Aurora Energy Research株式会社

リサーチ・コンサルティングサービスを展開するAurora Energy Research株式会社（所在地：東京都港区、以下「オーロラ・エナジー・リサーチ」）は、ヘキサ・エネルギーサービス合同会社（所在地：東京都千代田区、以下「ヘキサ・エネルギーサービス」）が国内で開発を推進する系統用蓄電池事業4案件（合計送電端容量：148MW）において、事業収益の経済性評価を支援いたしました。

本事業は、ハニカム1合同会社（北海道恵庭市）、ハニカム5合同会社（三重県伊賀市）、ハニカム6合同会社（三重県松阪市）、ハニカム9合同会社（北海道白老町石山）による4案件から構成されており、国内主要金融機関との間で締結されたプロジェクト・ファイナンス契約に基づき、2026年3月31日付で融資が実行されています。

また、本蓄電池事業は2023年度の「長期脱炭素電源オークション」において採択された案件であり、再生可能エネルギーの導入拡大に伴い、電力需給バランスの安定化に貢献する重要な役割を担う取り組みです。

オーロラ・エナジー・リサーチは本プロジェクトにおいて、4案件のキャッシュフロー分析および最適運用のシミュレーション等の経済性分析を実施いたしました。当社はこれまで世界10地域以上で、電力市場を分析するための詳細なモデルを構築し、マーケットアドバイザーとして、電力会社・事業会社・金融機関等の幅広いクライアントの投資の意思決定を支援しております。日本においても、電力市場の長期見通し、再エネ・蓄電池の経済性分析、再エネ出力制御見通しなどのテーマを中心として、専属チームによるリサーチやコンサルティング、ソフトウェア等のサービスを提供しています。今後も、当社が強みとする電力市場モデルを用いた定量分析を通じて、蓄電池事業および日本の電力・エネルギー市場の発展に貢献して参ります。

■オーロラ・エナジー・リサーチについて

2013年に英国オックスフォード大学の経済学者により設立され、現在は世界17拠点に展開している電力市場分析に特化した会社です。現在グローバルで、1000名を超えるエネルギー市場分野のエキスパートが、弊社が強みとする定量分析を通じて、電力会社・事業会社・金融機関・政策当局等の幅広いクライアント様の意思決定をご支援しています。2023年の日本拠点開設以降、電力市場の長期見通し、再エネ・蓄電池の経済性分析、再エネ出力制御見通しなどのテーマを中心として、マーケットレポートやコンサルティング、ソフトウェア等のサービスをご提供しています。

■ヘキサ・エネルギーサービスについて

ヘキサ・エネルギーサービス合同会社は、日本のエネルギーインフラへの投資を加速し、持続可能な成長を実現することを使命として設立されました。世界70カ国超でインフラ事業を展開するI Squared Capitalグループの一員として、グローバルな知見と豊富な経験を活かしながら、日本特有のエネルギー課題に対する最適なソリューションを提供しています。特に系統用蓄電池事業の展開においては、再生可能エネルギーの更なる導入の促進と系統安定化の両立を実現し、日本のエネルギー自給率向上と脱炭素社会の実現に貢献することを目指しています。地域社会とのパートナーシップを重んじ、技術革新を通じて、次世代に豊かで持続可能な成長機会を残すための取り組みを鋭意進めていきます。

Aurora Energy Research supports economic analysis of four grid-scale battery storage projects (total 148MW) by Hexa Energy Services in Japan-Promoting renewables and energy storage through consulting specialized in power market analysis-

Aurora Energy Research K.K. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter “Aurora Energy Research”), a provider of research and consulting services, has supported the economic evaluation of project revenues for four grid-scale battery energy storage projects (combined grid connection capacity: 148MW) being developed in Japan by HEXA Energy Services G.K. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter “Hexa Energy Services”).

These projects consist of four developments which are Honeycomb 1 G.K. (Eniwa City, Hokkaido), Honeycomb 5 G.K. (Iga City, Mie Prefecture), Honeycomb 6 G.K. (Matsusaka City, Mie Prefecture), and Honeycomb 9 G.K. (Ishiyama, Shiraoi Town, Hokkaido). Financing was executed on March 31, 2026, based on project finance agreements concluded with major domestic financial institutions.

These battery storage projects were selected in the FY2023 Long-Term Decarbonization Auction and play an important role in stabilizing the supply-demand balance of electricity as the deployment of renewable energy continues to expand.

Aurora Energy Research conducted economic analysis for these four battery projects, including cash flow analysis and optimization simulations. Globally, Aurora Energy Research as a market advisor has developed detailed power market models across more than 10 global regions, and supports investment decision-making for a wide range of clients including utilities, corporations, and financial institutions. In Japan, Aurora Energy Research provides research, consulting, and software services through a dedicated local team, focusing on topics such as long-term power market outlooks, economic analysis of renewable energy and battery storage, and curtailment forecasts. Going forward, Aurora Energy Research aims to continue contributing to the development of Japan’s power markets and BESS through quantitative analysis using its proprietary power market models.



■About Aurora Energy Research

Founded in 2013 by University of Oxford professors, Aurora Energy Research specializes in power market analysis and operates across more than 17 global offices. With over 1,000 experts worldwide in energy markets, the company supports decision-making for a broad range of clients including utilities, corporations, financial institutions, and policymakers through its strength in quantitative analysis. Since establishing its Japan office in 2023, Aurora has provided market reports, consulting, and software services focused on long-term power market outlooks, economic analysis of renewable energy and battery storage, and curtailment forecasts.

■About Hexa Energy Services

Hexa Energy Services was established with the mission of accelerating investment in Japan's energy infrastructure and achieving sustainable growth. As a member of the I Squared Capital Group, which operates infrastructure projects in over 70 countries worldwide, Hexa Energy Services leverages global insights and extensive experience to provide optimal solutions tailored to Japan's unique energy challenges. In the development of its grid-scale battery storage business, Hexa Energy Services aims to achieve a balance between promoting the further integration of renewable energy and stabilizing the grid, contributing to the improvement of Japan's energy self-sufficiency and the realization of a decarbonized society. Hexa Energy Services values partnerships with local communities and are committed to continuing their efforts to create rich and sustainable growth opportunities for the next generation through technological innovation.