建設向けAI異常予兆検知システムを開発する株式会社RapidX、GazelleCapitalよりシードラウンドの資金調達を実施

株式会社RapidX

AI・IoT・ロボティクスを活用した異常予兆検知インフラの開発と社会実装を加速

株式会社RapidX（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役：正留 世成）は、GazelleCapital株式会社（本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役：石橋 孝太郎、以下「Gazelle Capital」）が運営するGazelle Capital３号投資事業有限責任組合を引受先とする第三者割当増資により、シードラウンドの資金調達を実施しました。

■ 資金調達の背景と目的

株式会社RapidXは、AI・IoT・センシング技術を活用し、“起きてから検知する”のではなく、“起きる前に予兆を捉える”社会インフラを構築することを目指しています。

近年、建設現場、工場、倉庫、インフラ設備、森林・屋外施設など、多様な現場において、様々なリスクの早期把握と迅速な対応体制の整備が求められています。一方で、従来のシステムでは、事故発生後の検知が中心であり、被害を未然に防ぐ観点では限界もあります。

株式会社RapidXが開発するサービスは、各種センサーやカメラの情報を統合し、異常兆候をリアルタイムで検知・通知する防災ソリューションです。さらに、現場環境に応じて、固定設置型だけでなく、ロボットや移動体との連携も視野に入れた柔軟な運用を可能にします。

今回の資金調達により、株式会社RapidXは、開発体制・実証体制を強化し、建設・産業・公共分野を中心とした導入拡大を加速してまいります。

■ 代表コメント

このたび、GazelleCapital様にご支援いただき、資金調達を実施できたことを大変嬉しく思います。

2014年4月16日のことです。

「おい、セナ無事か？」

10年以上会ってない友人から突然のメッセージが届きました。

よくよく聞いてみると広島の実家が火災だとわかりました。

その火災で三兄弟の真ん中の弟が亡くなりました。

火災が起きてから今年で13年目になります。

一歩一歩、前進しながらビジョンを実現してまいります。

私たちが描く未来と希望に深く共感し、ご支援いただいたGazelleCapitalの大谷 直之様に心より感謝申し上げます。

私たちは、事故対応を「発生後の対処」から「発生前の予防」へ進化させることが、これからの防災において極めて重要だと考えています。AI、IoT、センサー、ロボティクスを組み合わせ、現場における異常の兆候を早期に可視化し、人命・資産・事業継続を守る仕組みを社会実装してまいります。

今回の調達を機に、技術開発と実装のスピードをさらに高め、建設現場、工場、倉庫、公共インフラ、森林防災など幅広い領域で価値提供を進めてまいります。

■ 引受先からのコメント（※敬称略）

Gazelle Capital

代表パートナー 石橋 孝太郎

シニアキャピタリスト 大谷 直之

このたび、株式会社RapidXへ出資させていただきました。

事故の予防ニーズが高まる中で、株式会社RapidXが取り組む異常予兆検知ソリューションは、社会的意義と市場性の双方を備えた取り組みであると考えています。多様なセンサーデータとAIを組み合わせることで、従来の防災のあり方を進化させる可能性があり、建設・産業・公共分野を中心に大きな導入余地があると期待しています。

今後、株式会社RapidXが日本発の防災テクノロジー企業として成長していくことを大いに期待しています。

株式会社RapidXについて

株式会社RapidXは、「火災ゼロの世界」を実現することを目指し、AIによる異常予兆検知システムの開発をしています。

三兄弟の真ん中の弟を火災で亡くした経験から、事故リスクから人と資産を守るために創業し、現在はあらゆるリスクから人と資産を守るサービスの研究開発を行っています。

会社概要

会社名：株式会社RapidX

代表者：代表取締役CEO 正留 世成

所在地：東京都渋谷区神宮前6-23-4 桑野ビル2F

URL：https://rapidx.co.jp/

事業内容：AI異常予兆検知サービス

English version

Accelerating the Development and Social Implementation of an Anomaly Prediction Infrastructure Leveraging AI, IoT, and Robotics

RapidX Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; CEO: Sena Masaru) has successfully raised seed funding through a third-party allotment of new shares to Gazelle Capital III Investment Limited Partnership, a fund managed by Gazelle Capital Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda, Tokyo; CEO: Kotaro Ishibashi; hereinafter “Gazelle Capital”).

Background and Purpose of the Funding

RapidX Inc. aims to build a next-generation social infrastructure that leverages AI, IoT, and advanced sensing technologies to shift from “detecting incidents after they occur” to “identifying early warning signs before they happen.”

In recent years, there has been a growing need across various environments-including construction sites, factories, warehouses, infrastructure facilities, forests, and outdoor locations-to detect risks at an early stage and establish rapid response systems. However, conventional systems have primarily focused on post-incident detection, presenting limitations in preventing damage before it occurs.

RapidX’s solution integrates data from multiple sensors and cameras to detect and notify abnormal signs in real time. In addition to fixed installations, the system is designed to flexibly adapt to on-site conditions, including integration with robots and mobile platforms.

Through this funding, RapidX will strengthen its development and pilot deployment capabilities and accelerate adoption across the construction, industrial, and public sectors.

Comment from CEO, Sena Masaru

We are truly honored to have received support from Gazelle Capital and to successfully complete this funding round.

This journey is deeply personal to me.

On April 16, 2014, I received a sudden message from a friend I hadn’t heard from in over a decade:

“Hey, Sena-are you okay?”

I soon learned that my family home in Hiroshima had caught fire.

In that incident, I lost my younger brother.

Thirteen years have passed since that day.

Step by step, we continue moving forward to realize our vision.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Naoyuki Otani of Gazelle Capital for his deep understanding of our mission and for his support.

We strongly believe that transforming disaster response from “post-incident reaction” to “pre-incident prevention” is critical for the future of safety and risk management. By combining AI, IoT, sensing technologies, and robotics, we aim to visualize early signs of anomalies on-site and build systems that protect human lives, assets, and business continuity.

With this funding, we will further accelerate both technology development and real-world deployment, delivering value across a wide range of fields, including construction sites, factories, warehouses, public infrastructure, and forest fire prevention.

About RapidX Inc.

RapidX, Inc. develops AI-based anomaly prediction and detection systems with the mission of creating a “world with Zero Fire.”

The company was founded after its CEO experienced the loss of his younger brother in a fire. Motivated by the desire to protect people and assets from fire risks, RapidX now conducts research and development of technologies designed to safeguard people and assets from a wide range of risks.

Company Information

Company Name: RapidX, Inc.

CEO: Sena Masaru

Address: 2F Kuwano Building, 6-23-4 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Website: https://rapidx.co.jp/

Business: AI-based anomaly prediction and detection services