クリーンプラネット、Cleantech Breakthrough Awards 2026で「年間最優秀 脱炭素イノベーション賞」を受賞

株式会社クリーンプラネット

クリーンプラネット株式会社（本社：東京都）は、この度、米国 Cleantech Breakthrough社が実施する Cleantech Breakthrough Awards 2026 にて、「年間最優秀 脱炭素イノベーション賞（Decarbonization Innovation of the Year）」を受賞いたしました。

本アワードは、クリーンテック分野における革新的な技術や取り組みを表彰するものであり、当社が推進する量子水素エネルギー（QHe）の社会実装に向けた取り組みが高く評価されたものです。

当社は今後も、QHeの実用化に向けた開発と事業展開を加速し、持続可能な社会の実現に貢献してまいります。盤石な体制のもと、エネルギー変革の最前線を走り続けてまいります。

受賞の詳細につきましては、以下のリンクよりご覧ください。

https://cleantechbreakthrough.com/2026-winners/

Clean Planet Inc. is honored to have been selected as the “Decarbonization Innovation of the Year” at the Cleantech Breakthrough Awards 2026.

Our efforts toward the social implementation of Quantum Hydrogen Energy (QHe) have been highly recognized. We will continue to accelerate development and deployment, staying at the forefront of the global energy transformation.

For more details, please visit:

https://cleantechbreakthrough.com/2026-winners/

#CleanPlanet #QuantumHydrogenEnergy #QHe #SafeFusion #EnergyInnovation



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株式会社クリーンプラネット

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