日本ピックルボール界が統合　JPAとPJFが正式統合し、新体制「Pickleball Japan(PJ)」始動

ピックルボール日本連盟PICKLEBALL JAPAN

一般社団法人日本ピックルボール協会（JPA）と一般財団法人ピックルボール日本連盟（PJF）は、日本におけるピックルボールの持続的な発展と統一的な競技体制の構築を目的として統合することに合意し、2026年3月13日に統合契約を締結いたしました。本統合は2026年4月14日を効力発生日として正式に発効します。

2026年4月10日、新体制を発表し、日本におけるピックルボールの統括団体として新たなスタートを切ります。

本統合は両団体が対等な立場で合意したものであり、新たなガバナンス体制のもと運営されます。

今後は、一般財団法人ピックルボール日本連盟の対外呼称として

Pickleball Japan（PJ）

を使用し、日本のピックルボールの普及と競技発展を推進していきます。

Pickleball Japan（PJ）ロゴ

また、新ロゴには従来のPJFロゴをベースに、日本ピックルボール協会（JPA）のカラーを取り入れ、統合と新たなスタートを象徴するデザインとしました。

■新体制（ガバナンス）

統合に伴い、新たな理事会体制を構築しました。

理事長

リオダン リカ

副理事長

西上 茂

事務局長

小泉 岳

常任理事（五十音順）

佐々木 健人

杉本 洸紀

田中 由紀

蜂谷ロレンツォーニ 千春

丸谷 賢弘

■基本理念

【Core Statement】

人と人をつなぐスポーツ、ピックルボール。

Pickleball - the sport that connects people.

【Mission】

私たちは、ピックルボールを通じて

人と人をつなぎ、豊かなコミュニティと健やかな生活を育むスポーツ文化の発展に貢献する。

ピックルボールが持つカジュアルさ、世代や背景を超えた距離の近さ、共に楽しみ、競い、応援し合う体験を社会に広げ、誰もが気軽に参加できる環境を育てていく。

また、スポーツとしての競技性と人と社会を豊かにする価値を両立させながら、競技環境の整備、競技基盤の発展、選手育成を推進し、世代や背景を超えて人々がつながる新しいスポーツ文化を育み、その発展を担う。

【Values】

Inclusiveness｜誰もが参加できるスポーツ

年齢・性別・経験・背景を問わず、誰もが気軽にプレイできる開かれたスポーツを広げる。

Connection｜つながり

ピックルボールを通じて人と人が自然につながり、垣根のないコミュニティを育てる。

Fun & Well-being｜楽しさと健康

楽しさと健康を生み出す生涯スポーツとして社会に貢献する。

Fair Play｜フェアプレー

公正で透明性の高い競技運営を行い、相互の尊重と善意が循環するスポーツ文化を育てる。

Excellence｜競技の卓越

国際基準に基づく大会運営と選手育成を推進し、世界とつながる競技基盤を築く。

【Vision】

ピックルボールを通じて、世代や背景を超えて人々がつながり、全国各地でコミュニティが広がる社会を実現する。

また、日本から世界へと活躍する選手が育ち、ピックルボールが人と人、国と国をつなぐ新しいスポーツ文化として発展していく未来を目指す。

■今後の展望

本統合により、日本のピックルボール界は新たなステージへ進みます。

今後は

・日本統括団体としての体制整備

・国際連盟との連携強化

・全国大会の整備

・競技人口の拡大

・選手強化体制の構築

・地域普及活動の推進

などを推進し、日本のピックルボールの持続的な発展を目指します。

本統合を契機として、日本のピックルボール界が一つとなり、世界とつながる競技基盤の構築を目指します。

また、将来的な国際競技大会やオリンピックを見据え、選手育成と競技環境の整備を進めていきます。

なお、2026年度に予定されている大会および資格制度については、現行計画を尊重しながら新体制のもと運営してまいります。

国際大会の様子プレー中の選手

■団体概要

団体名：一般財団法人ピックルボール日本連盟

本部：東京都渋谷区広尾4-1-15

事務局：

東京オフィス：東京都台東区浅草橋3-27-14

大阪オフィス：大阪府大阪市中央区伏見町3-6-3三菱UFJ信託銀行大阪ビルMUIC Kansai

【公式サイト】 https://unified.japanpickleball.org

【Instagram】 https://www.instagram.com/pickleballjapanfederation/

【Facebook】 https://www.facebook.com/pickleballjapan

【X】 https://x.com/pjf_official

お問い合わせ： 一般財団法人ピックルボール日本連盟（PJ） 事務局

Email：contact@japanpickleball.org

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English Version

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Japan’s Pickleball Organizations Unite

