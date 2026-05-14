オーロラ・エナジー・リサーチ、蓄電池経済性評価ソフトウェア「Chronos」を日本で提供開始

Aurora Energy Research株式会社

電力市場分析サービスを展開する、Aurora Energy Research株式会社（中央区、以下「オーロラ」）は本日、系統用蓄電池の経済性評価ソフトウェア「Chronos（クロノス）」の日本版を提供開始しました。

「Chronos」は、既に米国、欧州、豪州を中心に、蓄電池事業者、開発事業者、電力・インフラ企業、金融機関等の皆様に広く活用されており、この度、日本市場向けに最適化された形式でご利用いただけるようになりました。

日本の蓄電池市場は現在、再生可能エネルギーの導入拡大を背景に、急速な成長期を迎えています。一方で、事業の具体化に向けては、卸電力市場、需給調整市場、容量市場など複数の収益源が相互に影響しあうことに加え、出力制御の増加傾向や制度変更なども分析に組み込む必要があるため、単純な収益試算では事業性を十分に評価することが難しい状況です。

こうした状況に対応すべく、「Chronos」は、蓄電池事業に携わる皆様の、投融資に関わる分析を精緻かつ迅速に提供し、ビジネス上の日々の意思決定をご支援します。

「Chronos」は、系統用蓄電池に加え、太陽光発電などの再エネとの併設プロジェクトにも対応しており、以下のようなユースケースにご活用いただけます。

- プロジェクト開発段階における投資意思決定支援- ポートフォリオ全体の価値評価および最適化- ファイナンス検討・デューデリジェンス支援

Aurora Energy Research株式会社リサーチ部 川俣大和部長のコメント：

「日本の蓄電池ビジネスは、複数市場による収益源が立ち上がってきたことでより大きな成長局面にあります。一方で、それらの収益機会が相互かつ複雑に作用し、投資判断の難易度も上がっています。

「Chronos」は、オーロラが培ってきた電力市場モデリングの強みと実用的な使いやすさを兼ね備えており、複数の前提条件・シナリオに基づく迅速かつ精度の高い意思決定を可能にするソフトウェアです。海外市場では、プロジェクトファイナンスの検討においても参照されるなど、バンカブルなツールとして高い信頼性を有していますが、日本市場に最適化された分析環境を提供することで、日本の蓄電池ビジネスの持続的な発展を支援してまいります。」

Aurora Energy Research株式会社

2013年にオックスフォードにて設立され、世界18拠点以上で展開している電力市場分析に特化した企業です。当社が強みとする電力市場モデルを用いた定量分析を通じて、事業会社・金融機関等の意思決定を支援しています。

日本市場においては、2023年にサービスのご提供を開始し、電力市場の長期見通し、再エネ・蓄電池の経済性分析、再エネ出力制御見通しを含む四半期レポートの発行の他、個別プロジェクトへのアドバイザリーサービスをご提供しています。

Aurora Energy Research Launches Battery Storage Asset Valuation Software “Chronos” in Japan

Aurora Energy Research K.K. (Chuo-ku; hereinafter “Aurora”), a provider of power market analysis services, today announced the launch of the Japan edition of its battery storage asset valuation software, Chronos.

Chronos is already widely used across Europe, Australia, and the United States, by battery project developers, utilities and infrastructure companies, and financial institutions. The Japan edition has been specifically adapted to reflect local market conditions and is now available to support decision-making in the market.

Japan's battery storage market is currently entering a period of rapid and complex growth, driven by the accelerating deployment of renewable energy. At the same time, the market is evolving into a structure where multiple revenue streams, including wholesale, balancing, and capacity markets, interact with one another, while increasing levels of renewable curtailment and ongoing policy and regulatory updates are influencing project revenues, meaning that project viability cannot be reliably assessed using simple revenue projections alone and requires a broader set of considerations.

To address these challenges, Chronos provides highly detailed and fast investment and financing analysis for stakeholders involved in battery storage projects, supporting day-to-day business decision-making.

In addition to standalone grid-scale batteries, the software can assess projects co-located with renewable assets such as solar, and supports a range of use cases including:

- Investment decision support at the project development stage- Portfolio-wide valuation and optimisation- Support for financing assessments and due diligence

Comment from Yamato Kawamata, Research Lead, Aurora Energy Research K.K.:

"Japan's battery storage market is entering a new growth phase as multiple revenue streams begin to emerge. At the same time, interactions between these revenue opportunities are increasing in complexity and making investment decisions more challenging.

Chronos combines Aurora’s strengths in power market modelling with practical usability across multiple scenarios and assumptions, helping faster and more accurate decisions. In global markets, Chronos has been referenced in project finance evaluations and is recognised as a bankable analytical tool. By providing an analytical environment tailored to Japan, we aim to support the sustainable development of the battery storage projects."

About Aurora Energy Research

Founded in 2013, Aurora Energy Research is a leading global provider of power market forecasting and analytics, operating out of more than 18 offices worldwide. Through quantitative analysis using its proprietary power market models, Aurora supports critical investment and financing decisions for corporations and financial institutions.

In Japan, Aurora began offering services in 2023 and provides quarterly market forecast reports on the long-term power market, battery economics, and curtailment, alongside bespoke advisory services tailored to the local market.