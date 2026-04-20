株式会社かちうむ、フィリピンのUniversity of Eastern PhilippinesとMoUを締結。DX、カーボンクレジット、持続可能な農業分野で連携を推進

株式会社かちうむ

[English Below]

株式会社かちうむ(https://www.kachium.co.jp/)（以下、当社）は、2026年4月2日、フィリピンのUniversity of Eastern Philippines(https://uep.edu.ph/)（以下、UEP）と、デジタルトランスフォーメーション（DX）、カーボンクレジット、持続可能な農業分野における連携を目的としたMemorandum of Understanding（MoU）を締結しました。締結は、UEP White Beach Pavilionにおいて行われた表敬訪問および知見交換の機会に実施されました。

締結の目的と経緯

UEPでのセミナーの様子 / Seminar at UEP

本MoUは、持続可能な発展と気候変動に対応するイノベーションという共通のビジョンのもと、双方の知見を生かしながら、研究・教育・地域社会への実装を見据えた協力を進めるものです。当社は、UEPが有する環境科学、生態系管理、生物多様性保全、防災、林学、農業分野の知見と、当社が推進するDX・環境価値創出分野の取り組みを掛け合わせることで、大学のみならず地域社会にも資する実践的な価値創出を目指します。

今回の訪問では、UEP関係者と今後の連携可能性について幅広く意見交換を行いました。協議では、気候変動に強い作物開発、スマート農業・グリーン農業、持続可能な養殖、ならびにGIS、IoT、AIなどの先端技術を活用した農業分野の高度化が、有望な協業テーマとして共有されました。

当社は、本連携を通じてフィリピンにおける産学連携を深化させ、地域課題の解決と持続可能な価値の創出に貢献してまいります。今後は、農業・環境分野におけるデジタル活用の推進、カーボンクレジットの可能性に関する協議、共同研究、人材交流などを視野に入れ、具体的な協業の検討を進めてまいります。

当社はこれからも、国際連携を通じてテクノロジーとサステナビリティを両立する取り組みを推進し、地域社会とともに持続可能な未来の実現を目指してまいります。

代表コメント

MoU締結の様子(1) / Scene of signing the MoU(1)MoU締結の様子(2) / Scene of signing the MoU(2)

「UEPとの連携は、DX、環境価値の創出、持続可能な農業の実装可能性を広げる重要な一歩です。大学が持つ知見と地域に根ざした実践力に学びながら、現場に寄り添った協力を通じて、具体的な成果につなげていきたいと考えています。」

株式会社かちうむ 代表取締役 高野和也

Kachium Co., Ltd.(https://www.kachium.co.jp/en/) (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Eastern Philippines(https://uep.edu.ph/) (hereinafter referred to as "UEP") on April 2, 2026, with the aim of collaborating in the fields of digital transformation (DX), carbon credits, and sustainable agriculture. The signing took place during a courtesy visit and knowledge exchange session held at the UEP White Beach Pavilion.

Purpose and Background of the Agreement

This MoU is based on a shared vision of sustainable development and innovation to address climate change, and aims to promote cooperation that leverages the expertise of both parties, with a view to implementation in research, education, and local communities. The Company aims to create practical value that benefits not only the university but also the local community by combining UEP's expertise in environmental science, ecosystem management, biodiversity conservation, disaster prevention, forestry, and agriculture with the Company's initiatives in DX and environmental value creation.

In the visit, engaging in a broad exchange of views with UEP representatives regarding future collaboration possibilities. During the discussions, promising areas of collaboration were identified, including climate change-resistant crop development, smart and green agriculture, sustainable aquaculture, and the advancement of the agricultural sector through the use of cutting-edge technologies such as GIS, IoT, and AI.

Through this partnership, our company will deepen industry-academia collaboration in the Philippines and contribute to solving regional challenges and creating sustainable value. Going forward, we will explore concrete collaborations, including promoting the use of digital technologies in agriculture and the environment, discussing the potential of carbon credits, conducting joint research, and exchanging personnel.

Our company will continue to promote initiatives that balance technology and sustainability through international collaboration, aiming to realize a sustainable future together with local communities.

Comment of CEO

"Our collaboration with UEP is an important step in expanding the possibilities for digital transformation, creating environmental value, and implementing sustainable agriculture. We hope to learn from the university's expertise and practical skills rooted in the local community, and translate that into concrete results through on-the-ground cooperation."

Kachium Co., Ltd. CEO Kazuya Takano