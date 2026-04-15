ドローン向け500W軽量ワイヤレス充電技術を開発
株式会社ビー・アンド・プラス（所在地：埼玉県比企郡小川町、代表取締役：亀田 篤志）は、ドローン向けに特化した500Wクラスの高出力でありながら、小型・軽量を両立したワイヤレス充電技術を開発し、顧客の機体仕様に合わせた試作品の提供を開始しました。充電部は約550g、134×120×62mmというコンパクト設計で、飛行時間への影響を最小限に抑えつつ、500Wの高速充電を実現します。
■ 開発背景
ドローンの自動運行・無人化が進む中、搭載バッテリーの充電自動化は依然として大きな課題です。
特に産業用ドローンでは、
・高出力で充電したい（短時間で充電したい）
・機体サイズを変更せずに搭載したい
・重量増は最小限にしたい（飛行時間への影響は最小限にしたい）
という相反する要求が存在します。
この課題に応えるため、高出力・小型・軽量を同時に満たすワイヤレス充電技術の開発に取り組みました。
■ 技術の特徴
1. 高出力 × 小型 × 軽量を同時に実現
500W高出力ワイヤレス充電
充電部サイズ：134×120×62mm
重量：約550g
産業用ドローンに搭載しやすく、飛行時間への影響を最小化。
2. 軸ずれ50mmまで許容する高い実用性
3. 6セル（6S）リチウムイオン電池（Li-ion / LiPo 対応）に対応（他セル数にも柔軟対応）
4. CCCV（定電流・定電圧）方式による安全かつ効率的な充電
5. 安全機能を標準搭載（過電流保護、過熱保護、過電圧保護）
6. ブラケット構造を顧客ドローンに合わせてカスタム可能
■ 試作品提供について
機体仕様に合わせたカスタム試作品の提供を行います。
充電電力、セル数、BMS搭載、ブラケット構造など、顧客要望に合わせた最適化が可能です。
■ 今後の展開
今後はさらなる高出力化、小型化、耐環境性の向上を進め、ドローン自動運行インフラの普及に貢献していく方針です。
■ 会社概要
会社名： 株式会社ビー・アンド・プラス
所在地： 埼玉県比企郡小川町高谷2452-5
代表者： 亀田 篤志
事業内容：ワイヤレス給電・充電製品の開発・製造・販売
URL： https://www.b-plus-kk.jp/index.html
B&Plus Co., Ltd. develops lightweight 500W wireless charging technology for drones.
- Prototype now available, achieving high power, compact size, and lightweight design simultaneously -
B&Plus Co., Ltd. (Location: Ogawa-machi, Hiki-gun, Saitama Prefecture; Representative Director: Atsushi Kameda) has developed a wireless charging technology specifically for drones that combines high output of 500W with a compact and lightweight design, and has begun providing prototypes tailored to the specifications of customers' aircraft. The charging unit weighs approximately 550g and has a compact design of 134 x 120 x 62mm, achieving 500W high-speed charging while minimizing the impact on flight time.
■ Development Background
As autonomous and unmanned drone operations advance, automating battery charging remains a significant challenge.
Especially for industrial drones, there are conflicting requirements:
* High-power charging (fast charging)
* Integration without changing aircraft size
* Minimizing weight increase (minimizing impact on flight time)
To address these challenges, we developed a wireless charging technology that simultaneously satisfies high power, compactness, and light weight.
■ Technology Features
1. Simultaneous Achievement of High Power, Compactness, and Lightweight Design
500W High-Power Wireless Charging
Charging Unit Size: 134 x 120 x 62 mm
Weight: Approximately 550g
Easy to integrate into industrial drones, minimizing impact on flight time.
2. High practicality with tolerance of up to 50mm of axis misalignment
3. Supports 6-cell (6S) lithium-ion batteries (Li-ion/LiPo compatible) (flexible support for other cell counts)
4. Safe and efficient charging using CCCV (constant current/constant voltage) method
5. Standard safety features (overcurrent protection, overheating protection, overvoltage protection)
6. Bracket structure can be customized to match the customer's drone
■ Prototype Provision
We provide custom prototypes tailored to the aircraft specifications.
Charging power, cell count, BMS installation, bracket structure, etc., can be optimized to meet customer requirements.
■ Future Developments
In the future, we plan to further increase output, miniaturize, and improve environmental resistance, contributing to the widespread adoption of drone autonomous operation infrastructure.
■ Company Profile
Company Name: B&Plus Co., Ltd.
Address: 2452-5 Takaya, Ogawa-machi, Hiki-gun, Saitama Prefecture
Representative: Atsushi Kameda
Business Activities: Development, manufacturing, and sales of wireless power transfer and charging products
URL: https://www.b-plus-kk.jp/index.html