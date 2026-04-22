【宮崎県椎葉村】Vtuber・配信者と地域が連携

ジオノート・九州株式会社

人気VTuber・不知火葵氏とジオノート九州株式会社は、宮崎県椎葉村の補助事業のもと、「椎葉村eスポーツチャレンジ 不知火カスタム」を開催いたします。

本大会は、VTuber・配信者および椎葉村地元チームが参加するeスポーツイベントです。オンライン配信を通じて椎葉村の魅力を発信し、地域の認知向上および関係人口の創出を目的としています。

本企画は、不知火葵氏が主催として企画全体をリードし、ジオノート九州株式会社が共催として企画運営を担い、椎葉村が補助事業として支援する形で実施されます。クリエイター・地域・民間事業者が連携した新たな地域発信の取り組みです。

■ イベント概要

イベント名：椎葉村eスポーツチャレンジ 不知火カスタム

開催日：令和8年4月24日

配信形式：オンライン配信（YouTube / Twitch 等）

本配信URL：

https://www.youtube.com/live/hpOpIsolOlc?si=DyI7XsJevikWscbQ

主催：不知火葵

共催：ジオノート・九州株式会社（アニメツーリズム促進協議会）

協賛（補助事業）：宮崎県椎葉村

■ 企画背景

宮崎県椎葉村は、日本有数の山村地域として豊かな自然と歴史文化を有する一方、人口減少や若年層との接点創出が課題となっています。本企画では、VTuberおよびeスポーツといったデジタルコンテンツを活用し、従来の観光施策ではリーチしにくかった層に対して、椎葉村の魅力を新たな形で届ける取り組みとして実施いたします。

■ 本企画の特徴

・VTuberおよび配信者による情報発信

・不知火葵氏主導によるコミュニティ型イベント設計

・ジオノート九州による地域連携・運営体制

・配信内での椎葉村紹介（自然・文化・暮らし）

■ 椎葉村の特産品の魅力

本大会では、地域の魅力を体験いただくため、椎葉村ならではの特産品を賞品として用意しています。

椎葉村の自然の中で採取された純粋蜂蜜「百花黄金」は、伝統的な製法により作られ、豊かな香りと深い味わいを特徴としています。

■ 期待される効果

本大会を通じて、椎葉村公式ホームページや観光情報へのアクセス増加を図るとともに、将来的な来訪意欲の醸成や関係人口の創出を目指します。

[Miyazaki, Japan] VTubers and Local Community Collaborate

“Shiiba Village Esports Challenge: Shiranui Custom” Announced

Popular VTuber Shiranui Aoi, together with GeoNote Kyushu Inc., will host the “Shiiba Village Esports Challenge: Shiranui Custom,” supported by a regional subsidy program from Shiiba Village, Miyazaki Prefecture.

This esports event will feature VTubers, streamers, and a local team from Shiiba Village. Through online streaming, the event aims to promote the unique appeal of Shiiba Village and contribute to increased awareness and regional engagement.

The event is led by Shiranui Aoi as the host, co-organized by GeoNote Kyushu Inc., and supported by Shiiba Village. It represents a new model of regional promotion through collaboration between creators, local communities, and private enterprises.

■ Event Overview

Event Name: Shiiba Village Esports Challenge: Shiranui Custom

Date: April 24, 2026

URL：

https://www.youtube.com/live/hpOpIsolOlc?si=DyI7XsJevikWscbQ

Format: Online streaming (YouTube / Twitch, etc.)

Host: Shiranui Aoi

Co-Organizer: GeoNote Kyushu Inc.（Anime Tourism Promotion Coucil）

Supported by: Shiiba Village, Miyazaki Prefecture

■ Background

Shiiba Village is known for its rich natural environment and cultural heritage. However, like many rural areas in Japan, it faces challenges such as population decline and limited engagement with younger audiences. This initiative leverages digital content such as esports and VTubers to reach new audiences and present Shiiba Village in an innovative way.

■ Key Features

Promotion through VTubers and streamersCommunity-driven event led by Shiranui AoiRegional coordination and operation by GeoNote KyushuIntegration of local culture, nature, and lifestyle into live streams

■ Highlights of Shiiba Village’s Local Specialties

To offer participants a taste of the region’s unique appeal, a selection of local specialties from Shiiba Village will be presented as prizes.

“Hyakka Ougon,” a pure honey harvested from the natural environment of Shiiba Village, is crafted using traditional methods and is characterized by its rich aroma and deep flavor.

■ Expected Impact

The event is expected to increase traffic to official websites and tourism-related resources, and to foster future visits and engagement with Shiiba Village.