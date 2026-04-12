【Native Camp Japanese】TikTok Japanese Learning Trends / TikTokを活用した日本語学習の海外需要動向｜韓国・台湾運用トレンド

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ

アニメキャラ×クイズ形式が海外で反響！開設2ヶ月の運用から見えた、日本語学習コンテンツの視聴傾向

Anime characters and quiz formats resonate overseas! Viewing trends of Japanese learning content seen from 2 months of operation

24時間365日、日本人講師とのオンライン日本語レッスンを回数無制限で提供する『Native Camp Japanese』（運営：株式会社ネイティブキャンプ）は、TikTok上で運用している韓国および台湾向け日本語学習アカウントの運用を通じて、短尺動画を活用した日本語学習コンテンツの視聴傾向について得られた知見をまとめました。韓国向けアカウントでは、フォロワー数（約3,500）に対して43,000件以上の「いいね」を獲得（フォロワー数比約12倍）。コンテンツの高い拡散力と反応率が確認されています。

Native Camp Japanese, an online Japanese conversation service offering unlimited lessons with Japanese instructors 24/7 (operated by Native Camp Inc.), has summarized insights regarding the viewing trends of Japanese learning content utilizing short videos, based on its TikTok accounts for South Korea and Taiwan. The South Korean account has received over 43,000 "likes" against its ~3,500 followers (about 12x the follower count), confirming high engagement.

社会背景と取り組み概要

近年、TikTok等短尺動画プラットフォームの普及に伴い、短時間で視聴可能なコンテンツが学習の導入としての役割を担うケースが増えています。

当社では2026年2月より、TikTokにて韓国および台湾市場向けに日本語学習アカウントの運用を開始。以下のコンテンツを中心に配信しています。

運用実績と運用から見えた傾向

- アニメ風の親しみやすいキャラクターを通じた日本語発信- 日常会話から文法まで、毎日更新される短尺学習動画- 視覚的・直感的に理解しやすい、スピーディーなフレーズ解説

運用開始から約2ヶ月間で、両アカウントともに順調な成長を見せています。

実際の運用を通じて、両アカウントにおいて同様のコンテンツ形式が高い再生数を記録する傾向が見られました。

特に、「これ日本語で言える？」といったクイズ形式の動画や、アニメキャラクターを用いて日常フレーズを視覚的に解説するコンテンツにおいて、安定した視聴数が確認されています。

この結果から、現時点では国・地域ごとの嗜好差よりも、ゲーム感覚で参加できるインタラクティブな形式や、親しみやすいビジュアルといった設計要素が、視聴行動に大きく影響を与えている可能性が示唆されます。

教育的示唆と今後の展開

運用から得られた知見から、短時間で完結する学習コンテンツは、語学学習の導入として非常に有効に機能する可能性が高いと考えられます。

視覚的に理解しやすい構成や実用的な表現を扱うことで、学習への心理的ハードルを下げる効果が期待されます。

こうした傾向を踏まえ、当社では短時間で理解しやすい日本語学習コンテンツの開発をさらに強化し、SNSでの学習体験をオンラインレッスンへと接続することで、より継続しやすい学習環境の提供を目指します。

期間限定！7日間無料トライアル＋USD20 分のコインをプレゼント！

Native Camp Japaneseは、日本語を学びたい方に「もっと手軽に日本語を学習できるサービス」を提供することを目指しています。

この度、より多くの皆さまに日本語ネイティブスピーカーによる回数無制限のレッスンを体験していただけるよう、「7-Day Free Trial」キャンペーンを実施中です。

キャンペーン期間中に新規登録された方全員が、7日間無料で Native Camp Japanese をお試しいただけます。

そしてさらに今なら、7日間の無料トライアルに加えて、USD20分のコインをプレゼントいたします！

- キャンペーン期間：2026年4月1日(水)00:00 ～ 2026年4月30日(木)23:59- お申し込みはこちら：https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

※日本語を母語とされる方のご入会はお断りします。

Native Camp Japanese の特長

- プロフェッショナルな講師陣

日本人講師がそれぞれの目標やニーズに合わせたレッスンを提供いたします 。英語を話せるバイリンガル講師も在籍しているため、日本語学習が初めての方でも安心してご受講いただけます。

2. レッスン回数無制限

「回数無制限」でレッスンを受講できるため、日本語に多く触れることができます。「25分のレッスンでは物足りない」「時間がある時にはもっとレッスンを受けたい」といった方も料金を気にすることなく、何度でもレッスンを受講することができます。

3. 予約不要

「今すぐレッスン」では、24時間365日(*)レッスンを受講したいと思った瞬間にいつでも日本語会話レッスンが可能です。日頃忙しくまとまった時間を取ることが難しい方でも、スキマ時間を使って好きな時に受講できます。

