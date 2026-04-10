Intercom、日本でスタートアップ支援開始　創業初期に「Intercom＋Fin」無料提供へ

Intercom R&D Unlimited Companyインターコムスタートアッププログラム



AIカスタマーサービス分野をリードするIntercom（本社：米国）は本日、同社の高性能AIエージェント「Fin」を含む「Intercom Startups Program」を日本で開始することを発表しました。本プログラムは世界各国で展開されており、日本においても次世代の革新的なスタートアップ創業者の支援を目的として、対象企業に対しIntercomおよびFinを1年間無償で提供します。

本プログラムの開始にあたり、IntercomはAntler、500 Global、Techstars、Scrum Venturesをはじめとする国内外の主要スタートアップエコシステムパートナーと連携し、日本各地で対面イベントを開催します。また、IntercomはSusHi Tech 2026へのスポンサー参加に加え、創業者向けのプレイベント・ハッピーアワーおよびアフターパーティーも共催します。

日本の次世代スタートアップを支援

Intercom Startups Programは、創業初期のスタートアップが創業初日から世界水準の顧客体験を提供できるよう支援することを目的としています。従業員数25名以下 かつシリーズA以前のスタートアップは、本プログラムを通じてIntercomおよびFinを1年間無償で利用することができます。

Intercomのプラットフォームにより、スタートアップは以下を実現できます：

- Finによる高速なAIカスタマーサポートの提供- あらゆるチャネルにおける顧客コミュニケーションの一元管理- スケーラブルなサポート体制の構築- 高品質な顧客体験を維持しながらの運用コスト削減

人によるサポートと高度なAIを組み合わせることで、Intercomはスタートアップの迅速な成長、効率的な運営、そして創業初期からのグローバル競争力の確立を支援します。

Intercom スタートアップパートナーシップマネージャーのChen-Chen Huoは次のように述べています。

「日本のスタートアップエコシステムは今、成長とグローバル展開の両面で非常に重要なフェーズを迎えています。Intercom Startups Programの日本での開始を通じて、創業者の皆さまのスケールを支援し、AIを活用した強固な顧客関係の構築を創業初日から実現できるようサポートしていきます。」

日本各地でのコミュニティ活動

本プログラムの開始を記念し、Intercomはエコシステムパートナーとともに、創業者向けイベントを開催します：

- Founder Lunch w/ Google for Startups(https://luma.com/t1h8k1g2)日程：2026年4月21日 12:00～14:00会場：Google for Startups（東京）- AI Builders Day Tokyo: Intercom x Scrum Ventures(https://luma.com/aibuildersdaytokyo2026)日程：2026年4月22日 10:00～16:00会場：Sakura Deeptech Shibuya（東京）- Pre-SusHi Tech Founder Happy Hour: Intercom x 500 Global(https://luma.com/presushitechhappyhour2026)日程：2026年4月23日 18:00～21:00会場：The Lady & The Pig（東京）- Intercom x Techstars Fireside Chat: Maximizing Founder Outcomes日程：2026年4月28日 18:00～21:00会場：未定（東京）- Intercom x Tokyo AI: Building Modern AI Agents日程：2026年4月30日 18:00～21:00会場：未定（東京）- SusHi Tech Founder Afterparty: Intercom x Antler(https://luma.com/sushitechafterparty2026)日程：2026年5月1日 18:00～21:00会場：Antler Tokyo

イベントでは、創業者、CX リーダー、投資家、エコシステムパートナーが集まり、AIが顧客体験をどのように変革しているのか、そしてスタートアップが初期段階からグローバル対応可能なサポート体制をどのように構築できるかについて議論します。

Intercom Startups Programの詳細は、日本向けローンチサイトをご覧ください。(https://intercomxjapan.framer.website/)

グローバルプログラム、日本へ展開

Intercom Startups Programはこれまで世界中で数千社のスタートアップを支援してきました。今回の日本での展開は、アジアにおける急成長中のスタートアップエコシステムへの戦略的投資の一環です。

