イード、「ゲムマイド」の新コンテンツとして、『魔界戦記ディスガイア7』など日本一ソフトウェアの7作品を4月10日より販売開始

株式会社イード

株式会社イード（本社：東京都中野区、代表取締役：宮川 洋）は、ブロマイド付きSteamキーコード販売サービス「ゲムマイド」にて、日本一ソフトウェアの7作品（『風雨来記5』、『連呪』、『クラシックダンジョンX3』、『魔界戦記ディスガイア7』、『夜廻三』、『ガレリアの地下迷宮と魔女ノ旅団』、『ルフランの地下迷宮と魔女ノ旅団』）を4月10日（金）より販売開始いたします。

■各商品情報

『風雨来記5』

販売価格： 7,920円（税込）

用紙・サイズ：L判ブロマイド

絵柄種類：1種

公式サイト：https://nippon1.jp/consumer/furaiki5/

ゲムマイド販売ページはこちら(https://ticket.entame-print.jp/game-print/CategoryList.aspx?ccd=CF000228&wkcd=CF000053-CF000227-CF000228)

(C)2025 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc./FOG

『連呪』

販売価格：5,940円（税込）

用紙・サイズ：L判ブロマイド

絵柄種類：1種

公式サイト：https://nippon1.jp/consumer/lens/

ゲムマイド販売ページはこちら(https://ticket.entame-print.jp/game-print/CategoryList.aspx?ccd=CF000229&wkcd=CF000053-CF000227-CF000229)

(C)2025 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

『クラシックダンジョンX3』

販売価格：5,940円（税込）

用紙・サイズ：L判ブロマイド

絵柄種類：1種

公式サイト：https://nippon1.jp/consumer/classicdungeon_x3/

ゲムマイド販売ページはこちら(https://ticket.entame-print.jp/game-print/CategoryList.aspx?ccd=CF000230&wkcd=CF000053-CF000227-CF000230)

(C)2025 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. (C)2025 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved. Cladun X3 is a trademark or registered trademark of Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

『魔界戦記ディスガイア７』

販売価格：4,378円（税込）

用紙・サイズ：L判ブロマイド

絵柄種類：1種

公式サイト：https://disgaea.jp/7/

ゲムマイド販売ページはこちら(https://ticket.entame-print.jp/game-print/CategoryList.aspx?ccd=CF000231&wkcd=CF000053-CF000227-CF000231)

(C)2023 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. (C)2023 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved. Disgaea is a trademark or registered trademark of Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

『夜廻三』

販売価格： 7,678円（税込）

用紙・サイズ：L判ブロマイド

絵柄種類：1種

公式サイト：https://nippon1.jp/consumer/yomawari3/enter.html

ゲムマイド販売ページはこちら(https://ticket.entame-print.jp/game-print/CategoryList.aspx?ccd=CF000232&wkcd=CF000053-CF000227-CF000232)

(C)2022 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. (C)2022 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved.

『ガレリアの地下迷宮と魔女ノ旅団』

販売価格：6,578円（税込）

用紙・サイズ：L判ブロマイド

絵柄種類：1種

公式サイト：https://nippon1.jp/consumer/galleria/

ゲムマイド販売ページはこちら(https://ticket.entame-print.jp/game-print/CategoryList.aspx?ccd=CF000233&wkcd=CF000053-CF000227-CF000233)

(C)2020-2023 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. (C)2020-2023 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved.

『ルフランの地下迷宮と魔女ノ旅団』

販売価格：5,258円（税込）

用紙・サイズ：L判ブロマイド

絵柄種類：1種

公式サイト：https://nippon1.jp/consumer/refrain/

ゲムマイド販売ページはこちら(https://ticket.entame-print.jp/game-print/CategoryList.aspx?ccd=CF000234&wkcd=CF000053-CF000227-CF000234)

(C)2016-2018 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. (C)2018 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved.

決済後に発行されるコンテンツ番号をマルチコピー機（対象店舗：ファミリーマート、ローソン、一部店舗では利用不可）に入力することで、ブロマイドを出力できます。

【印刷方法はこちら】

https://ticket.entame-print.jp/game-print/u_page/guide.aspx

■ゲムマイドについて

ゲムマイドは、ブロマイド付きSteamキーコード販売サービスです。申し込みサイトでユーザーがPCゲームの配信プラットフォームであるSteamで使用可能なアクティベーションコード「Steamキー」の購入手続き・決済を行うとブロマイド印刷用のコードが入手できます。ブロマイドは決済後に発行されるコンテンツ番号をコンビニのマルチコピー機（※）に入力することで出力できます。ゲームタイトルの購入の記念として、保存してお楽しみいただけます。

（※）対象店舗：ファミリーマート、ローソン （一部の店舗ではご利用いただけません）

ゲムマイド販売サイト：https://ticket.entame-print.jp/game-print/

■本リリースに関するお問合せ

メディア事業本部 担当：城

https://www.iid.co.jp/contact/entameprint_contact.html

広報担当

https://www.iid.co.jp/contact/pr_contact.html



株式会社イード

〒164-0012 東京都中野区本町1-32-2 ハーモニータワー17階

URL：https://www.iid.co.jp/