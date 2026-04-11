第54回入学式が執り行われました

学校法人アジア学院

温かな陽気に恵まれた4月11日（土）、今年度の学生22名、研究科生2名が無事に入学式を迎えました。緊張した面持ちの学生たちが、習いたての日本語で自己紹介を披露したあと、那須塩原市長の渡辺美知太郎様、全国友の会の望月伸子様、山本敏正理事長よりご祝辞をいただきました。遠近各地より、この日を心に留め、お祝いしてくださった奨学団体や支援者の皆さま、そしてアジア学院ファミリーの皆さまに心より感謝申し上げます。新年度も、変わらぬご支援と応援をよろしくお願いいたします！

The 54th ARI Opening Ceremony Held

On the pleasant day of Saturday, April 11th, our 54th opening ceremony was successfully held for 22 incoming participants and 2 training assistants (TA). After the participants and TAs delivered their self-introductions in their newly acquired Japanese, we were privileged to hear inspiring congratulatory addresses from the city mayor of Nasushiobara, Mr. Michitaro Watanabe, Ms. Nobuko Mochizuki from Zenkoku Tomo-no-Kai, and ARI Chairman of the Board, Toshimasa Yamamoto.We extend our deepest thanks to all scholarship foundations, supporters, and members of the ARI family around the world for your prayers and well-wishes.We look forward to your continued partnership and support in the coming year!