooperative relationships not only through its own plantations, but also with farmers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). By expanding partnerships with regional producers, the company aims to build a stable and reliable supply base..

Efficient logistics infrastructure is also essential for stable global distribution. In addition to TAM’s aviation logistics initiatives and airport development concepts, the company will strengthen the broader supply chain through warehouse infrastructure and export support systems.



Stable electricity supply is another critical requirement for reliable manufacturing operations. Furthermore, to facilitate seamless international communication regarding production planning, manufacturing oversight, quality assurance, and export management, TAM will utilize DDLS (Digital Data Link Satellite) as part of its operational framework.



By integrating production, logistics, energy, and digital infrastructure, TAM aims to create sustainable long-term value. The coconut business represents a key first step in this broader vision, which extends beyond agriculture and food into a wider international collaboration model for industrial development.

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Company Information / Contact Information

Company Name: Tokushima Auction Market Corporation

Representative: Yoshihisa Arai

Address: Tokushima City Central Wholesale Market, 4-1-38 Kitaokinosu, Tokushima City, Tokushima 770-0872, Japan

Tel: +81-88-628-2765

Business Activities: Agricultural and Fisheries Development, International Trade, Infrastructure-Related Business, and Others

For inquiries, please contact us using the information above.