JPA and PJF Officially Merge, Launching “Pickleball Japan (PJ)”

- A New Start as Japan’s National Governing Body -

The Japan Pickleball Association (JPA) and the Pickleball Japan Federation (PJF) have agreed

to merge to promote the sustainable growth of pickleball in Japan and to establish a unified

competitive structure. The merger agreement was signed on March 13, 2026, and will

officially take effect on April 14, 2026.

On April 10, 2026, the new structure will be announced, marking a new start as the national

governing body for pickleball in Japan.

This merger was agreed upon by both organizations on an equal basis and will operate under

a newly established governance structure. Moving forward, the external name

Pickleball Japan (PJ)

will be used for the Pickleball Japan Federation to promote the development and growth of

pickleball in Japan.

Pickleball Japan (PJ) Logo

The new logo is based on the existing PJF logo and incorporates the colors of

the Japan Pickleball Association (JPA), symbolizing integration and a new beginning.

■New Governance Structure

Chairperson

Rika Riordan

Vice Chairperson

Shigeru Nishigami

Secretary General

Gaku Koizumi

Executive Directors

Kento Sasaki

Koki Sugimoto

Yuki Tanaka

Chiharu Hachiya Lorenzoni

Masahiro Marutani

■Core Philosophy

Core Statement

Pickleball - the sport that connects people.

【Mission】

Through pickleball, we connect people and contribute to the development of a sports culture

that fosters vibrant communities and healthy lives.

We will expand the inclusive and accessible nature of pickleball - a sport that brings

generations and backgrounds together - creating opportunities to enjoy, compete, and

support one another. We aim to build an environment where anyone can participate easily.

At the same time, we will balance athletic competitiveness with social value, strengthening

competition environments, developing the sport’s foundation, and nurturing athletes.

Through this, we aim to cultivate a new sports culture that connects people across

generations and backgrounds.

【Values】

Inclusiveness

A sport open to everyone regardless of age, gender, experience, or background.

Connection

Creating communities where people naturally connect through pickleball.

Fun & Well-being

Contributing to society as a lifelong sport that promotes enjoyment and health.

Fair Play

Ensuring fair and transparent competition management and fostering mutual respect.

Excellence

Building a globally connected competitive foundation based on international standards.

【Vision】

Through pickleball, we aim to create a society where people connect beyond generations and backgrounds, and communities expand nationwide.

We also aim to develop athletes who compete globally and establish pickleball as a new sport

culture connecting people and countries around the world.

■Future Outlook

Through this merger, pickleball in Japan enters a new stage. Moving forward, we will promote:

・Strengthening the national governing structure

・Expanding collaboration with international federations

・Development of national tournaments

・Growth of participation nationwide

・Establishment of athlete development systems

・Promotion of regional grassroots activities

This integration will unify Japan’s pickleball community and build a competitive foundation

connected to the world.

Looking ahead to future international competitions and potential Olympic inclusion, we will

continue developing athletes and improving competitive environments.

Competitions and certification systems planned for FY2026 will continue under the new

structure while respecting existing plans.

■Organization Overview

Organization Name:

Pickleball Japan Federation

Head Office:

4-1-15 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Offices:

Tokyo Office:3-27-14 Asakusabashi, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Osaka Office: 3-6-3 Fushimi-cho, Chuo-ku, Osaka

【Official Website】 https://unified.japanpickleball.org

【Instagram】 https://www.instagram.com/pickleballjapanfederation/

【Facebook】 https://www.facebook.com/pickleballjapan

【X】 https://x.com/pjf_official

Contact： Pickleball Japan Federation (PJ) Secretariat

Email:contact@japanpickleball.org