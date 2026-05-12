モッドアステラ株式会社、台湾Wellgen Medicalと戦略的パートナーシップを締結

モッドアステラ株式会社

AI医療開発プラットフォームを提供するモッドアステラ株式会社（本社：東京都渋谷区）は、台湾の細胞診向けトモグラフィイメージング技術企業であるWellgen Medical CO., LTDと、がん細胞診領域におけるAIスクリーニングモデル共同開発に向けた戦略的パートナーシップを締結したことを発表しました。



本提携では、Wellgen Medicalが保有するFDAクリア済みトモグラフィイメージング技術および臨床データセットと、モッドアステラの医療AI開発プラットフォームを組み合わせ、体腔液細胞診における転移がん細胞の検出支援AIの開発を進めます。

世界的な病理医不足と診断精度の課題

胸水や腹水などの体液中に存在するがん細胞を分析する「細胞診（Cytopathology）」は、転移がん検出の最前線として重要な役割を担っています。一方で、病理医不足は世界的に深刻化しており、米国では2030年までに約5,000人の病理医不足が予測されています。日本においても、人口10万人あたりの病理医数は約1.4人と、米国の約5分の1水準に留まっています。

さらに、体液細胞診における転移がん検出感度は、がん種や診断方法によって32%～77%程度にとどまり、ステージ4がん患者の一部が見逃される可能性が課題となっています。

従来の病理AIでは困難だった「細胞重積」の課題

従来の病理AIは、平面的な組織切片（Histology）を前提としたWhole Slide Imaging（WSI）技術を中心に発展してきました。しかし細胞診では、細胞が三次元的に重なり合うため、従来型スキャナでは細胞の一部が隠れてしまい、正確なAI解析が困難でした。



Wellgen MedicalのCytoScopeは、トモグラフィ技術によって細胞の立体構造を可視化できる点が特徴です。従来型スキャナでは取得できない情報は、AIでも解析することができません。

本共同開発では、この3Dイメージング技術とAIを組み合わせることで、細胞診特有の課題解決を目指します。

AIによるスクリーニング支援で病理診断ワークフローを効率化

両社は、漿膜液細胞診（Serous Fluid Cytology）向けAIスクリーニングモデルを共同開発・検証し、Wellgen MedicalのCytoScopeワークフローへの統合を進めます。

AIが疑わしい視野領域を事前抽出することで、病理医によるレビュー時間の削減を目指すほか、将来的な遠隔病理（Telepathology）基盤の構築も視野に入れています。

今後の展望

ModAsteraとWellgen Medicalは、本提携を通じて、病理診断の効率化と診断精度向上を実現し、医療現場の負担軽減および患者の早期治療機会の拡大に貢献してまいります。

【ModAstera Inc.について】

モッドアステラ株式会社は、AI開発プラットフォームを提供するスタートアップです。データアノテーション、AIモデル生成、クラウドデプロイまでを一貫して支援し、医療AI開発の高速化と低コスト化を目指しています。



URL：https://www.modastera.com

【Wellgen Medical CO., LTDについて】

Wellgen Medicalは台湾を拠点とする医療機器企業です。細胞診向けトモグラフィイメージング技術「CytoScope」を展開し、病理診断の高度化と効率化を推進しています。

URL：https://www.wellgenmedical.com

【お問い合わせ先】

モッドアステラ株式会社（ModAstera Inc.）

E-mail：info@modastera.com

ModAstera and Taiwan-Based Wellgen Medical Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop AI-Powered Cancer Cytology Solutions

"Combining FDA-cleared tomographic imaging technology and medical AI to improve metastatic cancer screening workflows"

ModAstera Inc., a Tokyo-based medical AI platform company, today announced a strategic partnership with Taiwan-based Wellgen Medical CO., LTD to jointly develop AI-powered screening models for cancer cytology.

The collaboration combines Wellgen Medical’s FDA-cleared tomographic imaging technology and clinical datasets with ModAstera’s medical AI development platform to address one of the most critical challenges in oncology diagnostics: the accurate and efficient detection of metastatic cancer cells in body fluid specimens.

Addressing the Global Pathologist Shortage and Diagnostic Challenges

Cytopathology, the analysis of cancer cells in body fluids such as pleural effusions and ascitic fluid, plays a critical role in metastatic cancer detection. However, the field faces two major challenges: a growing global shortage of pathologists and the limited sensitivity of current cytology screening methods.

The United States is projected to face a shortage of approximately 5,000 pathologists by 2030, while Japan currently has only around 1.4 pathologists per 100,000 people, roughly one-fifth of the US ratio.

In addition, the sensitivity of metastatic cancer detection in fluid cytology ranges from approximately 32% to 77%, depending on cancer type and diagnostic methodology, leaving some Stage IV cancer cases undetected during critical treatment windows.

Overcoming the Limitations of Conventional Pathology AI

Most conventional pathology AI systems were developed for flat histology tissue sections using Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) technologies. Cytology presents a fundamentally different challenge because cells accumulate in three-dimensional structures, causing cancer cells to become obscured behind overlapping clusters and debris.

Wellgen Medical’s CytoScope platform uses tomographic imaging technology to visualize cellular structures in three dimensions, enabling image acquisition beyond the capabilities of conventional slide scanners.

Information that cannot be captured by imaging systems cannot be analyzed by AI.

By integrating 3D tomographic imaging with AI-powered analysis, the partnership aims to address one of the core limitations in digital cytology diagnostics.

AI-Assisted Screening Workflow Integration

Under the partnership, the companies will jointly develop and validate AI screening models for serous fluid cytology and integrate them into the CytoScope workflow.

The AI system is designed to pre-screen slides and surface suspicious fields of view for pathologist review, with the goal of reducing per-case screening time and supporting future telepathology deployment.

Future Outlook

Through this strategic partnership, ModAstera and Wellgen Medical aim to improve diagnostic efficiency and support pathologists with next-generation AI-assisted cytology workflows, ultimately contributing to earlier cancer intervention opportunities and reduced burden on healthcare systems.

About ModAstera Inc.

ModAstera is a Japan-based medical AI startup providing a platform for AI model generation, data annotation, and cloud deployment for healthcare and medical applications. The company aims to accelerate and simplify medical AI development workflows.

Website: https://www.modastera.com

About Wellgen Medical CO., LTD

Wellgen Medical is a Taiwan-based medical technology company specializing in tomographic imaging and AI-powered digital cytology solutions. Its CytoScope platform is designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of cancer cytology and infectious disease diagnostics.

Website: https://www.wellgenmedical.com

Media Contact

ModAstera Inc.

E-mail: info@modastera.com