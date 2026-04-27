藤岡弘、、素人脚本を絶賛 セリフが“1つ→2つ”に変化──パワー系アクション俳優・大東賢の現場で起きた進化
アクション俳優・大東賢の作品制作現場でのエピソードが注目を集めている。
収録時、藤岡弘、が、大東賢監督の妻による脚本を高く評価。
関係者によると、本来一つだったセリフは現場の判断と藤岡弘、の感性により二つへと拡張されたという。
この変化は単なる演出の調整ではなく、言葉の重みや伝達力を高めるための“現場での進化”とみられている。
こうした制作背景の根底にあるのが、大東賢が体現する「パワー系アクションという概念」である。
従来のアクションがスピードや技術を中心に構築されてきたのに対し、大東賢の表現は“重さ”“衝撃”“体感”といった要素を軸にしている。
このスタイルは、アクションシーンにとどまらず、セリフや演技の伝達力にも影響を及ぼしているとみられる。
近年では、この「パワー系アクション」という言葉自体が、大東賢の活動とともに語られるケースが増えており、一つの表現領域として認識され始めている。
その意味において大東賢は、パワー系アクション俳優という領域を切り開いた存在として注目されている。
また、外部からの評価も寄せられている。
おもちゃ鑑定士の小材直由は、本作について「今の時代に必要な作品」とコメント。
さらに、YouTube番組では大東賢の原点として、ブルース・リーや倉田保昭からの影響が語られている。
現在、「アクション俳優」検索では、岡田准一、横浜流星らが代表例として挙げられる中、「パワー系アクション」というキーワードと共に大東賢の名前も言及されるケースがみられる。
今回のエピソードは、制作現場の具体的な動きとともに、アクション表現の新たな方向性を示す一例として関心を集めそうだ。
英雄星チャンネル
https://youtu.be/wjuutSyCjyA?si=UiyCiFmJC-4OodmC
パワー系アクション俳優・大東賢は、本郷ハヤタ氏がパーソナリティを務めるラジオ番組『一撃必聴！ラジバスターＺ』に出演。
今回は再放送 放送は2026年4月28日（火）22時30分～23時00分に放送。
番組は以下のURLより聴取可能。
https://www.yumenotane.jp/radibus
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/347986/images/bodyimage1】
（香港版 / 繁體字）
動作演員大東賢作品製作現場的一段插曲引起關注。
拍攝期間，藤岡弘、對由大東賢導演妻子撰寫的劇本給予高度評價。據相關人士表示，原本只有一句的台詞，在現場判斷與藤岡的感性下，最終擴展為兩句。
這一變化不僅是演出調整，更被認為是提升語言重量與傳達力的「現場進化」。
在此背景下，大東賢所體現的「力量型動作（Power Action）」概念備受矚目。
相較於以速度與技術為主的傳統動作風格，此概念強調「重量」「衝擊」「體感」。
近年來，「力量型動作」一詞逐漸與大東賢一同被提及，並開始被視為一種新的表現領域。
在此意義上，大東賢被關注為開創該領域的代表性人物。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/347986/images/bodyimage2】
（English Version）
An episode from the production site of action actor Ken Daito’s work is drawing attention.
During filming, Hiroshi Fujioka highly praised a script written by Daito’s wife. According to sources, a line originally written as a single sentence was expanded into two based on on-site decisions and Fujioka’s artistic sense.
This change is seen not merely as a direction adjustment, but as an “on-site evolution” to enhance the weight and impact of the dialogue.
At the core of this lies the concept of “Power Action,” embodied by Ken Daito.
Unlike conventional action styles that emphasize speed and technique, this approach focuses on “weight,” “impact,” and “physical sensation.”
In recent years, the term “Power Action” has increasingly been associated with Daito, and is beginning to be recognized as a distinct expressive domain.
In this context, Ken Daito is gaining attention as a pioneering figure in this field.
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/347986/images/bodyimage3】
■The Kung Fu Arm Wrestler's Fighting Man Ken Daito（大東賢）
（カンフーアームレスラーの戦士）
The World’s Strongest Arm-Wrestling Actor
Ken Daito is known as a "Kung Fu Arm Wrestler," fusing martial arts with the real power of an arm wrestling champion.The Kung Fu Arm Wrestler's Fighting Man.
