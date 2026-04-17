【明治記念館】90分で結婚式の魅力をご案内｜短時間で効率よく相談できるブライダルフェアを開催中！思い立ったら当日電話予約も可能！

明治記念館時短・タイパ重視のブライダルフェア♪

開催時間は土日祝の15:00～16:30、17:30～19:00の2部制。短時間で情報を知りたい方に、ぴったりのフェアです。また当日の電話予約も可能なため、お忙しいおふたりでも気軽にご利用いただけます。



フェア当日はご親族様とのご参加はもちろん、おひとりでのご相談も歓迎しております。経験豊富なブライダルアドバイザーが、おふたりのご希望に寄り添いながら安心してご検討いただけるようサポートいたします。短時間でも結婚式の全体像をしっかりと把握したい方におすすめのフェアです。ぜひお気軽にご参加ください。

お電話でのご相談も受付けています。お気軽にお問合せください。

※「ブライダルフェア」は事前予約制・参加無料です。

明治記念館 予約センター

03-3403-1177

平日11：00～19：00 土日祝10：00～19：00

定休日：火曜日（祝日除く）・年末年始

【明治記念館について】

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/)

ブライダルフェアのご予約はこちら :https://meijikinenkan.official-wedding.net/fair/date

明治記念館本館は、明治14（1881）年に「⾚坂仮皇居の御会食所」として、現在の迎賓館のある場所に竣工されました。明治21（1888）年には『大日本帝国憲法』草案審議の御前会議の場となり、明治天皇は欠かすことなくお出ましになられました。そのような由緒から、明治記念館本館は「憲法記念館」とも呼ばれています。

現在の地に移築以降、憲法発布30周年記念式典や教育勅語渙発50周年記念式典、日本赤十字社や愛国婦人会の総会、済生会の記念行事など、国家的・社会的に重要な行事の場として活用されました。

昭和22（1947）年に『明治記念館』の名称で総合結婚式場として開館式が挙行され、以来23万組を超えるご夫婦の新しい門出をお祝いしてきました。現在は結婚式にとどまらず、パーティ・会議などのMICE利用、祝賀会や人生儀礼などの記念日利用、レストランや懐石料亭でのお食事会など、多くの会場をさまざまな用途でご利用いただいています。

令和2（2020）年には、本館の歴史的・建築的価値が認められ、東京都指定有形文化財（建造物）に指定されました。

住所：東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23

アクセス：JR中央・総武線【信濃町駅】下車徒歩3分

地下鉄 銀座線・半蔵門線・大江戸線【⻘山一丁目駅】下車（2番出口）徒歩6分

地下鉄 大江戸線【国立競技場駅】下車（A1出口）徒歩6分

駐車場：あり

電話：03-3403-1171（大代表）

公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/

レストラン公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/

レストラン公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_gourmet/

レストラン公式X（旧Twitter）：https://twitter.com/mk_sekirei

オリジナルスイーツHP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/kanominomori/

オンラインショップ：https://meijikinenkan-shop.net/

公式Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/

公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meiji_kinenkan_official/

婚礼公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_wedding/

婚礼公式TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@meijikinenkan_wedding

公式YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jqDqcTTIqkYLUMS2YAhdg

[Meiji Kinenkan] Discover the Appeal of Your Wedding in Just 90 Minutes - An Efficient Bridal Fair for Busy Couples

Meiji Kinenkan is currently hosting a bridal fair designed for couples who wish to efficiently explore their wedding options within a limited time. In approximately 90 minutes, we provide a clear and comprehensive overview of wedding ceremonies and receptions at Meiji Jingu and Meiji Kinenkan.



The fair is held on weekends and public holidays in two sessions: 3:00-4:30 PM and 5:30-7:00 PM. Couples considering smaller-scale weddings are also welcome to attend. Same-day reservations by phone are available, making it easy for busy couples to join at their convenience. The program focuses on venue tours and personalized consultations, offering a concise introduction to the overall flow of a wedding and the preparation process.

Meiji Kinenkan Reservation Center

Tel: +81-3-3403-1177

Hours: Weekdays 11:00-19:00 / Weekends & Holidays 10:00-19:00

Closed: Tuesdays (except public holidays), Year-end & New Year holidays

Click here to reserve your spot for the Bridal Fair

【About Meiji Kinenkan】

Online Reservation :https://meijikinenkan.official-wedding.net/fair/date

The Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan was completed in 1881 as the State Banquet Hall of the Akasaka Temporary Imperial Palace, originally located on the site of today’s State Guest House.

In 1888, the building served as the venue for the Imperial Conferences held to deliberate the draft of the Constitution of the Empire of Japan, which were attended without exception by Emperor Meiji.Owing to this distinguished history, the Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan is also known as the “Kenpo Kinenkan”.



Following its relocation, the Kenpo Kinenkan served as the venue for numerous nationally significant events, including the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Meiji Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the Imperial Rescript on Education, and assemblies of the Japanese Red Cross Society, the Patriotic Women's Association, and the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation.



In 2020, the "Dining Hall for the Former Akasaka Temporary Palace (Main Building of the Meiji Kinenkan)" was designated a Tangible Cultural Property by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in recognition of its historical significance as a commemorative structure of the Meiji era and its distinguished architectural design.

Address:2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka,Minato-ku,Tokyo, Japan

Phone:03-3403-1171 (Japanese only)

Station:3 minutes from Shinanomachi Sta.(JR Chuo-Sobu Line)6 minutes from Aoyama-itchome Sta. (Ginza, Hanzomon, Oedo subway line)6 minutes from Kokuritsu-kyogijo Sta.(Oedo subway line)

Parking:Free

Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/