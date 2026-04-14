Thirdspace Thirdweeks, Tokyo Salone with Soho House

yes and 合同会社Snohetta

(Japanese, located below / 日本語は以下に掲載)

Tokyo, Japan - 2026

Tokyo Salone(https://semipermanent.com/tokyo-salone), curated by Semi Permanent(https://www.instagram.com/SemiPermanent) and Teenage Engineering(https://www.instagram.com/teenageengineering) in partnership with Soho House Tokyo(https://instagram.com/sohohouse.tokyo), announces the launch of Thirdspace Thirdweeks(https://semipermanent.com/thirdspace-thirdweeks), a monthly, invitation-led cultural series designed to sustain dialogue and deepen cultural continuity in Tokyo.

Held during the third week of each month at Soho House Tokyo, Thirdspace Thirdweeks is not a traditional program. It is a shared room. A recurring signal. A place where creative leaders, chefs, builders, cultural practitioners, members, and invited guests gather in proximity.

The series moves between midweek evening salons and weekend morning conversations, establishing a rhythm across the year. Alongside Soho House members, a limited number of seats will be released through Semi Permanent via Lu.ma(https://lu.ma/semipermanent), extending access to a global community.

Where Tokyo Salone convenes each autumn, Thirdspace Thirdweeks continues the conversation in between. Ideas return. Shift. Reappear differently.

“Tokyo Salone exists to create rooms where different worlds can meet. What we’re building is not a program, but a rhythm, a way of staying in conversation.” - Ana Arriola-Kanada, Chairwoman,「 yes, 」 / Tokyo Salone & Semi Permanent

The series brings together voices across design, architecture, mobility, technology, gastronomy, narrative culture, and creative enterprise. Not performance. Exchange. Not panels. Conversation. Not spectacle. Presence.

Capacity stays deliberately small. Who is in the room matters more than the scale.

“Culture never settles. It drifts, shifts, mutates. We curated these sessions so that all in it can drift with it.” - Emil Kullanger, Head of PR / First Contact, Teenage Engineering

Soho House Tokyo provides the setting. Discreet. Connected. Human.

“Soho House has always created spaces where creative communities connect with ease. Together, with Tokyo Salone we’re opening a room where dialogue continues and relationships build over time.” - Albert Lin, Asia Membership Director, Soho House & Co

This collaboration is built on continuity. By November, nothing starts from zero.

“What makes this meaningful is continuity. Not just who is in the room, but how often they return.” - Aidan Walsh, Global Membership Strategy Manager, Soho House & Co

Thirdspace Thirdweeks(https://semipermanent.com/thirdspace-thirdweeks) operates within the broader Tokyo Salone(https://semipermanent.com/tokyo-salone) constellation, alongside Flagship Conversations, Nightshift Shakedown(https://semipermanent.com/nightshift-shakedown), Speculative Futures(https://semipermanent.com/speculative-futures), Nourish(https://semipermanent.com/nourish), Friends Of(https://semipermanent.com/friends-of), Future Of, Shibuya - The Culture of Modern Luxury(https://semipermanent.com/shibuya), and Moments(https://semipermanent.com/moments).

A system, not a series.

Monthly tickets release in limited drops. https://lu.ma/semipermanent

The voices will reveal themselves across Spring 2026.

Press & Partnerships

press@semipermanent.com / press@teenage.engineering

All other Tokyo Salone partnership inquiries, click here(https://semi-permanent.typeform.com/partners).

About Tokyo Salone, Semi Permanent, and Teenage Engineering

Tokyo Salone

Co-conspired by Semi Permanent & Teenage Engineering



Some collaborations are announced.

Others emerge.

This one didn’t ask for permission.

Tokyo Salone is co-conspired by Semi Permanent and Teenage Engineering, a shared act of curation shaped by curiosity, mischief, and a sense of what might be next.