※定期メンテナンスを除く

法人向け日本語研修サービスについて

Native Camp Japaneseでは、法人向け日本語研修サービスを提供しています。

日本語学習者のメリット

何度でも好きなタイミングでレッスンを受講でき、レッスン毎にお好きな講師とお好きな教材を選択していただけます。様々な日本語レベルの方が、自身の目的にあった内容で学習いただけます。

日本語研修ご担当者様のメリット

管理画面上で企業が設定する受講目標に基づいた学習管理や受講目標達成度に応じた自動レッスン受講促進など、社内日本語研修管理を効率よく運用いただけます。従業員の皆さまの日本語力の底上げからビジネスシーンでの日本語利用まで、企業の目的にあわせて効果的に運用いただけます。

法人向け日本語研修サービスについてのお問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs

株式会社ネイティブキャンプについて

ネイティブキャンプはアジアにおいて最も成長しているオンライン英会話会社のひとつです 。個人向けサービス、法人向けサービス、教育機関向けサービスとしてオンラインレッスンを手頃な価格で提供しています。世界各地に拠点をおき、アジア地域、ヨーロッパ地域、北米地域でオンライン英会話サービス事業を運営、その規模は急速に拡大し続けています。2024年よりオンライン日本語会話サービス事業、留学エージェント事業も展開しています。

〒150-0041 東京都渋谷区神南1-9-2 大畠ビル

代表取締役： 谷川 国洋

事業内容： オンライン英会話サービス事業 / オンライン日本語会話サービス事業 / 留学エージェント事業

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

本リリースに関する報道関係のお問い合わせ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ 広報部

お問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/cs/media

Social Background and Overview of Initiatives

Recently, with the spread of short video platforms like TikTok, short-form content is increasingly acting as an introduction to learning. In February 2026, we launched TikTok accounts for the South Korean and Taiwanese markets, primarily distributing:

Operational Results and Trends

- Dissemination of Japanese language through friendly anime-style characters- Short learning videos updated daily, covering everything from daily conversation to grammar- Speedy phrase explanations that are visual, intuitive, and easy to understand

In about two months, both accounts have shown steady growth. A trend was observed where similar content formats recorded high views on both accounts. Stable viewership was confirmed for quiz-style videos like "Can you say this in Japanese?" and visual explanations of everyday phrases using anime characters.

These results suggest that design elements such as interactive, game-like formats and approachable visuals have a greater impact on viewing behavior than regional preferences.

Educational Implications and Future Developments

Insights suggest that short-time learning content functions highly effectively as an introduction to language learning. Handling visually intuitive and practical expressions is expected to lower the psychological hurdle to learning.

Based on these trends, we will further strengthen the development of easily understandable short-time Japanese learning content and aim to provide a more sustainable learning environment by connecting SNS learning experiences to online lessons.

Limited-Time Offer! Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial + USD 20 Worth of Coins!

Native Camp Japanese aims to provide a “service where you can learn Japanese more easily” to those who want to learn Japanese. To allow more people to experience unlimited lessons by native Japanese speakers, we are currently running a “7-Day Free Trial” campaign.

Everyone who newly registers during the campaign period can try Native Camp Japanese for free for 7 days. And right now, in addition to the 7-day free trial, we are giving away USD 20 worth of coins!

- Campaign Period:April 1, 2026 (Wed) 00:00 - April 30, 2026 (Thu) 23:59- Register Now: https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

*We do not accept enrollment from native Japanese speakers.

Features of Native Camp Japanese

- Professional InstructorsJapanese instructors will provide lessons tailored to your goals and needs. Since bilingual instructors who can speak English are also enrolled, even those who are new to learning Japanese can take lessons with peace of mind

2. Unlimited Lessons

Because you can take lessons “unlimited times,” you can have a lot of exposure to Japanese. Even those who feel “a 25-minute lesson is not enough” or “I want to take more lessons when I have time” can take lessons as many times as they want without worrying about the fee.

3. No Reservation Required

With “Lesson Now,” you can take a Japanese conversation lesson anytime you want, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year (). Even if you are busy and find it difficult to secure a block of time, you can use your spare time to take lessons whenever you like.* *Excluding regular maintenance.

*Excluding system maintenance times.

About Our Corporate Japanese Training Services

Native Camp Japanese provides exclusive Japanese training services for corporate clients.

Benefits for Japanese Learners

Flexible structure to accommodate all levels and goals.

Benefits for Corporate Training Managers

Dedicated interface to track progress and manage training efficiently.

Inquiries about Corporate Japanese Training Services:https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs

About Native Camp, Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English conversation companies in Asia. We offer online lessons at affordable prices as services for individuals, corporations, and educational institutions. With bases all over the world, we operate online English conversation service businesses in the Asian region, the European region, and the North American region, and its scale continues to expand rapidly. Since 2024, we have also been developing an online Japanese conversation service business and a study abroad agent business.

- Oohata Building, 1-9-2 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0041- CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa- Business contents: Online English conversation service business / Online Japanese conversation service business / Study abroad agent business

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

Press Inquiries

Public Relations Department, Native Camp, Inc.

Contact: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media