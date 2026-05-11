合同会社TAKIBIは、フォトグラファー・ムラカミリョウによる写真シリーズ『JUNKFOODGIRL®︎』のニュー

ヨーク個展を、2026年5月16日から5月24日まで、ニューヨーク・One Art Spaceにて開催いたします。











『JUNKFOODGIRL®︎』は女性がハンバーガー、ピザ、ドーナツなどのジャンクフードを食べる姿を通して、我慢を美徳とする現代社会に対し、欲望に忠実になることを肯定するアートワークです。

現代社会では、清潔で、正しく、美しくある姿が善とされやすい空気があります。本来の欲望はもっとハイカロリーで、衝動的で、少しだらしなくて、人間らしいもののはずなのに、私たちはいつの間にかそれを隠すことに慣れてしまっているのかもしれません。

加えて、やりたいことや欲しいものがあっても、「今はまだ早い」「自分には無理だ」「周りにどう思われるかわからない」といった言い訳を重ねながら、夢や欲望を少しずつ抑え込んで生きてしまうことがあります。

『JUNKFOODGIRL®︎』は、そうした人間の矛盾に気づいたことをきっかけに生まれたアートワークです。





あえてジャンクフードを食べる瞬間を切り取ることで、清潔さや正しさだけでは語れない、人間らしい衝動や欲望を肯定します。食べる姿は単なる食事の風景ではなく、自分の欲望を認め、自分の人生を取り戻そうとする瞬間の象徴でもあります。





制作者であるムラカミリョウは、会社員として働きながら写真表現を続けてきた自身の経験から、「やりたいことを後回しにしないこと」「夢に向かって一歩踏み出すこと」の大切さを作品に込めてきました。『JUNKFOODGIRL®︎』には、「食べたいなら食べればいい。夢があるなら、やればいい。」というメッセージが込められています。





本シリーズはこれまで日本国内で個展を重ね、2025年3月に新宿 北村写真機店B1Fベースメントギャラリーで開催された写真展「JUNKFOODGIRL」では、2週間で合計600名が来場しました。また、これまで複数回のクラウドファンディングに挑戦し、累計で4,443,999円、583名からの支援を集めてきました。





今回のニューヨーク個展では、日本国内で発表してきた作品に加え、ニューヨーク展示に向けて制作した新作も展示予定です。ポップでユーモラスなビジュアルの奥に、現代社会における抑圧、欲望、自己肯定、夢への挑戦といったテーマを重ね合わせ、国境を越えて鑑賞者に問いを投げかけます。





会場となるOne Art Spaceは、ニューヨーク・トライベッカ地区に位置するギャラリーです。アート、カルチャー、ファッション、写真など多様な表現が交差する都市・ニューヨークで、日本発のアートワーク『JUNKFOODGIRL®︎』を発表いたします。

◼︎開催概要

展示名：JUNKFOODGIRL

アーティスト：RYO MURAKAMI

会期：2026年5月16日（土）～5月24日（日）

会場：One Art Space 所在地：23 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007, USA 主催：合同会社TAKIBI





◼︎アーティストプロフィール

ムラカミリョウ フォトグラファー/合同会社TAKIBI代表。 女性がジャンクフードを食べる姿を通して、欲望、自由、自己肯定を表現する写真シリーズ『JUNKFOODGIRL®︎』を制作。2023年に自身初となる個展を開催し、その後、東京・大阪・沖縄など活動拠点を広げながら作品を発表。写真を通じて、夢を持つ人、挑戦する人、自分の人生を取り戻そうとする人を肯定する表現活動を行っている。

TAKIBI LLC will hold a New York solo exhibition of the photography series JUNKFOODGIRL®︎ by photographer Ryo Murakami at One Art Space in New York from May 16 to May 24, 2026.

JUNKFOODGIRL®︎ is an artwork series that captures women eating junk food such as hamburgers, pizza, and doughnuts. Through these images, the series affirms the act of being true to one’s desires in a modern society that often treats self-restraint as a virtue.

In today’s society, there is a tendency to regard being clean, proper, and beautiful as virtues. Yet our true desires may be far more high-calorie, impulsive, slightly messy, and deeply human. Perhaps we have simply grown accustomed to hiding them without even realizing it.

In addition, even when people have things they truly want to do or desire, they often suppress their dreams and desires little by little, telling themselves, “It is too soon,” “I am not capable,” or “I do not know what others will think.”

JUNKFOODGIRL®︎ was born from Murakami’s awareness of these human contradictions.

By deliberately capturing the moment of eating junk food, the series affirms human impulses and desires that cannot be expressed through cleanliness or correctness alone. The act of eating is not merely a dining scene, but a symbol of the moment when a person acknowledges their own desires and begins to reclaim their own life.

As the creator of the series, Ryo Murakami has continued his photographic practice while working as a company employee. Drawing from his own experience, he has embedded in this work the importance of not postponing what one truly wants to do and of taking the first step toward one’s dreams. JUNKFOODGIRL®︎ carries the message: “If you want to eat, then eat. If you have a dream, then pursue it.”

The series has been presented in solo exhibitions across Japan. At the JUNKFOODGIRL photo exhibition held in March 2025 at the Basement Gallery of Shinjuku Kitamura Camera, a total of 600 visitors attended over the course of two weeks. Murakami has also carried out multiple crowdfunding campaigns, receiving a cumulative total of 4,443,999 yen in support from 583 backers.

For this New York solo exhibition, the artist plans to present both works previously shown in Japan and new works created specifically for the New York exhibition. Behind its pop and humorous visuals, the series layers themes such as repression, desire, self-affirmation, and the challenge of pursuing one’s dreams, posing questions to viewers beyond national borders.

The venue, One Art Space, is a gallery located in New York’s Tribeca district. In New York, a city where diverse forms of expression intersect across art, culture, fashion, and photography, Murakami will present the Japan-born artwork series JUNKFOODGIRL®︎.



◼︎ Exhibition Overview

Exhibition Title: JUNKFOODGIRL Artist: RYO MURAKAMI Exhibition Period: Saturday, May 16 - Sunday, May 24, 2026 Venue: One Art Space Address: 23 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007, USA Organizer: TAKIBI LLC



◼︎ Artist Profile

Ryo Murakami Photographer / Representative of TAKIBI LLC. Ryo Murakami is the creator of JUNKFOODGIRL®︎, a photography series that expresses desire, freedom, and self-affirmation through images of women eating junk food. He held his first solo exhibition in 2023 and has since expanded his activities across Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, and other locations in Japan. Through photography, he continues to create works that affirm those who have dreams, those who take on challenges, and those who seek to reclaim their own lives.