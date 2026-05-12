finoject、韓国の上場FinTech企業Hecto Financialと戦略的提携

株式会社finoject

株式会社finoject（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役：三根公博）は、Hecto Financial Co., Ltd.（本社：大韓民国ソウル特別市、以下「Hecto Financial」）の100%子会社であるHecto Financial Japan株式会社（本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役：キム・ソンジン、以下「HFJ」）と、HFJの日本市場参入に関する包括的支援について戦略的提携契約を締結いたしました。

本提携を通じ、HFJは日本における各種ライセンス取得を目指すと共に、本格的なFinTechビジネスに乗り出します。

Hecto Financial Japanとfinoject提携の調印式の様子（ソウルにて）

◆戦略的提携の背景・内容

Hecto Financialの本格的な日本進出に当たり、同社が日本市場の規制、金融機関、クライアント獲得について、ワンストップで包括的な支援を提供できるパートナーを模索する中で、finojectと戦略的提携に至りました。



本提携に基づき、finojectはHFJに対し、以下の支援を包括的に提供いたします。

・各種ライセンスに関する制度設計および申請支援

・AML/CFT体制の構築支援

・内部統制・ガバナンス体制設計

・規制当局対応支援

・ライセンス関連を含めた、日本市場における事業戦略アドバイザリー

finojectは、日本の金融規制、資金決済法、AML実務に関する制度設計および当局対応経験を有し、規制環境と整合した持続可能なビジネスモデル構築を支援いたします。

また、finoject代表三根は、ネット証券、暗号資産交換業における豊富な経験を有しており、各種金融機関、クライアントとの連携など、戦略面におけるアドバイザリーも積極的に行ってまいります。

◆両社コメント

Hecto Financial Japan株式会社 代表取締役 キム・ソンジン

「Hectoグループは、韓国において長年にわたり電子金融事業を展開してまいりました。日本市場においても、法令遵守と内部統制を最優先とする堅実な姿勢で事業を構築してまいります。finoject様との提携は、日本における信頼基盤構築の重要な一歩となります。」

株式会社finoject 代表取締役 三根 公博

「日本における金融ビジネスは、高度なガバナンスと実効性あるAML/CFT体制が求められます。Hecto Financial様の長年の規制対応実績と、日本の制度環境を橋渡しすることで、日韓をつなぐ安全で持続可能な決済基盤の構築を支援してまいります。」

◆Hecto Financial Co., Ltd.、Hecto Financial Japan株式会社について

Hecto Financialは、2007年より韓国において電子金融業を展開している金融テクノロジー企業であり、長年にわたり、決済代行サービス、エスクローサービス、外国為替関連業務などを韓国の規制環境下で安定的・持続的に事業を運営してきました。

また、同社はPCI DSS準拠のセキュリティフレームワークの下で決済インフラを運営し、厳格なアクセス管理、ログ管理、ネットワーク分離など高度な情報管理体制を維持しています。

Hecto Financial Japan株式会社は、Hecto Financialの100%出資により設立された日本法人です。

会社名：Hecto Financial Japan株式会社

代表取締役：キム・ソンジン

本社所在地：東京都千代田区麹町五丁目3番23号 日テレ四谷ビル1階

株主：Hecto Financial Co., Ltd.（大韓民国）100%

設立：2025年7月

◆株式会社finojectについて

Web3金融の未来を創る専門家集団

株式会社finojectは、金融とデジタルの交差点におけるイノベーションを推進するコンサルティング企業です。銀行・証券などの伝統的金融分野から、暗号資産・フィンテックまでの幅広い領域で、AML対応・金融規制対応をはじめ幅広くコンプライアンス戦略、ビジネス戦略、技術導入支援を展開。これまで培った専門性と実績を活かし、持続可能なデジタル金融の未来を創造します。

代表者：三根公博

URL：https://www.finoject.com/

お問い合わせ先：株式会社finoject 広報担当

Email：info@finoject.com

finoject Announces Strategic Partnership with Korea’s Listed FinTech Company Hecto Financial

Providing Comprehensive Support for Hecto Financial’s Entry into the Japanese Market

finoject Inc. (Head Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO & Managing Partner: Kimihiro Mine) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Hecto Financial Japan Co., Ltd. (“HFJ”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hecto Financial Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Seoul, Republic of Korea; hereinafter “Hecto Financial”), to provide comprehensive support for HFJ’s entry into the Japanese market.

Through this partnership, HFJ will pursue the acquisition of various financial licenses in Japan and launch full-scale FinTech operations in the country.

◆Background and Scope of the Strategic Partnership

As Hecto Financial accelerates its full-scale expansion into Japan, the company sought a strategic partner capable of providing one-stop, comprehensive support across Japanese financial regulation, financial institutions, and client development. This led to the strategic partnership with finoject.

Under this agreement, finoject will provide HFJ with comprehensive support in the following areas:

- Regulatory structuring and application support for various financial licenses- AML/CFT framework development and implementation support- Internal control and governance system design- Regulatory authority liaison and advisory support- Business strategy advisory for the Japanese market, including licensing-related matters

finoject has extensive experience in Japanese financial regulations, the Payment Services Act, AML practice, regulatory structuring, and supervisory authority engagement, and will support the development of sustainable business models aligned with Japan’s regulatory environment.

In addition, finoject’s CEO, Kimihiro Mine, brings substantial experience in online securities brokerage and crypto-asset exchange operations, and will actively provide strategic advisory support, including collaboration with financial institutions and clients.

◆ Executive CommentsRepresentative Director : Seonjin KimHecto Financial Japan Co., Ltd.

“Hecto Group has been operating electronic financial services in Korea for many years. In the Japanese market, we will build our business with a firm commitment to regulatory compliance and strong internal controls as top priorities. Our partnership with finoject represents an important step in establishing a foundation of trust in Japan.”

CEO : Kimihiro Minefinoject Inc.

“Financial business in Japan requires advanced governance and highly effective AML/CFT systems. By bridging Hecto Financial’s long-standing regulatory experience with Japan’s institutional framework, we will support the development of a secure and sustainable payment infrastructure connecting Korea and Japan.”

◆ About Hecto Financial, Hecto Financial Japan

Hecto Financial is a financial technology company that has operated electronic financial services in Korea since 2007. The company has operated in a stable and sustainable manner under the Korean regulatory framework, including payment gateway services, escrow services, and foreign exchange-related operations.

Hecto Financial operates its payment infrastructure under a PCI DSS-compliant security framework and maintains advanced information security systems, including strict access control, log management, and network segmentation.

Hecto Financial Japan Co., Ltd. is a Japanese subsidiary established through 100% equity ownership by Hecto Financial Co., Ltd.

Company Name: Hecto Financial Japan Co., Ltd.

Representative Director: Seonjin Kim

Head Office: 1F NTV Yotsuya Building, 5-3-23 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Shareholder: Hecto Financial Co., Ltd. (Republic of Korea) - 100%

Established: July 2025

◆About finoject

Specialists Shaping the Future of Web3 Finance

finoject, Inc. is a consulting firm dedicated to driving innovation at the intersection of finance and digital technology.

Its services span traditional financial sectors-such as banking and securities-as well as emerging domains including crypto assets and fintech.

Drawing on deep expertise and proven experience, finoject provides comprehensive support for AML compliance, financial-regulation strategy, business strategy, and technology implementation, helping to create a sustainable digital-finance future.

CEO: Kimihiro Mine

Website: https://www.finoject.com

Contact: Public Relations Office, finoject Inc.

Email: info@finoject.com