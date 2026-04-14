Tokyo Salone × Teenage Engineering

yes and 合同会社Tokyo Salone x Teenage Engineering

Tokyo, Japan - 2026

Something rare is taking shape.

Teenage Engineering(https://www.instagram.com/teenageengineering) and Semi Permanent(https://www.instagram.com/SemiPermanent) have begun working together, quietly, deliberately, as co-conspirators in the ongoing curation of Tokyo Salone(https://semipermanent.com/tokyo-salone).

Not a partnership.

A shared signal.

This collaboration brings together two distinct yet aligned practices. Semi Permanent, with more than two decades of global cultural programming, and Teenage Engineering, known for redefining the intersection of sound, design, and engineering through curiosity, reduction, and experimentation.

Together, they shape Tokyo Salone as a living cultural system. One that moves across disciplines, formats, and time.

“There’s a natural chemistry here, a shared way of seeing, of listening, of building. With Teenage Engineering, we’re not just shaping Tokyo Salone for this moment, but laying the foundation for what it becomes over time. Together, we’re creating something that can travel, evolve, and return, carried by the communities we build with.” - Ana Arriola-Kanada, Chairwoman,

「 yes, 」 / Tokyo Salone & Semi Permanent

Tokyo Salone unfolds as a city-wide platform for creative futures, convening architects, technologists, chefs, artists, makers, and operators in shared rooms designed for exchange, proximity, and the evolution of ideas.

“There’s a rare alignment in how we think about culture, not as something fixed, but something you build with others, over time. Tokyo Salone feels like the right place to do that. What starts here won’t stay here. It will move, connect, and keep growing through the people and places it touches.” - Emil Kullanger, Head of PR / First Contact, Teenage Engineering

The full expressions of this collaboration will take place in November 2026.

Tokyo Salone - Flagship Conversations

November 13-14

Nourish

November 15-16

Location

Tokyo American Club, Azabudai Hills Area

Tickets will be released gradually beginning in May via:

SemiPermanent.com(https://semipermanent.com/tokyo-salone)

Lu.ma/SemiPermanent(https://Lu.ma/SemiPermanent)

Additional dates, schedules, and details across the wider Tokyo Salone constellations will be announced in the coming months.

Across this year, and the years ahead, we will shape the rooms, the signals, and the conversations to come.

Stay close.

About Tokyo Salone & Semi Permanent

Tokyo Salone is a city-wide cultural infrastructure, and long-horizon for creative futures, rooted in Tokyo and extending outward through global networks.

It builds on the legacy of Semi Permanent, founded in 2003, with origins often traced to a 2002 guerrilla exhibition involving Banksy. Over more than two decades, Semi Permanent has convened over 300,000 participants and over 800 speakers across design, technology, film, music, and culture.

Today, under the stewardship of 「 yes, 」, a Tokyo-based, queer, women-led cultural consultancy and investment studio, Tokyo Salone evolves into a constellation of gatherings designed for sustained dialogue, cultural continuity, and cross-disciplinary exchange.

Rather than producing moments, we build systems.

Rather than hosting events, we create rooms.

From Tokyo.

Through Shibuya.

Outward.

Instagram & Threads / @semipermanent(https://www.instagram.com/SemiPermanent) / SemiPermanent.com(https://semipermanent.com/tokyo-salone)

Press-related Inquiries

press@yesand.design / press@teenage.engineering

About Teenage Engineering

Teenage Engineering is a Stockholm-based design and engineering studio founded in 2005, internationally recognized for reimagining electronics, instruments, and everyday objects.

Their work moves between sound, product, and system design, guided by a philosophy of reduction, curiosity, and creative independence. They approach engineering as a creative discipline, where function and play coexist, and where every detail carries intention.

Through Tokyo Salone, Teenage Engineering extends this philosophy into cultural space, helping shape environments where ideas are not presented, but experienced, tested, and evolved in real time.

