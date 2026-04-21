【参加者募集】土に触れ、世界とつながる。2026年度もアジア学院「ちょこっとファーム・フォレスト」開催！
アジア学院の自然を、「ちょこっと」体験してみませんか？那須塩原の豊かな自然の中で、世界中から集まった学生たちが学ぶのがアジア学院です。この環境を地域の方にも開放し、スタッフと一緒に汗を流して、大地の恵みを感じる一日体験プログラム。それが「ちょこっとファーム・フォレスト」です。
農業未経験の方も、ご近所の方も、アジア学院の雰囲気を覗いてみたい方も大歓迎！
体を動かして働く心地よさと、ここでしか味わえない体験が待っています。
開催概要：
次回開催日：5月16日(土)
場所： 学校法人 アジア学院（栃木県那須塩原市）
日時： 隔月第3週午前10-午後2時
2026年開催予定：5月16日(土)、7月18日(土)、9月19日(土)、11月28日(土)
※ 8月22日(土)、1月23日(土) はアジア学院夏・冬のフレンズデーとの合同特別企画として、キャンパスの森でツリークライミング体験を実施します。
内容：ファーム…季節の野菜の収穫など、フォレスト…森林探索・ツリークライミングなど
※天候や農閑期の状況により内容は変動します。
持ち物： 汚れてもいい服、軍手、長靴、飲み物、帽子、タオル
参加費 1人：2,000円 (昼食代を含む。0-3歳：無料）
※小学生以下の参加は大人の付き添いをお願いします。
※体験、材料費、ランチを含みます
※各回 20名定員（先着順）
当日の流れ
集合・オリエンテーション： 本日の作業内容とアジア学院の紹介
作業開始： スタッフと一緒に「共に働く」ファーム体験
ランチタイム： 学院で採れたオーガニック食材を囲んで（※プランによる）
ふりかえり・解散
「共に生きる、共に働く」アジア学院が大切にしているこの精神を、あなたも肌で感じてみませんか？
お申し込み・お問合せ 参加をご希望の方は、以下からお申し込みください：
電話：0287-36-3111 メール：pr@ari.ac.jp
[Join Us] Connect with the Soil, Connect with the World: "Chokotto Farm & Forest" at ARI!
Why not experience a little taste of nature at ARI? Located in the lush environment of Nasushiobara, ARI is a place where participants from all over the world come to learn.
"Chokotto Farm & Forest" is a one-day program where we open our campus to the local community. It’s a chance to work alongside our staff, break a sweat, and feel the blessings of the earth.
Whether you are new to farming, a neighbor, or just curious about the ARI atmosphere, everyone is welcome! The refreshing feeling of physical work and a unique experience like no other await you.
Event Overview
Next Date: Saturday, May 16th
Location: Asian Rural Institute (Nasushiobara, Tochigi)
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM (Every 3rd Saturday of every other month)
2026 Schedule:
May 16 (Sat), July 18 (Sat), Sept 19 (Sat), Nov 28 (Sat)
Note: Aug 22 (Sat) and Jan 23 (Sat) will be special collaborations with ARI’s Summer/Winter Friends Day, featuring Tree Climbing in the campus forest.
Activities
Farm: Harvesting seasonal vegetables, etc. Forest: Tree climbing and forest activities.
Activities may change depending on weather and farming conditions.
Participation Details Fee: 2,000 yen (Includes organic lunch, insurance, and materials)
Ages 0-3: Free
Children (Elementary school and below) must be accompanied by an adult. Capacity: 20 people per session (First-come, first-served) What to Bring: Clothes that can get dirty (long sleeves recommended), work gloves, boots, water bottle, hat, towel, rain gear (if light rain), and a change of clothes.
Schedule of the Day
Gathering & Orientation: Introduction to ARI and the day's tasks.
Work Session: Hands-on farm experience working together with staff.
Lunch Time: Enjoy a meal made with organic ingredients grown right here at ARI.
Reflection & Dismissal
"That We May Live Together" Come and experience the spirit of ARI firsthand through the joy of working together.
[Registration & Inquiry] Please sign up via the contact below:
Phone: 0287-36-3111 | Email: pr@ari.ac.jp