「idem（イデム）」が6周年LOOK BOOKを公開。感謝を込めたノベルティキャンペーン＆アニバーサリー限定アイテムも登場！

株式会社アンティローザidem 6th Anniversary LOOK BOOK

株式会社アンティローザが展開するレディースアパレルブランド「idem（イデム）」は、2026年5月14日にてブランド設立6周年を迎えました。この節目を記念し、ブランドの世界観をより深く感じていただける6周年記念LOOK BOOKを公開いたしました！

LOOK BOOK :https://idem.fun/blogs/look/idem-2026-6th-anniversary

また、これまで支えてくださったお客様への感謝の気持ちを込めて、ノベルティキャンペーンやアニバーサリー限定アイテムの発売など、特別企画を実施いたします。

この特別な機会に、ぜひidemの世界観を感じるアイテムをお楽しみください。

※先着順のため、なくなり次第終了となります。

【 novelty item 】

idem original stickeridem original tote bag

【 6th anniversary item 】

5/14 (Fri.) 20:00～ release start.

frill fairy onepiecefrill fairy onepiecevintage lace big collar blousecotton lace vintage skirtdrawstring gingham check onepiecedrawstring gingham check onepiecebig frill ribbon chouchoubig frill ribbon chouchou

idem 2026 SS CONCEPT

--------------

“Subtle sensuality”

A whisper of sensuality and sheen

floats from the space you leave behind.

あなたの余韻に、

ほのかな色気と艶が宿る。

--------------

idem Director : 村田倫子

レディースアパレルブランド「idem」の

ディレクターとして多数の商品プロデュースを

手がける他、ファッション雑誌をはじめ、

大型ファッションショー、ラジオ、

広告への出演、自らのコラム執筆など

幅広い活動を行なっている。

about us :https://idem.fun/pages/about-idem

ONLINE STORE :https://idem.fun/

ZOZOTOWN :https://zozo.jp/shop/idem/

instagram :https://www.instagram.com/idem__official?igsh=eDF2eG5wNWczcDQ4&utm_source=qr

X :https://x.com/idem__official?s=21&t=iaWywW9p6ipnBew9Maicng