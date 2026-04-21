米国法人『Kabaya USA Inc.』の設立ついて

カバヤ食品株式会社

カバヤ食品株式会社は、当社の事業成長をより強固かつスピード感のあるもののとすることを目的に、その成長エンジンのひとつとして、海外進出を本格化させます。

そのスタートとして、アメリカ合衆国（以下 米国）における事業展開を推進するにあたり、当社の100％子会社として、現地法人『Kabaya USA Inc.』を設立しましたので、お知らせします。

当社は2024年度に創業以来初めて売上300億円を超え、2025年度も過去最高の売上を更新見込みであり、当社主力ブランドの『タフグミ』や『塩分チャージタブレッツ』『セボンスター』など、各カテゴリーにおける競争力あるブランドを持つことを強みとして着実に成長を続けています。

一方で、日本の国内市場は将来的な人口減少が確実なものである中で、当社は強いブランド・製品をいかした新しい市場の獲得を検討してきました。

世界的に拡大基調にある菓子市場の中でも世界最大級の消費大国である米国は、大きな可能性を持つ魅力的な市場であり、特に当社主力ブランドが位置するグミや清涼菓子は、同国でも成長への期待が極めて高いカテゴリーです。また日本国内でのインバウンド需要の増加などを背景にした「日本のお菓子」に対する関心の高まりも、強く追い風になるものです。

こういった環境を踏まえ、当社は2026年2月9日（月）に米国法人『Kabaya USA Inc.』を設立し、4月下旬より、3年連続でグミ日本市場販売金額No.1※の『タフグミ』（現地名『TOUGH GUMMY』）などを、米国内で販売開始します。

※:インテージ SRI＋ グミ市場累計販売金額 単品ランキング（2023年4月-2026年3月）

当社は今後、米国法人『Kabaya USA Inc.』を主体とした営業・マーケティング活動を展開し、全米での製品展開につなげ、海外事業の基盤を確立していきます。

＜『Kabaya USA Inc.』会社概要＞

設立日 2026年2月9日 ※登記完了日

所在地 カリフォルニア州トーランス市

大株主 カバヤ食品(株) 100%

事業内容 菓子・食品の輸入販売および関連マーケティング

Establishment of U.S. Subsidiary “KABAYA USA Inc.”

- Full-scale expansion of business operations in the United States -

Kabaya Foods Corporation hereby announces that,in order to further strengthen and accelerate the growth of its business,it will fully promote overseas expansion as one of its key growth drivers.

As the first step, the Company has established a wholly owned subsidiary,“KABAYA USA Inc.,”to promote business development in the United States.

In fiscal year 2024, the Company exceeded 30 billion yen in sales for the first time since its founding, and is expected to achieve record-high sales again in fiscal year 2025. With strong brands in each category-such as“Tough Gummy,”“Enbun Charge Tablets,”and“Sebonstar”- the Company continues to grow steadily by leveraging its competitive brand portfolio.

Meanwhile, as Japan’s domestic market faces a certain long-term population decline, the Company has been exploring opportunities to capture new markets by leveraging its strong brands and products.

Among the globally expanding confectionery markets, the United States-one of the world’s largest consumer markets-offers significant potential and is highly attractive. In particular, gummy candies and refreshment candies, which are core categories for the Company, are expected to see strong growth in the U.S. Furthermore, increasing inbound demand in Japan has heightened global interest in “Japanese sweets,” providing a strong tailwind.

In light of these conditions, the Company established“KABAYA USA Inc.”on February 9, 2026, and will begin sales in the U.S. from late April, starting with products such as“Tough Gummy”, which ranks No.1 in total sales value in Japan’s gummy market*.

Going forward, the Company will develop sales and marketing activities led by“KABAYA USA Inc.,” aiming to expand product distribution across the United States and establish a solid foundation for its overseas business.

* Source: Intage SRI+ cumulative sales value ranking for gummy products (April 2023 - March 2025)

＜Company Overview of“KABAYA USA Inc.”＞

・Date of Establishment : February 9, 2026

・Location : Torrance, California, USA

・Major Shareholder : Kabaya Foods Corporation (100%)

・Business Activities : Import, sales, and marketing of confectionery and food products