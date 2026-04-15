ドローン向け500W軽量ワイヤレス充電技術を開発

株式会社ビー・アンド・プラス

株式会社ビー・アンド・プラス（所在地：埼玉県比企郡小川町、代表取締役：亀田 篤志）は、ドローン向けに特化した500Wクラスの高出力でありながら、小型・軽量を両立したワイヤレス充電技術を開発し、顧客の機体仕様に合わせた試作品の提供を開始しました。充電部は約550g、134×120×62mmというコンパクト設計で、飛行時間への影響を最小限に抑えつつ、500Wの高速充電を実現します。

■ 開発背景

ドローンの自動運行・無人化が進む中、搭載バッテリーの充電自動化は依然として大きな課題です。

特に産業用ドローンでは、

・高出力で充電したい（短時間で充電したい）

・機体サイズを変更せずに搭載したい

・重量増は最小限にしたい（飛行時間への影響は最小限にしたい）

という相反する要求が存在します。

この課題に応えるため、高出力・小型・軽量を同時に満たすワイヤレス充電技術の開発に取り組みました。

■ 技術の特徴

1. 高出力 × 小型 × 軽量を同時に実現

500W高出力ワイヤレス充電

充電部サイズ：134×120×62mm

重量：約550g

産業用ドローンに搭載しやすく、飛行時間への影響を最小化。

2. 軸ずれ50mmまで許容する高い実用性

3. 6セル（6S）リチウムイオン電池（Li-ion / LiPo 対応）に対応（他セル数にも柔軟対応）

4. CCCV（定電流・定電圧）方式による安全かつ効率的な充電

5. 安全機能を標準搭載（過電流保護、過熱保護、過電圧保護）

6. ブラケット構造を顧客ドローンに合わせてカスタム可能

■ 試作品提供について

機体仕様に合わせたカスタム試作品の提供を行います。

充電電力、セル数、BMS搭載、ブラケット構造など、顧客要望に合わせた最適化が可能です。

■ 今後の展開

今後はさらなる高出力化、小型化、耐環境性の向上を進め、ドローン自動運行インフラの普及に貢献していく方針です。

■ 会社概要

会社名： 株式会社ビー・アンド・プラス

所在地： 埼玉県比企郡小川町高谷2452-5

代表者： 亀田 篤志

事業内容：ワイヤレス給電・充電製品の開発・製造・販売

URL： https://www.b-plus-kk.jp/index.html

B&Plus Co., Ltd. develops lightweight 500W wireless charging technology for drones.

- Prototype now available, achieving high power, compact size, and lightweight design simultaneously -

B&Plus Co., Ltd. (Location: Ogawa-machi, Hiki-gun, Saitama Prefecture; Representative Director: Atsushi Kameda) has developed a wireless charging technology specifically for drones that combines high output of 500W with a compact and lightweight design, and has begun providing prototypes tailored to the specifications of customers' aircraft. The charging unit weighs approximately 550g and has a compact design of 134 x 120 x 62mm, achieving 500W high-speed charging while minimizing the impact on flight time.

■ Development Background

As autonomous and unmanned drone operations advance, automating battery charging remains a significant challenge.

Especially for industrial drones, there are conflicting requirements:

* High-power charging (fast charging)

* Integration without changing aircraft size

* Minimizing weight increase (minimizing impact on flight time)

To address these challenges, we developed a wireless charging technology that simultaneously satisfies high power, compactness, and light weight.

■ Technology Features

1. Simultaneous Achievement of High Power, Compactness, and Lightweight Design

500W High-Power Wireless Charging

Charging Unit Size: 134 x 120 x 62 mm

Weight: Approximately 550g

Easy to integrate into industrial drones, minimizing impact on flight time.

2. High practicality with tolerance of up to 50mm of axis misalignment

3. Supports 6-cell (6S) lithium-ion batteries (Li-ion/LiPo compatible) (flexible support for other cell counts)

4. Safe and efficient charging using CCCV (constant current/constant voltage) method

5. Standard safety features (overcurrent protection, overheating protection, overvoltage protection)

6. Bracket structure can be customized to match the customer's drone

■ Prototype Provision

We provide custom prototypes tailored to the aircraft specifications.

Charging power, cell count, BMS installation, bracket structure, etc., can be optimized to meet customer requirements.

■ Future Developments

In the future, we plan to further increase output, miniaturize, and improve environmental resistance, contributing to the widespread adoption of drone autonomous operation infrastructure.

■ Company Profile

Company Name: B&Plus Co., Ltd.

Address: 2452-5 Takaya, Ogawa-machi, Hiki-gun, Saitama Prefecture

Representative: Atsushi Kameda

Business Activities: Development, manufacturing, and sales of wireless power transfer and charging products

URL: https://www.b-plus-kk.jp/index.html