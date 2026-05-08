Jizai、カンヌ国際映画祭エグゼクティブカンファレンス「Cannes Next」に登壇

株式会社Jizai

(English follows)

株式会社Jizai（本社：東京都文京区、代表取締役CEO 石川佑樹、以下「Jizai」）は、2026年5月12日（火）～5月20日（水）にフランス・カンヌ映画祭で開催される国際的なクリエイティブ・エンターテインメント産業のテックカンファレンス「Cannes Next」に東京大学・フランス国立研究所・株式会社EVISION・株式会社Jizaiが選出されました事を受けまして、当社代表石川佑樹が登壇することをお知らせします。

Cannes Next について

Cannes Nextは、2026年5月12日（火）～5月20日（水）にフランス・カンヌ映画祭で開催される、国際的なクリエイティブ・エンターテインメント産業のテックカンファレンスです。世界トップクラスのクリエイティビティと最先端のビジネストレンドや技術革新を結びつけることで、ビジネスポテンシャルを促進し、エンターテインメント・テクノロジー業界のさらなる発展を目指しています。



登壇セッション：

5月13日（水）11:30-12:30（現地時間）「AI & Advanced Science Transforming Cinema: Japanese Showcase of Innovation」（Presented by Evision）

詳細・最新スケジュール：Marche du Film 公式サイト(https://www.marchedufilm.com/programs/cannes-next/schedule/)

株式会社Jizai概要

Jizaiは、AI・ロボット等の”先端技術”の”社会実装”を劇的に進めることで社会に価値を創造する会社として設立されました。AI DX/AI SaaS事業、AIロボット事業などAIソフトウェア・AIハードウェア両面での社会実装を行う会社です。

法人名：株式会社Jizai

代表者：代表取締役CEO 石川 佑樹

所在地：東京都文京区向丘2-3-10 東大前HiRAKU GATE

設立：2024年6月

事業内容：生成AI・ロボット等の先端技術サービスの企画・開発・提供など

コーポレートサイト：http://jizai.ai/

＜本件に関するお問い合わせ＞

会社名：株式会社Jizai

担当者：PR担当

E-Mail：info@jizai.ai

Jizai to Speak at "Cannes Next," the Executive Conference at the Cannes Film Festival

Jizai Inc. (Headquarters: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Yuki Ishikawa; hereinafter "Jizai") is pleased to announce that the University of Tokyo, the French National Research Institute, EVISION Inc., and Jizai Inc. have been selected to participate in "Cannes Next," an international tech conference for the creative and entertainment industries to be held during the Cannes Film Festival in France from Tuesday, May 12 to Wednesday, May 20, 2026. In connection with this selection, our CEO Yuki Ishikawa will take the stage as a speaker.

About Cannes Next

Cannes Next is an international tech conference for the creative and entertainment industries, held during the Cannes Film Festival in France from Tuesday, May 12 to Wednesday, May 20, 2026. By bringing together world-class creativity with cutting-edge business trends and technological innovation, the conference aims to unlock new business potential and drive the further advancement of the entertainment technology industry.

Speaking Session: Wednesday, May 13, 11:30-12:30 (local time) "AI & Advanced Science Transforming Cinema: Japanese Showcase of Innovation" (Presented by Evision)

For details and the latest schedule: Marche du Film Official Website(https://www.marchedufilm.com/programs/cannes-next/schedule/)

About Jizai Inc.

Jizai was founded as a company that creates value for society by dramatically accelerating the social implementation of advanced technologies such as AI and robotics. The company drives real-world deployment across both AI software and AI hardware, including its AI DX / AI SaaS business and its AI robotics business.

Company Name: Jizai Inc.

Representative: Yuki Ishikawa, CEO

Headquarters: HiRAKU GATE, 2-3-10 Mukogaoka, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Established: June 2024

Business Areas: Planning, development, and provision of advanced technology services including generative AI and robotics

Corporate Website：http://jizai.ai

Company: Jizai Inc.

Contact: PR Team

E-mail: info@jizai.ai