米国法人「Equity Consulting Group USA , Inc.」設立のお知らせ

エクイティ・コンサルティング・グループ株式会社

エクイティ・コンサルティング・グループ株式会社（所在地：東京都、代表取締役社長：中川 晃太）は、グローバル事業拡大を目的として、米国ニューヨーク州に100％子会社「Equity Consulting Group USA , Inc.」を設立したことをお知らせします。

当社は、“コンサルティングの民主化”をビジョンに掲げ、戦略・DX・AI・業務改革領域を中心としたコンサルティングサービスを提供してまいりました。近年では、日本企業による海外進出ニーズの高まりや、在米日系企業における経営・バックオフィス支援需要の増加を背景に、グローバル領域での事業拡大を推進しています。

特に米国は、世界最大規模の市場であり、多くの日本企業が進出・事業拡大を進める重要拠点です。一方で、現地における経営管理、業務オペレーション、人材、DX推進などに課題を抱える企業も多く、実務レベルで伴走可能なコンサルティングおよびBPO支援へのニーズが高まっています。

こうした環境を踏まえ、当社は2026年4月28日に米国法人「Equity Consulting Group USA , Inc.」の設立登記を完了し、ニューヨークを拠点として、日本企業の米国進出支援および在米日系企業向けコンサルティング・BPO支援を本格的に開始します。

今後は、戦略立案やDX支援に加え、バックオフィス業務支援、生成AI活用支援、現地オペレーション構築など、日米を跨いだ包括的な支援体制を構築し、日本企業のグローバル成長に貢献してまいります。

＜「Equity Consulting Group USA , Inc.」会社概要＞

会社名 ：Equity Consulting Group USA , Inc.

設立日 ：2026年4月28日（登記完了日）

所在地 ：71 West 23rd Street Suite 1624, New York, NY 10010 USA

代表者 ：President / CEO 中川 晃太

株主 ：エクイティ・コンサルティング・グループ株式会社 100％

事業内容 ：日本企業の米国進出支援、在米日系企業向けコンサルティング支援、BPO支援、DX・生成AI活用支援

■エクイティ・コンサルティング・グループ株式会社について

エクイティ・コンサルティング・グループ株式会社は、Big4出身メンバーを中心に設立されたコンサルティングファームです。

戦略立案、DX、マーケティング、M&A、業務改革など幅広い領域に対応しながら、“コンサルティングの民主化”をビジョンに掲げ、AIエージェントを活用した新たなコンサルティングモデルの構築を進めています。

今後は、日本国内のみならずグローバル市場においても、日本企業の成長を支援するパートナーとして事業拡大を進めてまいります。

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Equity Consulting Group Inc. hereby announces the establishment of its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, “Equity Consulting Group USA , Inc.” in New York, as part of its global business expansion strategy.

With the vision of “democratizing consulting,” the Company has provided consulting services in the areas of strategy, digital transformation (DX), AI, and business transformation. In recent years, driven by increasing demand for overseas expansion among Japanese companies and growing needs for management and back-office support among Japanese-affiliated businesses in the United States, the Company has accelerated its global expansion initiatives.

The United States represents one of the world’s largest markets and serves as a critical hub for Japanese companies pursuing overseas growth. At the same time, many companies face operational challenges related to management, administration, human resources, and DX implementation in local markets, increasing demand for consulting and BPO partners capable of hands-on operational support.

Against this backdrop, the Company completed the registration of “Equity Consulting Group USA , Inc.” on April 28, 2026, and will officially launch consulting and BPO services for Japanese companies entering the U.S. market as well as Japanese-affiliated companies operating in America, with New York serving as its strategic base.

Going forward, the Company will build a comprehensive cross-border support framework covering strategic consulting, DX implementation, back-office operations, generative AI utilization, and local operational setup, contributing to the global growth of Japanese companies.

＜Company Overview of “Equity Consulting Group USA , Inc.”＞

Company Name : Equity Consulting Group USA , Inc.

Date of Establishment : April 28, 2026

Location : 71 West 23rd Street Suite 1624, New York, NY 10010 USA

President / CEO : Kota Nakagawa

Major Shareholder : Equity Consulting Group Inc. (100%)

Business Activities : U.S. market entry support for Japanese companies, consulting services for Japanese-affiliated companies in the U.S., BPO services, DX and generative AI support

■About Equity Consulting Group Inc.

Equity Consulting Group Inc. is a consulting firm established by professionals with backgrounds at Big Four firms.

The Company provides services across a broad range of areas including strategy, DX, marketing, M&A, and operational transformation, while promoting new consulting models utilizing AI agents under its vision of the “democratization of consulting.”

Moving forward, the Company will continue expanding its business globally as a strategic partner supporting the growth of Japanese companies both in Japan and overseas.