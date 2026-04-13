東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

4月10日付、下記の適時開示をいたしましたのでお知らせいたします。

「Ａ種優先株式の普通株式への転換のお知らせ」

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/79afb833/7ace/443b/8871/3c69fbdfaceb/140120260410501800.pdf

Please be informed the news release as below;

「Notice of Conversion of Class A Preferred Shares into Common Shares」

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/fa623675/ab0d/47ef/8adc/d7ae73e624e2/140120260410501827.pdf