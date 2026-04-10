世界グリーンビルディング協議会アジア太平洋地域ネットワーク主催の「2026年度 アジア太平洋地域グリーンビルディング・リーダーシップ・アワード」ノミネート受付開始のお知らせ

一般社団法人グリーンビルディングジャパン

一般社団法人グリーンビルディングジャパン（所在地：東京都千代田区、代表理事：木下 泰、以下「GBJ」）は、世界70カ国以上のグリーンビルディング協議会が結集する「World Green Building Council (WorldGBC)世界グリーンビルディング協議会」のアジア太平洋地域ネットワーク（APN）が主催する「2026年度 アジア太平洋地域グリーンビルディング・リーダーシップ・アワード（Asia Pacific Leadership in Green Building Awards）」のノミネート受付を開始したことをお知らせいたします。

本アワードは、アジア太平洋地域において持続可能な建築（グリーンビルディング）のムーブメントを牽引する革新的な個人、組織、およびプロジェクトを隔年で表彰するものです。WorldGBCの日本を代表するメンバーであるGBJは、本アワードを通じて日本の優れた技術とリーダーシップを世界へ発信する活動を推進します。

■ アワード募集部門

- サステナビリティにおけるビジネス・リーダーシップ賞○デベロッパー部門 / インダストリー部門（設計・施工・投資等）- 持続可能な設計とパフォーマンスにおけるリーダーシップ賞○ 商業、住宅、公共・教育機関など5つのカテゴリー※「CDL特別賞」「ヘンダーソンランド特別賞」に自動エントリーされます。- グリーンビルディング・リーダーシップ・チャンピオン（個人賞）○ 建築環境のサステナビリティ推進に例外的な貢献をもたらした個人

■ スケジュールと応募方法

本アワードへの応募は、日本国内からはGBJを通じて行われます。

応募書類ならびに応募の詳細についてはGBJ事務局（gbj-adminoffice@gbj.or.jp）までお問い合わせください。

- 応募締切: 2026年6月26日（金）- 授賞式: 2026年12月10日（香港にて開催）- お問い合わせ: gbj-adminoffice@gbj.or.jp

■ 世界グリーンビルディング協議会（WorldGBC）アジア太平洋地域責任者 ジョイ・ガイのコメント

「アジア太平洋地域では、ビジョンを具現化し成果へと繋げるリーダーたちが、グリーンビルディング運動を力強く牽引しています。本アワードは、持続可能性、レジリエンス、そして衡平性を備えた建築環境の実現を地域全体で加速させる先駆的な人々や組織、プロジェクトに光を当て、その功績を広く内外に知らしめる場となります。」

■ 代表理事 木下 泰のコメント

「日本の建築環境における脱炭素化とウェルビーイングの取り組みは、今や世界から熱い視線を浴びています。本アワードへの挑戦は、単なる表彰の枠を超え、日本の卓越したソリューションをアジア太平洋、そして世界各国のネットワークへ共有し、持続可能な未来に向けた対話を加速させる絶好の機会です。日本のフロントランナーによる意欲的なノミネートを心よりお待ちしております。」

※本リリースは日本語の後に英語版を掲載しています。

The English version follows the Japanese text.

【団体概要：一般社団法人グリーンビルディングジャパン（GBJ）について】

GBJは、サステナブルな建築環境を創り出すための活動の基盤となることを目的に設立された、WorldGBCの日本における加盟団体です。LEEDやWELLなどのグリーンビル認証の普及を軸に、国際的な最新情報の共有や専門家同士のネットワーク構築、教育活動を推進しています。世界中のGBCとの連携を通じ、日本ならではの技術や知見をグローバルに発信するとともに、国内の建築・不動産市場の変革をリードしています。

所在地：東京都千代田区

代表理事：木下 泰

ウェブサイト: https://www.gbj.or.jp/

[English Version］

Celebrating Pioneers in Sustainability: Nominations Open for 2026 Asia Pacific Leadership in Green Building Awards by World Green Building Council Asia Pacific Network

Tokyo, Japan - Green Building Japan (GBJ, located in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Yasushi Kinoshita), the representative member organization in Japan for the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC), is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 2026 Asia Pacific Leadership in Green Building Awards.

This biennial award program, organized by the WorldGBC Asia Pacific Regional Network (APN), celebrates the pioneering people, organizations, and projects driving the sustainable building movement across the region. As a leading participant in this global federation of GBCs, GBJ encourages Japanese innovators to showcase their achievements to the international community.

■ Award Categories

- Business Leadership in Sustainability Award (Developer & Industry)- Leadership in Sustainable Design and Performance Award (Includes automatic entry for CDL and Henderson Land Special Mentions)- Green Building Leadership Champion (Individual Award)

■ Timeline & Contact

Please contact GBJ Administration Office for nomination details and forms.

- Nominations Close: June 26, 2026- Awards Ceremony: December 10, 2026 (Hong Kong)- Contact: gbj-adminoffice@gbj.or.jp

■ Quote from Head of Asia Pacific, World Green Building Council, Joy Gai

“Across Asia Pacific, the green building movement is being shaped by leaders who are turning ambition into delivery. These Awards provide a platform to recognise the people, organisations and projects accelerating a more sustainable, resilient and equitable built environment across the region.”

■ Quote from Representative Director, Yasushi Kinoshita

"The efforts toward decarbonization and wellbeing in Japan's built environment are currently drawing significant global attention. Participating in these awards is more than just a quest for recognition; it is a vital opportunity to share Japan's exceptional solutions with our networks across the Asia Pacific and beyond, accelerating the dialogue for a sustainable future. We eagerly look forward to receiving ambitious nominations from Japan's frontrunners."

■ About Green Building Japan (GBJ)

GBJ is a non-profit organization and the recognized member body of the World Green Building Council in Japan. Established to provide a platform for creating a sustainable built environment, GBJ promotes international standards such as LEED and WELL, facilitates knowledge sharing, and builds professional networks. By collaborating with GBCs worldwide, GBJ leads the transformation of the domestic market while delivering Japanese expertise to the global stage.

Website: https://www.gbj.or.jp/