フォスター電機株式会社における当社CEO兼CIO門田泰人の社外取締役候補者選任に関するお知らせ

Aixum Capital Pte. Ltd.

(Followed by English translation)

Press Release

2026年4月30日

Axium Capital Pte. Ltd.（以下「Axium Capital」又は「当社」）は、本日、フォスター電機株式会社（東証プライム：6794、以下「フォスター電機」または「同社」）との建設的な対話を経て、当社CEO兼CIOである門田泰人が同社の社外取締役候補者として選任されることについて、フォスター電機より発表がなされたことをお知らせいたします。

Axium Capitalは、フォスター電機株式の取得を開始して以降、同社が持つ持続的な成長ポテンシャルと業務改善、資本効率向上の余地に着目し、同社の経営陣との間で、企業価値および株主価値の向上をテーマとした深度ある対話を継続してまいりました。その結果、当社の中長期的な企業価値の向上に向けた取り組みに対するスタンスが、フォスター電機経営陣と一致していることが確認でき、より能動的に当社代表の門田の経営や財務に関する豊富な知見、グローバル資本市場やM&Aに関する知見を取締役会に取り入れることが、同社のさらなる企業価値・株主価値の向上に資するとの認識で意見が一致し、この度の同社指名諮問委員会の審議を経て、同社取締役会の決定に至りました。

フォスター電機は、車載音響分野を中心に世界的な競争力を持つ卓越した事業基盤と技術力を有する企業です。当社はその潜在価値の大きさを確信しており、長年にわたる岸社長をはじめとする経営陣の取り組みに深く敬意を表しています。今般の取締役会の決定は、株主および資本市場の視点を経営に取り込み、取締役会の多様性と実効性をさらに高める上でも意義深いものと受け止めております。

当社としても、門田がこれまでに外資系投資銀行や米系大手投資ファンド、東京コスモス電機他の投資先事業会社において培ってきた、金融・資本市場および経営・財務の知見を生かし、フォスター電機の更なる企業価値・株主価値向上に貢献できるものと確信しております。

Axium Capitalは今後も、フォスター電機の筆頭株主として同社との建設的な対話を継続し、同社の長期的な企業価値向上および株主共同の利益最大化を支援してまいります。

フォスター電機の開示については、以下をご覧ください。

https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/6794/tdnet/2797865/00.pdf

本件に関するお問い合わせ先：contact@axium-capital.com

Axium Capital Pte. Ltd.について

Axium Capital はシンガポールに本拠地を置きながら、主に上場株式への投資を行う運用会社です。最高投資責任者（CIO）である門田泰人によって、前身のファンドを引き継ぐ形で2025年に設立されました。現在は、投資・運用、M&A、コーポレートガバナンス、経営戦略、事業再構築などに精通した多様なプロフェッショナル人材を擁し、専門性の高いチームによって運営されています。 Axium Capitalでは、徹底したリサーチとファンダメンタル分析を基に、潜在的価値に比べて割安に放置されているアセットを特定し、投資を行います。満期のない真に中長期視野での投資を行うことができるファンドを運用しており、建設的対話を重視しながら投資先経営陣の大胆な変革を後押しすることで企業価値・株式価値の向上を支援していきたいと考えています。

免責事項

本資料は、Axium Capital Pte. Ltd.（以下「当社」）の行ったエンゲージメントに関する情報提供を目的としており、それ以外の用途に用いられてはなりません。

本資料に記載された情報は、当社による独自の調査及び分析並びに一般に入手可能な公開情報に基づいています。当社のその他の関係者は、その正確性、完全性、適切性、網羅性等について何ら保証するものではありません。

本資料は、当社の独自の見解、予想、意見を示すものであり、これらは今後変わることがあり得ます。いかなる目的においても本資料に依拠してはならず、また、本資料を投資、金融、法律、税務その他の助言であると理解してはなりません。

本資料に含まれる情報又は意見には将来に関する記述が含まれています。これらの将来に関する記述や予測、予想は、説明のみのために記載されているものであり、もとより不確実、かつ、重大な不測の事態により実際の結果がこれら将来に関する記述と大きく異なることがあります。当社は、かかる将来に関する記述や予測、意見、本資料に含まれる記載に関連して発生する直接的又は間接的なものを含む何らの損害について、一切の責任を負いません。

