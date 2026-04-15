海底設備企業OneSubsea社と海洋CCS領域におけるMOUを締結　＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社2月11日にTOYOの東京オフィスにて行われた調印式のようす 左から、TOYO 西澤勝弘 カーボンニュートラル本部長（肩書は当時）、SLB OneSubsea社 Mr. Hongkun Dong, アジア地域セールス＆コマーシャル担当 リージョナルディレクター

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO：細井栄治、以下TOYO）は、海底設備分野のリーディングカンパニーであるSLB OneSubsea(以下 OneSubsea社)*と、海洋CCS（CO2の海底下貯留）における協業機会の検討を目的としたMOUを締結しました。本MOUを通じて、両社はそれぞれの強みを融合し、主に日本および東南アジア地域における海洋 CCSプロジェクトを中心に、より最適で実現性の高いシステム提案を目指します。

カーボンニュートラル実現に向け、CCSは効果的な手段の一つと位置付けられています。世界的に、CO2を長期的かつ安全に貯留可能な地層の多くは海底に分布しており、今後のCCS拡大には、地上設備と海底設備を統合した総合的なアプローチが不可欠です。一方、商用規模で大量のCO2を取り扱う海洋貯留においては、CO2の安全な輸送・圧入や運転・保守の高度化など、海洋CCS特有の技術課題が存在します。

TOYOは、CCSの一連のプロセスであるバリューチェーン全体(CO2分離・回収、輸送、貯留)の最適化および地上設備のエンジニアリングに強みを有しています。一方、OneSubsea社は海底生産・処理システムをはじめとする海底技術において世界的な実績を誇ります。両社が協業することで、多様な顧客ニーズやプロジェクト条件に応じた最適な海洋CCSシステムの提案が可能になると考えています。

本MOUに基づく主な協業内容は以下のとおりです。

MOUのポイント

海洋 CCS領域における

・協業機会の探索および、マーケティング戦略の共同検討

・全体最適なシステム設計の共同検討

今後は、まず日本および東南アジアを中心に、多様なCCSプロジェクトを対象として、顧客の、CO2の安全な輸送・圧入、貯蔵等に関する技術的課題を解決する提案活動を進めていきます。TOYOとOneSubsea社は、両社の知見と技術を結集することで、海洋事業において新たな価値提供を実現していくことを目指します。

* SLB OneSubsea社は、SLB、Aker Solutions、Subsea7の3社により設立された、ノルウェーおよび米国に本社を置く海底設備分野のリーディングカンパニーです。

TOYOは分離・回収の地上設備に強みを持ち、OneSubsea社は貯留部分の海底設備に強みを持つ。

TOYOについて

東洋エンジニアリング(TOYO)は1961年創立で、グローバルネットワークを構築し、世界60ヶ国以上のお客様にエンジニアリングサービスの提供とプラント建設を行ってきた総合エンジニアリング会社です。祖業のアンモニア・尿素という化学肥料分野を中心に独自技術を磨き、石油化学、石油・ガス処理、資源開発、発電など、多岐にわたる領域へと事業分野を拡大してきました。また、「エンジニアリングで地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献する」というミッションを掲げて、持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、環境に配慮したソリューションや最新技術を導入し、脱炭素社会の実現に取り組んでいます。https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/

＜English follows＞TOYO Signs MOU with SLB OneSubsea on Subsea CCS Collaboration

Exploring Strategic Collaboration in the Subsea CCS Sector

Signing ceremony held on February 11 at TOYO’s Tokyo office From the left: Katsuhiro Nishizawa, General Manager（title at the time）, Carbon Neutral Division, TOYO,Mr. Hongkun Dong, Regional Director, Sales & Commercial, Asia, SLB OneSubsea

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi, “TOYO”) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SLB OneSubsea (OneSubsea)*, the world’s leading subsea technology and solutions provider, to explore collaboration opportunities in subsea CCS (CO2 storage below the seabed). Through this MOU, the companies aim to combine their respective strengths to develop optimized and highly feasible system solutions for subsea CCS projects, primarily in Japan and Southeast Asia.

As the world moves toward carbon neutrality, CCS is recognized as one of the most effective ways to reduce CO2 emissions. Globally, many geological formations capable of safely storing CO2 over the long term are located beneath the seabed. As a result, expanding CCS will require an integrated approach that combines onshore facilities with subsea systems.

At the same time, subsea CCS projects capable of handling large volumes of CO2 at commercial scale present technical challenges unique to offshore storage, including the safe transport and injection of CO2, as well as advanced operation and maintenance.

TOYO brings strong capabilities in optimizing CCS project development and engineering, including system integration across capture, transportation, and storage interfaces, as well as the design and engineering of onshore facilities. OneSubsea, meanwhile, has a proven global track record in subsea technologies, including subsea production and processing systems. By working together, the two companies believe they can offer optimized subsea CCS system solutions tailored to diverse range of customer needs and project conditions.

Key Areas of Collaboration under the MOU

In the subsea CCS field, the two companies will jointly explore:

・Collaboration opportunities and marketing strategies

・Integrated and optimized system design

TOYO and OneSubsea will initially explore opportunities across a wide range of subsea CCS projects in Japan and Southeast Asia, with the aim of addressing customers’ technical challenges associated with subsea CO2 transport, injection and storage. By combining their expertise and technologies, the two companies aim to create new value in subsea projects and contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society.

* SLB OneSubsea is the world’s leading subsea technology and solutions provider headquartered in Norway and the United States. The company is a joint venture, established in 2023 by SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7.

TOYO has strong capabilities in onshore facilities for CO2 separation and capture. OneSubsea has deep expertise in subsea technologies and system solutions applicable to offshore CO2 storage.

About TOYO

Toyo Engineering Corporation has been at the forefront of engineering innovation since 1961. As a global engineering and project solutions partner, TOYO offers advanced technological solutions across a range of industries, from oil and gas to renewable energy and petrochemicals in over 60 countries. By leveraging its cutting-edge expertise and commitment to excellence, TOYO helps businesses worldwide achieve operational efficiency and sustainable development. With a mission of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community" TOYO is committed to driving progress and delivering solutions that benefit industries and communities alike. Learn more at https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/