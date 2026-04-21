世界初・宇宙醤油醸造に挑戦。醤油醸造発祥の地・湯浅の醤油蔵が宇宙醸造に向けた一歩を踏みだす。醤油醸造800年の歴史がついに宇宙へ。

湯浅醤油有限会社

ファルコン９ 発射の様子

醤油発祥の地として知られる和歌山県湯浅町で、明治14年（1881年）に創業した老舗醸造元『丸新本家』の醤油部門・湯浅醤油有限会社（本社：和歌山県有田郡湯浅町、代表：新古敏朗）は、日本の発酵文化を支える麹菌を人工衛星に載せ、微小重力環境での生育特性を調べる実験を開始します。帰還後の麹菌を用いて醤油を仕込み、宇宙環境が発酵に与える影響を検証します。

醤油醸造に使用する麹菌が宇宙へ行くのは世界初の試みです。（2026年4月15日時点自社調べ）

■なぜ、醤油屋が宇宙を目指すのか

醤油の歴史は今からおよそ800年前、一人の僧侶が海を渡り、中国（宋）から金山寺味噌の製法を現在の和歌山県へ持ち帰ったことに始まります。金山寺味噌は保存食として広まり、その製造過程で生まれる液体「たまり」が、やがて醤油の原型となりました。（諸説あり）

今日、和歌山県湯浅町は「醤油醸造発祥の地」として日本遺産に認定され、醤油は日本の食文化を支える欠かせない調味料となっています。当時の人々にとって、荒れ狂う海を越えて異国へ向かうことは、現代の私たちが宇宙を目指すのと同じほど、恐怖と期待に満ちた大いなる挑戦だったはずです。

私たちが取り組む「宇宙醸造」も、その第一歩は小さな挑戦から始まります。まずは麹菌を宇宙へ送り、宇宙環境を経験して帰還した麹菌を使い、地上で醸造を行います。麹菌が宇宙でどのように変化し、その変化が醤油づくりにどんな可能性をもたらすのか、その答えを探るための、未来へ向けた第一歩です。

近い将来、人類が月や火星に暮らす日が訪れるでしょう。そのとき、人々が「故郷の味」を楽しめるように。800年前の航海が日本の食文化を育んだように、今回の挑戦が、人類の宇宙進出における食文化の礎となることを信じています。

■プロジェクトの全体像

１．醤油造りで使用している麹菌をファルコン9に搭載

２．打ち上げ（2026年秋ごろ）

３．地球へ帰還

４．帰還菌を解析

５．帰還菌を使った醤油造り開始

６．地上麹との比較（香り・酵素・発酵速度など）

７．完成した醤油を限定醤油として販売予定

World’s First Space-Fermented Soy Sauce Project Begins in Yuasa, Japan

A historic soy sauce brewery from the birthplace of soy sauce embarks on a new frontier-space.



Project Overview

In collaboration with Japanese space-related company IDDK Co., Ltd., koji mold will be launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket in autumn 2026.

The koji will be housed in a satellite and remain in space for approximately two weeks.

After returning to Earth, the space-exposed koji will be analyzed and used to brew a new type of soy sauce.



Yuasa Soy Sauce ., Ltd., the soy sauce division of Marushin Honke-an established brewery founded in 1881 in Yuasa Town, Wakayama Prefecture, Japan-has announced the launch of a groundbreaking project to send koji mold, the essential microorganism in Japanese fermentation culture, into space.

This initiative marks the first attempt in the world to expose koji mold used in soy sauce production to the space environment.

(Based on internal research as of April 15, 2026)

Why a Soy Sauce Brewery Aims for Space

The history of soy sauce dates back approximately 800 years.

It began when a Buddhist monk traveled across the sea to China (Song Dynasty) and brought back the method of making Kinzanji miso to present-day Wakayama.

During the production of this preserved food, a liquid called tamari was formed-this later evolved into soy sauce.

Today, Yuasa is officially recognized as the birthplace of soy sauce in Japan and remains a symbolic center of Japanese fermentation culture.

At that time, crossing the ocean into foreign lands was an act filled with both fear and hope-much like humanity’s pursuit of space today.

A New Frontier for Fermentation

This “space fermentation” project represents a small but meaningful first step.

By sending koji mold into space and studying how the environment-such as microgravity and cosmic radiation-affects its properties, we aim to uncover new possibilities in fermentation science and food production.



Looking Toward the Future

In the near future, humanity may live on the Moon or even Mars.

When that time comes, people will still long for the taste of home.

Just as the sea voyages 800 years ago shaped Japanese food culture,

this project aims to lay the foundation for a new food culture in space.



Project Steps

1.Koji mold used in traditional soy sauce brewing will be loaded onto Falcon 9

2.Launch into space (planned for autumn 2026)

3.Return to Earth

4.Scientific analysis of the returned koji

5.Start brewing soy sauce using the returned koji

6.Comparative analysis with terrestrial koji (aroma, enzymatic activity, fermentation speed, etc.)

7.Release of a limited-edition “space soy sauce”



Company Information

Yuasa Soy Sauce Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: Yuasa Town, Wakayama Prefecture, Japan

Representative: Toshio Shinko

Founded: 1881 (Marushin Honke)

■株式会社IDDK

2017年設立の日本発・宇宙バイオ実験×顕微観察技術の先端企業。

独自の「レンズレス顕微観察技術（MID：Micro Imaging Device）」を核に、宇宙バイオ実験プラットフォームの開発を進めています。

HP：https://iddk.co.jp/app-def/S-102/iddk_wp/

■湯浅醤油有限会社

明治14年（1881年）に創業した老舗の醸造元『丸新本家』の醤油部門。「世界一の醤油づくりを目指して」昔ながらの木桶を使って醸造しています。

HP： https://www.yuasasyouyu.co.jp/

湯浅醤油有限会社