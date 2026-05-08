「idem（イデム）」が6周年LOOK BOOKを公開。感謝を込めたノベルティキャンペーン＆アニバーサリー限定アイテムも登場！
株式会社アンティローザ
idem 6th Anniversary LOOK BOOK
LOOK BOOK :
https://idem.fun/blogs/look/idem-2026-6th-anniversary
idem original sticker
idem original tote bag
frill fairy onepiece
frill fairy onepiece
vintage lace big collar blouse
cotton lace vintage skirt
drawstring gingham check onepiece
drawstring gingham check onepiece
big frill ribbon chouchou
big frill ribbon chouchou
about us :
https://idem.fun/pages/about-idem
ONLINE STORE :
https://idem.fun/
ZOZOTOWN :
https://zozo.jp/shop/idem/
instagram :
https://www.instagram.com/idem__official?igsh=eDF2eG5wNWczcDQ4&utm_source=qr
X :
https://x.com/idem__official?s=21&t=iaWywW9p6ipnBew9Maicng
idem 6th Anniversary LOOK BOOK
株式会社アンティローザが展開するレディースアパレルブランド「idem（イデム）」は、2026年5月14日にてブランド設立6周年を迎えました。この節目を記念し、ブランドの世界観をより深く感じていただける6周年記念LOOK BOOKを公開いたしました！
LOOK BOOK :
https://idem.fun/blogs/look/idem-2026-6th-anniversary
また、これまで支えてくださったお客様への感謝の気持ちを込めて、ノベルティキャンペーンやアニバーサリー限定アイテムの発売など、特別企画を実施いたします。
この特別な機会に、ぜひidemの世界観を感じるアイテムをお楽しみください。
※先着順のため、なくなり次第終了となります。
【 novelty item 】
idem original sticker
idem original tote bag
【 6th anniversary item 】
5/14 (Fri.) 20:00～ release start.
frill fairy onepiece
frill fairy onepiece
vintage lace big collar blouse
cotton lace vintage skirt
drawstring gingham check onepiece
drawstring gingham check onepiece
big frill ribbon chouchou
big frill ribbon chouchou
idem 2026 SS CONCEPT
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“Subtle sensuality”
A whisper of sensuality and sheen
floats from the space you leave behind.
あなたの余韻に、
ほのかな色気と艶が宿る。
--------------
idem Director : 村田倫子
レディースアパレルブランド「idem」の
ディレクターとして多数の商品プロデュースを
手がける他、ファッション雑誌をはじめ、
大型ファッションショー、ラジオ、
広告への出演、自らのコラム執筆など
幅広い活動を行なっている。
about us :
https://idem.fun/pages/about-idem
ONLINE STORE :
https://idem.fun/
ZOZOTOWN :
https://zozo.jp/shop/idem/
instagram :
https://www.instagram.com/idem__official?igsh=eDF2eG5wNWczcDQ4&utm_source=qr
X :
https://x.com/idem__official?s=21&t=iaWywW9p6ipnBew9Maicng