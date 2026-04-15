東京マラソン2027チャリティについて/ Tokyo Marathon 2027 Charity

認定特定非営利活動法人ADRA Japan

（English version follows below）

■寄付金の使用用途(予定)

皆さまからいただいたご寄付は、下記の用途に使わせていただく予定です。

▶ 緊急支援

紛争や自然災害の影響を受けた人々に、食料、清潔な水、シェルター、心理的サポートを提供します。(ウクライナ、アフガニスタン、ミャンマーなど）

▶ 未来をひらく教育支援

学校に通うために必要な教材や備品を提供。子どもたちが安心して学べる環境を整えます。(ネパールなど）

▶ 生計向上支援

家族や地域が、自然と共存しながら安定した収入を得られるよう支援し、将来への希望と力を育みます。（モンゴルなど）

▶ 命を守る保健衛生支援

ネパールなどで、安全な水の提供と衛生習慣の普及を組み合わせ、地域の人々が自立して健康に暮らせる環境をつくります。



これまで届けた支援については、ホームページで掲載しています。現地からの声もご紹介していますのでぜひご覧ください。

■チャリティへの参加方法

１. チャリティランナーとして出走

寄付金額：1人あたり165,000円以上

※応募者数が定員を超えた場合は、寄付金額を考慮して選考されます。

選考基準１）ADRAドナー向け優先枠（7枠）

ADRAフレンズ（月額支援者）および／または過去のADRAチャリティランナーが対象です。

※応募者数が枠を超えた場合は、優先枠内でも寄付金額に基づいて選考されます。

選考基準２）寄付申込金額が同額の場合

「チャリティへの想い・メッセージ」の内容に基づいて選考されます。

２. 寄付のみ

スケジュールはこちら

下線部URL：https://www.marathon.tokyo/20th/

その他の詳細は大会要項発表(6月下旬予定)をお待ちください。

（参考）過去大会の様子

■東京マラソン2026にチャリティランナーとして参加された方の想い

下線部URL：https://www.marathon.tokyo/charity/episode/

■東京マラソン2026の様子は下記よりご確認いただけます。

・ハイライト動画

下線部URL ：https://youtu.be/NVxIzGBF2Zs

ADRA Japanについて

アドラ・ジャパン（ADRA Japan）は、世界中約120ヶ国に支部を持つ世界最大規模の国際NGO、ADRAの日本支部です。各国ADRA支部や国連等のパートナー団体と連携し、「ひとつの命から世界を変える」をモットーに人種・宗教・政治の区別なく、紛争や自然災害の被災地また途上国において、一人ひとりに寄り添い、自立を助ける支援に取り組んでいます。※ADRA Japanは認定NPO法人です。ADRA Japanへのご寄付は寄付金控除の対象となります。

ADRA Japan will participate in the Tokyo Marathon 2027 [Sunday, March 7, 2027] Charity as a donation recipient organization.

■Use of donations (planned)

The donations we receive from everyone will be used for the following purposes:

▶ Emergency Relief

We provide food, clean water, shelter, and psychological support to people affected by conflicts and natural disasters in countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan, Myanmar etc.

▶ Education Support for a Brighter Future

In countries such as Nepal, we provide learning materials and equipment to create a safe and supportive environment where children can study with peace of mind.

▶ Livelihood Improvement Support

In countries such as Mongolia, we support families and communities in earning stable incomes while coexisting with nature, helping to foster hope and resilience for the future.

▶ Health and Sanitation Support to Protect Lives

In countries such as Nepal, we combine access to safe water with the promotion of hygiene practices to build environments where communities can live healthy and independent lives.

Information about the support we have provided to date is available on our website. We also share voices and feedback from people in the field, so please take a look.

■How to participate the charity

１.Participate as a Charity Runner

Donation Amount:

A minimum of JPY 165,000 per person

If the number of applicants exceeds the capacity, selection will be based on the donation amount.

１）Priority Slots for ADRA Donors (7 slots):

Priority Slot for ADRA Donors（7 slots）：ADRA Friends (monthly supporters) and/or former ADRA Charity Runners (If the number of applicants exceeds the available slots, selection will be based on donation amount within the priority group.)

２）In Case of Equal Donation Amounts:

Selected by higher donation amount --> If the donation application amount is the same, it will be selected based on the content of the "Thoughts on charity & Messages.")

２.Donation only

Click here for schedule

URL：https://www.marathon.tokyo/en/20th/

For details, please wait for the announcement of the entry requirements (scheduled for late June).

(Reference) Past competitions

■Please click below to see the Tokyo Marathon 2026 Charity

・Runner Feelings

URL：https://www.marathon.tokyo/en/charity/episode/

■Please click below to see the Tokyo Marathon 2026

・Race-Day Highlights

URL：https://youtu.be/NVxIzGBF2Zs

About ADRA Japan

ADRA Japan is the Japanese branch of ADRA, the world's largest international NGO with branches in 120 countries.

In coordination with ADRA chapters in other countries and partner organizations such as the United Nations, ADRA Japan works to support people in areas affected by conflicts and natural disasters and in developing countries to help them become self-reliant, regardless of race, religion or politics, under the motto “Changing the world from one life”.

・ADRA Japan is a certified non-profit organization, and donations to ADRA Japan are tax-deductible.