Instagram & Threads / @teenageengineering(https://www.instagram.com/teenageengineering) / Teenage.Engineering(https://teenage.engineering/)

Tokyo Salone x Teenage Engineering

報道関係者各位

Tokyo Salone × Teenage Engineering

共創パートナーシップ発表

東京 - 2026年

何か、特別なものが立ち上がろうとしています。

Teenage EngineeringとSemi Permanentは、静かに、しかし確かな意志をもって、Tokyo Saloneの継続的なキュレーションにおいて、共に企て、創り上げていくパートナーとして協働を開始しました。

本取り組みは、単なる協業にとどまらず、共通の思想とビジョンをもとに新たな文化的実践を生み出すためのものです。

20年以上にわたりグローバルに文化的対話を育んできたSemi Permanentと、そして、音、デザイン、エンジニアリングの領域を横断しながら独自の創造性を発揮し続けるTeenage Engineering。

両者は、Tokyo Saloneを単なるイベントではなく、分野や形式、時間を横断して動き続ける「文化的システム」として形づくっていきます。

「自然な化学反応のような関係があります。見ること、聴くこと、つくることへの感覚が共有されているのです。Teenage Engineeringとともに、いまこの瞬間のTokyo Saloneをつくるだけでなく、その先に続く基盤を築いています。ここから始まるものは外へ広がり、変化し、そしてまた戻ってくる。コミュニティとともに育っていくものです。」

- アンナ・アリオーラ金田（「 yes, 」代表／Tokyo Salone & Semi Permanent）

Tokyo Saloneは、創造的な未来に向けた都市規模のプラットフォームとして展開されます。

建築家、技術者、料理人、アーティスト、メーカー、実務家が同じ空間に集い、交換と近接の中でアイデアを発展させていきます。

「私たちの文化に対する考え方には、特別な一致があります。文化は固定されたものではなく、時間をかけて人とともに築かれていくものです。

Tokyo Saloneは、そのための場として自然に感じられました。ここで始まるものはここに留まらず、人と場所を通じて広がり続けていきます。」

- エミール・クルンゲル（Teenage Engineering Head of PR / First Contact）

本協働の具体的な展開は、2026年11月より始まります。

Tokyo Salone - Flagship Conversations

2026年11月13日-14日

Nourish

2026年11月15日-16日

会場

東京アメリカンクラブ（麻布台ヒルズエリア）

チケットは2026年5月より順次公開予定です。

SemiPermanent.com

https://lu.ma/semipermanent

その他のコンステレーションに関する日程および詳細は、今後数ヶ月にわたり順次発表いたします。

これからの一年、そしてその先へ。

私たちは「部屋」と「シグナル」と「対話」をともに形づくっていきます。

ぜひ、この動きを近くで見守ってください。

報道関係のお問い合わせ

press@yesand.design / press@teenage.engineering

パートナーシップに関するお問い合わせ：詳細はリンクよりご確認ください(https://semi-permanent.typeform.com/partners)

■ Tokyo Salone / Semi Permanentについて

Tokyo Saloneは、東京を拠点に展開される都市型の文化インフラであり、創造的な未来に向けた長期的なプラットフォームです。

2003年に始まったSemi Permanentの系譜を引き継ぎ、その起点は2002年のBanksyによるゲリラ的な展示に遡るとも言われています。

これまでに世界各地で30万人以上を動員し、800名以上の登壇者をつなぎながら、デザイン、テクノロジー、映画、音楽など、多様な分野における文化的対話を育んできました。

現在は、東京を拠点とするクィアで女性主導のカルチャーコンサルティング／投資スタジオ「 yes, 」のもと、持続的な対話と文化的連続性を生み出すコンステレーションとして進化を続けています。

瞬間をつくるのではなく、システムを構築する。

イベントを開催するのではなく、部屋をつくる。

東京から。

渋谷を通じて。

その先へ。

Instagram & Threads / @semipermanent(https://www.instagram.com/SemiPermanent) / SemiPermanent.com(https://semipermanent.com/tokyo-salone)

■ Teenage Engineeringについて

Teenage Engineeringは、2005年にストックホルムで設立されたデザインおよびエンジニアリングスタジオです。

電子機器や楽器、日常のプロダクトを再解釈し、音、プロダクト、システムの領域を横断しながら独自の表現を展開しています。

彼らの思想は、削ぎ落とすこと、好奇心、そして創造的独立性。

エンジニアリングを創造行為として捉え、機能と遊び、精度と表現を同時に成立させています。

Tokyo Saloneにおいては、その哲学を文化的空間へと拡張し、アイデアが提示されるだけでなく、体験され、検証され、進化していく環境の創出に寄与します。

Instagram & Threads / @teenageengineering(https://instagram.com/teenageengineering) / Teenage.Engineering(https://teenage.engineering/)

Tokyo Salone x Teenage Engineering