本資料に含まれるいかなる情報ないし内容も、いかなる意味においても、募集、推奨、サービスや商品の販促、広告、勧誘若しくは表明と解釈してはならず、また、いかなる投資商品の売買若しくは証券へのいかなる投資に関する助言若しくは推奨であるとも解釈してはなりません。

Announcement Regarding the Nomination of Axium Capital’s CEO & CIO, Yasuto Monden, as an Independent Director Candidate at Foster Electric Company, Limited

Axium Capital Pte. Ltd. (“Axium Capital”) is pleased to announce that, following constructive engagement with Foster Electric Company, Limited (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market: 6794; “Foster Electric” or “The Company”), Foster Electric has today announced the nomination of Yasuto Monden, CEO & CIO of Axium Capital, as a candidate for Independent Director.

Since the inception of its investment in Foster Electric, Axium Capital has recognized and believed in the company’s significant potential for sustainable growth, as well as meaningful opportunities for operational improvements and enhanced capital efficiency. Building on this conviction, Axium Capital has developed in-depth dialogue with Foster Electric’s management team, focused on enhancing corporate and shareholder value. Through this process, both parties confirmed a shared commitment toward long-term corporate value enhancement, and agreed that proactively bringing Mr. Monden’s extensive expertise in management, finance, global capital markets, and M&A into the Board of Directors would further strengthen the Company’s corporate and shareholder value. This nomination is proactively determined by Foster Electric’s Board of Directors following deliberation by its Nomination Advisory Committee.

Foster Electric is a company with an outstanding business foundation and world-class technological capabilities, particularly in the automotive audio sector. Axium Capital continues to be strongly convinced of Foster’s potential and holds deep respect for the long-standing efforts by the Company’s CEO Kazuhiro Kishi and the broader management team. Axium Capital considers this significant decision by the Board of Directors enable to both bring shareholder and capital market perspectives into the boardroom, and further enhance the diversity and effectiveness of the Board.

Axium Capital is confident that Mr. Monden will leverage the expertise he has developed across leading foreign investment banks, major U.S. investment funds, and portfolio companies such as Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. - spanning finance, capital markets, management, and corporate finance - to contribute meaningfully to the further enhancement of Foster Electric’s corporate and shareholder value.

Going forward, Axium Capital will continue engaging in constructive dialogue with Foster Electric as its largest shareholder, supporting the long-term enhancement of Foster Electric’s corporate value and the maximization of the shared interests of all shareholders.

For Foster Electric’s disclosure, please refer to their announcement here.

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact: contact@axium-capital.com

About Axium Capital Pte. Ltd.

Axium Capital is an investment management firm headquartered in Singapore, focused primarily on investments in listed equities. It was established in 2025 by Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Yasuto Monden, succeeding a predecessor fund. The firm is operated by a highly specialized team comprising diverse professionals with deep expertise across investment management, M&A, corporate governance, management strategy, and business restructuring. At Axium Capital, we identify and invest in assets that are undervalued relative to their intrinsic potential, based on rigorous research and fundamental analysis. We manage a fund structured for truly long-term investment with no fixed maturity, and are committed to supporting the enhancement of corporate and shareholder value by fostering constructive dialogue and encouraging bold transformation by the management teams of our portfolio companies.

Disclaimer

This material is intended solely for informational purposes regarding engagements conducted by Axium Capital Pte. Ltd. (the “Company”) and should not be used for any other purpose.

The information contained in this material is based on the Company’s proprietary research and analysis, as well as publicly available information. No other parties associated with the Company make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, appropriateness, or comprehensiveness of the information contained herein.

This material represents the Company’s independent views, forecasts, and opinions, which are subject to change. This material should not be relied upon for any purpose, nor should it be construed as investment, financial, legal, tax, or any other form of advice.

The information and opinions contained in this material may include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, projections, and forecasts are included for illustrative purposes only. They are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to significant unforeseen events. The Company accepts no liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect damages arising in connection with such forward-looking statements, projections, opinions, or any other content contained in this material.

Nothing contained in this material should be construed, in any manner, as a solicitation, recommendation, promotion, advertisement, inducement, or representation with respect to any product or service, nor as advice or a recommendation regarding the purchase or sale of any investment product or any investment in any securities.