株式会社刈田・アンド・カンパニー

2026 年 4 月 17日

株式会社刈田・アンド・カンパニー

代表取締役社長 刈田 直文

東栄技工株式会社の株式譲渡について

本日弊社のグループ会社が管理・運営する「K&C1号投資事業有限責任組合」が保有中の東栄技工株式会社（神奈川県横須賀市、代表取締役社長：牛田敦士、以下「東栄技工」）の全株式を東証プライム市場に上場する太平電業株式会社（東京都千代田区、代表取締役社長執行役員：伊藤浩明、証券コード：1968、以下「太平電業」）に譲渡いたしましたので、お知らせいたします。

東栄技工は発電所等の陸上プラントや船舶分野において、50年以上にわたり高度な溶接技術を活用したメンテナンス事業を展開しており、豊富な実績と多数の優秀な技術者を有しております。

弊社は2022年の東栄技工への経営参画以降、陸上事業の新規分野の開拓、船舶事業の海外展開の推進、組織的経営体制の推進、海外子会社の再編、経営管理機能の強化をはじめとした同社の中長期的な企業価値向上に資する各種支援を行ってまいりました。

太平電業は、1947 年の創業以来、プラント建設事業の「意義」と「使命」を自覚し、積極進取の精神のもと、国内外の火力・原子力発電所をはじめ、各種プラント・環境設備等の建設工事・メンテナンス工事を行っています。

今後は、太平電業を新たな経営パートナーに迎えることで、同社の長年の経験と実績に基づくプラント事業への専門性等によって、グループ全体の施工力を強化し、収益力を向上させることで、東栄技工の更なる発展が可能になるものと考えております。

以 上

[本件に関するお問い合わせ先]

株式会社刈田・アンド・カンパニー

〒105-0001 東京都港区⻁ノ門 5-11-1 オランダヒルズ森タワーRoP

TEL 03-6413-0865

inquiry@karitacompany.com

April 17, 2026

Karita & Company Inc.

Naobumi Karita, President and Representative Director

Completion of share transfer of TOEI ENGINEERING Co., Ltd

We are pleased to announce that K&C I Limited Partnership ("K&C I") has transferred all the shares of TOEI ENGINEERING Co., Ltd (Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President Atsushi Ushida. (“TOEI”)) K&C I holds to TAIHEI DENGYO KAISHA, LTD. (Chiyoda-ward, Tokyo

Prefecture, Chief Executive Officer Hiroaki Ito; Securities Code: 1968), a company listed on

the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (“TAIHEI DENGYO”).

TOEI is a long-established provider of maintenance services utilizing advanced welding

technologies, with over 50 years of experience in onshore plant facilities, including power

generation plants, as well as the maritime sector. The company is supported by a solid track

record and a well-developed team of highly skilled engineers in this field.

Since our investment and management involvement in TOEI in 2022, we have supported

initiatives focused on enhancing the company’s medium- to long-term enterprise value. These initiatives have included expanding new business areas in the onshore segment, advancing overseas development of maritime business, strengthening the organizational and

governance framework, and optimizing capital through the reorganization of overseas

subsidiaries.

Since its founding in 1947, TAIHEI DENGYO has upheld the significance and mission on the plant construction business. Guided by a spirit of initiative-taking and enterprising

management, the company has undertaken construction and maintenance work for a wide

range of facilities, including thermal and nuclear power plants both in Japan and overseas, as well as various industrial plants and environmental facilities.

Looking ahead, by welcoming TAIHEI DENGYO as a new strategic management partner and leveraging its experience and expertise in the plant business, we believe group’s construction capability to be strengthened and earnings profile to improve, thereby supporting TOEI’s

continued growth.

Please contact us for further information:

Karita & Company Inc.

TEL 03-6413-0865

inquiry@karitacompany.com