グループ経営基盤強化の一環として、インド子会社にグローバル・デジタル・オペレーション・センターを設立 ＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO：細井栄治、以下TOYO）は、2026年4月1日付でインド子会社であるToyo Engineering India Private Limited (社長: 川原 崇、以下Toyo-India)に、TOYOグループ全体のデジタル運用および保守体制のさらなる強化を目的とした「グローバル・デジタル・オペレーション・センター（Global Digital Operation Center、以下GDOC）」を設立しました。

TOYOは、企業価値の向上に向けて、グループ全体の生産性向上をはじめとするグループ経営基盤強化に取り組んでいます。

その一環として、これまでグループ内各社に分散し行われていたITサービスデスクやアプリケーション運用など、IT運用・保守に関わるバックオフィス機能をGDOCに集約し、Toyo-Indiaを中核拠点としたグローバルで効率的なデジタルオペレーション体制の構築、グループ内各社 へシェアードサービスの提供を目指します。

今年で創立50周年を迎えるToyo-IndiaはTOYOグループにおける最大拠点として、GDOCを通じてデジタル運用基盤の強化と業務効率の向上を牽引します。TOYOは、グループ経営の強化を図り、グローバルにおける事業競争力の強化に努めていきます。

インド ムンバイにあるToyo-India

TOYOについて

東洋エンジニアリング(TOYO)は1961年創立で、グローバルネットワークを構築し、世界60ヶ国以上のお客様にエンジニアリングサービスの提供とプラント建設を行ってきた総合エンジニアリング会社です。祖業のアンモニア・尿素という化学肥料分野を中心に独自技術を磨き、石油化学、石油・ガス処理、資源開発、発電など、多岐にわたる領域へと事業分野を拡大してきました。また、「エンジニアリングで地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献する」というミッションを掲げて、持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、環境に配慮したソリューションや最新技術を導入し、脱炭素社会の実現に取り組んでいます。https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/

＜English follows＞TOYO Establishes Global Digital Operation Center at India Subsidiary

Consolidating Group IT Operations and Maintenance to Build an Integrated Delivery Model

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi, “TOYO”) announced that it has established the Global Digital Operation Center (GDOC) at its Indian subsidiary, Toyo Engineering India Private Limited (Managing Director: Takashi Kawahara, “Toyo-India”), effective April 1, 2026. GDOC has been launched to further strengthen digital operations and IT maintenance across the TOYO Group.

TOYO is working to enhance corporate value by strengthening Group-wide management capabilities, including initiatives to improve productivity across the organization.

As part of this effort, TOYO will consolidate key back-office functions related to IT operations and maintenance, such as the IT service desk and application operations, which have previously been managed separately across Group companies. By centralizing these functions within GDOC and positioning Toyo-India as the core hub, TOYO aims to establish a more efficient global digital operations model and deliver these services as shared services to Group companies worldwide.

Toyo-India, which marks its 50th anniversary this year and is TOYO Group’s largest overseas subsidiary will play a central role through GDOC in strengthening the Group’s digital operating foundation and driving operational efficiency. Through the establishment of GDOC, TOYO will continue to strengthen its Group operating model and further enhance global competitiveness.

Toyo-India office in Mumbai, India

About TOYO

Toyo Engineering Corporation has been at the forefront of engineering innovation since 1961. As a global engineering and project solutions partner, TOYO offers advanced technological solutions across a range of industries, from oil and gas to renewable energy and petrochemicals in over 60 countries. By leveraging its cutting-edge expertise and commitment to excellence, TOYO helps businesses worldwide achieve operational efficiency and sustainable development. With a mission of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community" TOYO is committed to driving progress and delivering solutions that benefit industries and communities alike. Learn more at https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/