Semi Permanent began in 2003. Some trace its roots earlier, to a guerrilla exhibition involving Banksy in 2002. It has since grown into a global platform spanning over 300,000 participants and 800 speakers, shaping conversations across design, technology, music, and culture.

Teenage Engineering, founded in Stockholm in 2005, operates differently. They build instruments, machines, and systems that blur function and play. Their work rejects excess, embraces reduction, and treats engineering as a creative act. Nothing is neutral. Everything is intentional.

Together, they don’t curate events.

They construct environments.

Tokyo Salone becomes a city-scale system where culture, technology, and human experience are explored in real time. A place where ideas are not presented, but lived.

Under the stewardship of 「 yes,(https://semipermanent.com/collective/yes) 」, a queer, women-led cultural consultancy and investment studio based in Tokyo, the platform continues to evolve as an infrastructure for sustained exchange and global dialogue.

From Tokyo.

Through Shibuya.

Outward.

Instagram & Threads / @semipermanent(https://www.instagram.com/semipermanent) / @teenageengineering(https://www.instagram.com/teenageengineering) / Teenage.Engineering(https://teenage.engineering/)

About Soho House Tokyo

Soho House Tokyo(https://www.sohohouse.com/houses/soho-house-tokyo), located in the Aoyama arts district near Omotesando, extends a global network of Houses built for connection, discretion, and community across the creative industries. Soho House & Co was founded in 1995 on Greek Street, London, beginning above Cafe Boheme as a private space for creative professionals, and has since grown into a global network of over 46 Houses. Opened in Spring 2026 as the first Soho House in Japan, it brings this lineage into Tokyo, creating a trusted environment where ideas, culture, and relationships develop organically.

Spanning four floors, the House offers club spaces, dining, and a rooftop designed for both gathering and retreat. Within Tokyo Salone, it serves as a key site for ongoing cultural exchange, hosting Thirdspace Thirdweeks and sustaining a rhythm of dialogue that carries throughout the year.

Instagram & Threads / @sohohouse-tokyo(https://www.instagram.com/sohohouse.tokyo/)

https://www.sohohouse.com/houses/soho-house-tokyo

Thirdspace ThirdweeksTokyo Salone × Soho House

2026年、月次開催の招待制カルチャーシリーズとして始動

東京 - 2026年

Semi Permanent(https://www.instagram.com/semipermanent)およびTeenage Engineering(https://www.instagram.com/teenageengineering)がキュレーションを手がけ、Soho House Tokyo(https://www.instagram.com/sohohouse.tokyo/)とのパートナーシップのもと、Tokyo Salone(https://semipermanent.com/tokyo-salone)は月次の招待制カルチャーシリーズ「Thirdspace Thirdweeks(https://semipermanent.com/thirdspace-thirdweeks)」を開始いたします。