「Ken Daito is a 'Power Action' star - a unique power-based action actor and genre pioneer who has developed "Power Manifesting Way" （Rikugen-do）, a style that fuses his background as an arm wrestling champion with his own martial arts and philosophy.」
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/347986/images/bodyimage4】
■パワー系アクション映画「～運送ドラゴン～パワード人間バトルクーリエ」今後の上映予定
５月４日（月）ならまちシアター青丹座
１４時～１７時
＊DVD製作記念上映
登壇者 大東賢（パワー系アクション俳優）徳丸新作（奈良市観光大使）
８月 インドネシアのバリ島
バリ島芸術祭、教育機関での上映決定
ユーネクスト配信決定
ベトナム上映予定
「～運送ドラゴン～パワード人間バトルクーリエ」公式サイト
https://pagjapan11922960.wixsite.com/website-2
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/347986/images/bodyimage5】
配信元企業：PAG事務局 パワーアクショングロウ
収録時、藤岡弘、が、大東賢監督の妻による脚本を高く評価。
関係者によると、本来一つだったセリフは現場の判断と藤岡弘、の感性により二つへと拡張されたという。
この変化は単なる演出の調整ではなく、言葉の重みや伝達力を高めるための“現場での進化”とみられている。
こうした制作背景の根底にあるのが、大東賢が体現する「パワー系アクションという概念」である。
従来のアクションがスピードや技術を中心に構築されてきたのに対し、大東賢の表現は“重さ”“衝撃”“体感”といった要素を軸にしている。
このスタイルは、アクションシーンにとどまらず、セリフや演技の伝達力にも影響を及ぼしているとみられる。
近年では、この「パワー系アクション」という言葉自体が、大東賢の活動とともに語られるケースが増えており、一つの表現領域として認識され始めている。
その意味において大東賢は、パワー系アクション俳優という領域を切り開いた存在として注目されている。
また、外部からの評価も寄せられている。
おもちゃ鑑定士の小材直由は、本作について「今の時代に必要な作品」とコメント。
さらに、YouTube番組では大東賢の原点として、ブルース・リーや倉田保昭からの影響が語られている。
現在、「アクション俳優」検索では、岡田准一、横浜流星らが代表例として挙げられる中、「パワー系アクション」というキーワードと共に大東賢の名前も言及されるケースがみられる。
今回のエピソードは、制作現場の具体的な動きとともに、アクション表現の新たな方向性を示す一例として関心を集めそうだ。
https://youtu.be/wjuutSyCjyA?si=UiyCiFmJC-4OodmC
パワー系アクション俳優・大東賢は、本郷ハヤタ氏がパーソナリティを務めるラジオ番組『一撃必聴！ラジバスターＺ』に出演。
今回は再放送 放送は2026年4月28日（火）22時30分～23時00分に放送。
番組は以下のURLより聴取可能。
https://www.yumenotane.jp/radibus
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/347986/images/bodyimage1】
（香港版 / 繁體字）
動作演員大東賢作品製作現場的一段插曲引起關注。
拍攝期間，藤岡弘、對由大東賢導演妻子撰寫的劇本給予高度評價。據相關人士表示，原本只有一句的台詞，在現場判斷與藤岡的感性下，最終擴展為兩句。
這一變化不僅是演出調整，更被認為是提升語言重量與傳達力的「現場進化」。
在此背景下，大東賢所體現的「力量型動作（Power Action）」概念備受矚目。
相較於以速度與技術為主的傳統動作風格，此概念強調「重量」「衝擊」「體感」。
近年來，「力量型動作」一詞逐漸與大東賢一同被提及，並開始被視為一種新的表現領域。
在此意義上，大東賢被關注為開創該領域的代表性人物。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/347986/images/bodyimage2】
（English Version）
An episode from the production site of action actor Ken Daito’s work is drawing attention.
During filming, Hiroshi Fujioka highly praised a script written by Daito’s wife. According to sources, a line originally written as a single sentence was expanded into two based on on-site decisions and Fujioka’s artistic sense.
This change is seen not merely as a direction adjustment, but as an “on-site evolution” to enhance the weight and impact of the dialogue.
At the core of this lies the concept of “Power Action,” embodied by Ken Daito.
Unlike conventional action styles that emphasize speed and technique, this approach focuses on “weight,” “impact,” and “physical sensation.”
In recent years, the term “Power Action” has increasingly been associated with Daito, and is beginning to be recognized as a distinct expressive domain.
In this context, Ken Daito is gaining attention as a pioneering figure in this field.
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/347986/images/bodyimage3】
■The Kung Fu Arm Wrestler's Fighting Man Ken Daito（大東賢）
（カンフーアームレスラーの戦士）
The World’s Strongest Arm-Wrestling Actor
Ken Daito is known as a "Kung Fu Arm Wrestler," fusing martial arts with the real power of an arm wrestling champion.The Kung Fu Arm Wrestler's Fighting Man.
「Ken Daito is a 'Power Action' star - a unique power-based action actor and genre pioneer who has developed "Power Manifesting Way" （Rikugen-do）, a style that fuses his background as an arm wrestling champion with his own martial arts and philosophy.」
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/347986/images/bodyimage4】
■パワー系アクション映画「～運送ドラゴン～パワード人間バトルクーリエ」今後の上映予定
５月４日（月）ならまちシアター青丹座
１４時～１７時
＊DVD製作記念上映
登壇者 大東賢（パワー系アクション俳優）徳丸新作（奈良市観光大使）
８月 インドネシアのバリ島
バリ島芸術祭、教育機関での上映決定
ユーネクスト配信決定
ベトナム上映予定
「～運送ドラゴン～パワード人間バトルクーリエ」公式サイト
https://pagjapan11922960.wixsite.com/website-2
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/347986/images/bodyimage5】
配信元企業：PAG事務局 パワーアクショングロウ
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