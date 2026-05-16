【DPC KOBE】浴衣で楽しむ、女性限定ピックルボールイベント。「浴衣 DE ピックル」5/25(月)開催

【リリース概要｜女性限定。「浴衣 DE ピックル」開催】

株式会社ITC浴衣で楽しむ、ゆるっとピックル女子会。「浴衣 DE ピックル」開催

米国発のテニス・ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と株式会社ITCのパートナーシップにより誕生し、関西におけるピックルボールの先駆的拠点として新たなスポーツ文化を発信し続ける「DPC KOBE（兵庫県神戸市）」。

当施設では、2026年5月25日（月）、女性限定の特別企画「浴衣 DE ピックる」を開催いたします。

本イベントは、ピックルボールを通じた交流とコミュニティづくりをテーマにした、女性向け企画の第2弾として開催されるものです。前回4月に開催した女性限定イベントでは、募集後すぐに定員満員となり、参加者からは「定期的に集まれる場がほしい」「毎月テーマを変えて継続してほしい」といった熱量の高い声が多く寄せられました。

今回は“浴衣で楽しむ、ゆるやかなピックルボール交流会”をテーマに、浴衣や甚平、ムームーなど夏らしい装いで参加できるカジュアルイベントとして実施します。プレーレベルは問わず、初心者から経験者まで、女性同士で気軽にプレーや交流を楽しめる内容となっています。

DPC KOBEでは、競技スポーツとしてだけでなく、人と人が自然につながる「PLAY」の場として、ピックルボールの新しい可能性を提案しています。

ピックルボールがもたらすウェルネスとコミュニティの価値を、ぜひ現地で体感してください。

”LIVE TO PLAY” ──

A hub for people, A home for pickleball.

Release Overview | Women-Only Event “Yukata DE Pickle” at DPC KOBE

Founded through a partnership between U.S. racket sports brand DIADEM and ITC, DPC KOBE in Kobe has become a pioneer in indoor pickleball in the Kansai region, promoting a new community-centered sports culture through PLAY.

On May 25, 2026, DPC KOBE will host a women-only event titled “Yukata DE Pickle.”

This event marks the second edition of DPC KOBE’s women-focused pickleball community program, following an April session that quickly reached full capacity and inspired requests for ongoing themed events and regular gatherings.

Participants are invited to enjoy pickleball in yukata, jinbei, muumuu, or other summer-inspired outfits in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Open to all skill levels, the event offers a casual space for women to enjoy both play and conversation, from first-time players to experienced participants.

At DPC KOBE, pickleball is viewed not only as a sport, but as a space where people naturally connect through PLAY, creating new opportunities for wellness, communication, and community.

From a first encounter to a lasting habit-

experience the wellness and sense of community that pickleball brings.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

■ 浴衣 DE ピックる

浴衣で楽しむ、女性限定ピックルボールイベント。

浴衣・甚平・ムームーなど、夏らしいコーディネートで参加できる、女性限定のカジュアルイベントです。

レベルフリー形式のため、初心者から経験者まで幅広く参加可能。コート上でのプレーだけでなく、参加者同士の自然な交流も楽しめる内容となっています。

コーチによるアドバイスを交えながら、ラリーやゲームをゆるやかに楽しみ、軽食を囲みながらコミュニケーションを広げていきます。

DPC KOBEならではの音楽と臨場感あるインドア空間の中で、“いつもとは少し違うPLAY”を体験いただけます。

日程｜5月25日（月）

時間｜10:00～12:00

対象｜女性限定・レベルフリー

定員｜16名（先着順）

参加費｜DPC Plus会員：2,500円（税込） 一般：3,500円（税込）

内容｜レベルフリー形式でのプレー交流／コーチアドバイス付き／軽食付き

服装｜浴衣・甚平・ムームーなど、夏らしいコーディネートでご参加ください

・浴衣の下にはスポーツウェア推奨

・足元は室内用シューズで参加可能

参加方法｜

詳細・お申し込みは、こちらのページ(https://itc.lan.jp/web/visitor/member_add.php?cd=32&id=51)よりご確認ください。

楽しさと技術を情熱的に 日本トップレベル 現役選手コーチによるコーチング体制（体験会・練習会）

福井 宏光｜Playmaking Director佐藤 匠洋後藤 由希村川 允彦竹山 世成



EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details

■ Yukata DE Pickle

A women-only pickleball event in yukata, designed for relaxed play and casual connection.

Participants are welcome to join in yukata, jinbei, muumuu, or other summer-inspired outfits. Open to all skill levels, the event offers a casual setting where beginners and experienced players alike can enjoy pickleball, conversation, and natural interaction.

With coaching throughout the session, participants can enjoy rallies and casual games while connecting over snacks and conversation.

Set in DPC KOBE’s music-filled indoor space, the event offers a different kind of PLAY - one centered on comfort, connection, and community.

Schedule｜Monday, May 25, 2026

Time｜10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Eligibility｜Women Only / All Skill Levels Welcome

Capacity｜16 Participants (First Come, First Served)

Fee｜DPC Plus Members: \2,500 (tax included) General Admission: \3,500 (tax included)

Program｜Casual pickleball play / Coaching / Light snacks

Dress Code｜Participants are encouraged to wear yukata, jinbei, muumuu, or other summer-inspired outfits.

Sportswear underneath yukata is recommended.

Please wear indoor court shoes or athletic shoes.

Registration｜

For details and registration, please visit this page(https://itc.lan.jp/web/visitor/member_add.php?cd=32&id=51).

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所“LIVE TO PLAY” A hub for people, A home for pickleball

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We weren’t born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan’s tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan’s first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-2960



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。