本シリーズは、東京を拠点とする対話を持続させ、文化的な連続性を深めることを目的とします。

■ 開催概要

名称：Thirdspace Thirdweeks

開始：2026年（毎月第三週開催）

会場：Soho House Tokyo（東京・青山）

形式：招待制（Soho Houseメンバー／一部一般公開チケットあり）

チケット申込：https://lu.ma/semipermanent

■ 共有される「部屋」

毎月第三週、Soho House Tokyoにて開催されるThirdspace Thirdweeksは、従来のプログラムではありません。

それは、ひとつの「部屋」

繰り返し立ち上がる「シグナル」

創造的リーダー、料理人、ビルダー、文化実践者、メンバー、招待された人々が、近接した距離で集う場です。

平日夜のサロンと週末午前の対話を行き来し、年間を通じたリズムを形づくります。

Soho Houseメンバーに加え、Semi Permanentを通じて一部のチケットをLu.maで限定公開し、グローバルコミュニティへ開かれます。

秋に都市スケールで展開されるTokyo Saloneに対し、本シリーズはその「間」を織りなします。

アイデアは回帰し、揺らぎ、新たな形で現れます。

「Tokyo Saloneは、異なる世界が出会う“部屋”をつくるために存在しています。

私たちがつくっているのはプログラムではなく、リズム。

対話を続けるための在り方です。」

- アンナ・アリオーラ金田 / Chairwoman,「 yes, 」 / Tokyo Salone & Semi Permanent

本シリーズには、デザイン、建築、モビリティ、テクノロジー、ガストロノミー、ナラティブカルチャーなどを横断する実践者が集います。

パフォーマンスではなく共有。パネルではなく対話。

規模ではなく、誰がその場にいるか。

「文化は決して静止しない。漂い、変化し、変異し続ける。」

- エミール・クルンゲル / Head of PR / First Contact, Teenage Engineering

Soho House Tokyoは、舞台となります。

静けさとつながりが共存する場。

「対話が続き、関係性が育まれる“部屋”をひらきます。」

- アルバート・リン / Asia Membership Director, Soho House & Co

本取り組みは、継続性によって文化が形成されるという考えに基づいています。

11月には、すべてがゼロから始まる訳ではなく、それまでのイベントで刻まれてきた「瞬間」と「空間」が、一つの大きな像として立ち上がります。

「重要なのは誰がいるかではなく、どれだけ戻ってくるかです。」

- エイダン・ウォルシュ / Global Membership Strategy Manager, Soho House & Co

Thirdspace Thirdweeksは、Tokyo Saloneの一部として展開されます。

Flagship Conversations、Nightshift Shakedown、Speculative Futures、Nourish、Friends Of、Future Of、Shibuya、Momentsと連動し、年間を通じた文化的システムを形成します。

シリーズではなく、システム。

チケットは限定数で順次公開予定です。

https://lu.ma/semipermanent

登壇者・参加者の詳細は2026年春に順次発表します。

■ Tokyo Salone / Semi Permanent / Teenage Engineeringについて

Tokyo Salone

Semi Permanent & Teenage Engineering による共創

発表されるコラボレーションもあれば、自然に立ち上がるものもある。

Tokyo Saloneは、後者です。

Semi PermanentとTeenage Engineeringの共創から生まれ、好奇心と遊び心、そして次に何が起こるかという感覚によって形づくられています。

Semi Permanentは2003年に始まり、その起点は2002年のBanksyによるゲリラ的展示に遡るとも言われています。

これまでに世界各地で30万人以上を動員し、800名以上の登壇者をつなぎながら、デザイン、テクノロジー、映画、音楽など多様な領域で文化的対話を育んできました。

Teenage Engineeringは2005年にストックホルムで設立。

電子機器や楽器、プロダクトを、遊びと精度、実験性によって再定義しています。

両者はイベントではなく環境を構築します。

Tokyo Saloneは都市スケールのシステムとして、文化、テクノロジー、人間の経験をリアルタイムで交差させる場となります。

ここではアイデアは発表されるのではなく、実践されます。

「 yes, 」のもと、東京を拠点とするクィアで女性主導のカルチャーコンサルティング／投資スタジオにより運営され、持続的な対話とグローバルな接続を支えるインフラとして進化を続けています。

■ Soho House Tokyoについて

Soho House Tokyoは、青山・表参道エリアに位置するクリエイティブコミュニティのためのグローバルネットワークの一拠点です。

1995年にロンドンで創業したSoho Houseは、現在46以上の拠点を展開。

2026年春、日本初の拠点として東京に誕生しました。

4フロアにわたる空間には、クラブスペース、ダイニング、ルーフトップを備え、集いと静寂を支える設計となっています。

Tokyo Saloneにおいては、「Thirdspace Thirdweeks」を通じて年間を通じた対話の拠点として機能します。

Press & Partnerships

press@semipermanent.com / press@teenage.engineering

All other Tokyo Salone partnership inquiries, click here(https://semi-permanent.typeform.com/partners).

OEO Studio