詳細および応募については、intercom.com/startups-program をご覧ください。

パートナーについて

Intercomは、本プログラムを日本全国の創業者に届けるため、国内外の有力なスタートアップエコシステムパートナーと連携しています。

Antler、500 Global、Techstars、Scrum Venturesをはじめとするこれらのパートナーは、アイデア段階からグローバルスケールに至るまで、数千のスタートアップを支援してきた実績を持つアクセラレーター、ベンチャーキャピタル、イノベーション組織です。これらの連携を通じて、Intercomは有望なスタートアップと創業初期からつながり、成長を支援していきます。

また、グローバルネットワークと日本国内のコミュニティの双方と密接に連携することで、Intercomは急速に進化する日本のスタートアップエコシステムにおいて積極的な役割を果たしていきます。

"Since investing in Intercom in 2011, we’ve had a front-row seat to their evolution, from one of the defining SaaS companies of its generation to an AI-first company whose agent, Fin, has become one of the most widely adopted AI customer service products in the market. The founders we support in Japan are building for global markets from day one, and tools like Fin match that ambition, giving them access to infrastructure that the world’s fastest-growing companies are using - at the very beginning." - Mei Chel Tan, Managing Partner, 500 Global.

Intercomについて

Intercomは、FinをはじめとするAIを活用したカスタマーサービス分野のリーディングカンパニーです。独自のAIモデルによって駆動されるFinは、他のどのAIエージェントよりも高品質な回答を提供し、より複雑な問い合わせにも対応します。あらゆるヘルプデスクと連携し、すべてのチャネルで顧客対応を行い、競合を上回るパフォーマンスを実現します。2011年に設立されたIntercomは急成長を遂げ、現在では世界中の約30,000の企業がIntercomおよびFinを活用してカスタマーサービスの変革を実現しています。

【English】

Intercom, the industry leading AI customer service company behind Fin, the highest performing AI agent for customer service, today announced the launch of the Intercom Startups Program in Japan. This global program will now support the next generation of innovative founders in Japan, as Intercom provides eligible startups with free access to Intercom and Fin for one year.



As part of the launch, Intercom will host a series of in-person events across Japan in collaboration with leading startup ecosystem partners, including Antler, 500 Global, Techstars, Scrum Ventures, and other key community leaders. Intercom are also sponsoring SusHi Tech 2026 and co-hosting a pre-event happy hour and afterparty for founders.

Supporting Japan’s Next Generation of Founders

The Intercom Startups Program is designed to empower early-stage startups to deliver world-class customer experiences from day one. Startups with 25 or fewer full-time employees (FTEs) and at Series A stage or earlier will be eligible to receive this year of free access to Intercom and Fin.

Intercom’s platform enables startups to:

- Deliver fast, AI-powered customer support with Fin- Manage customer conversations across every channel- Build scalable support systems- Reduce operational costs, while maintaining high-quality customer experiences

By combining human support with advanced AI, Intercom helps startups move faster, operate more efficiently, and compete globally from their earliest stages.

“Japan’s startup ecosystem is entering an exciting phase of growth and global ambition,” said Chen-Chen Huo, Startups Partnerships Manager, Intercom. “With the launch of the Intercom Startups Program in Japan, we’re excited to support founders as they scale and help them build strong customer relationships powered by AI from day one.”

On-the-Ground Community Activation

To mark the program’s launch, Intercom will be hosting a series of founder-focused events in partnership with ecosystem leaders:

- Founder Lunch w/ Google for Startups(https://luma.com/t1h8k1g2)Date: 4/21/26, 12pm - 2pmLocation: Google for Startups, Tokyo- AI Builders Day Tokyo: Intercom x Scrum Ventures(https://luma.com/aibuildersdaytokyo2026)Date: 4/22/26, 10am - 4pmLocation: Sakura Deeptech Shibuya, Tokyo- Pre-SusHi Tech Founder Happy Hour: Intercom x 500 Global(https://luma.com/presushitechhappyhour2026)Date: 4/23/26, 6pm - 9pmLocation: The Lady & The Pig, Tokyo- Intercom x Techstars Fireside Chat: Maximizing Founder OutcomesDate: 4/28/26, 6pm - 9pmTBD, Tokyo- Intercom x Tokyo AI: Building Modern AI AgentsDate: 4/30/26, 6pm - 9pmTBD, Tokyo- SusHi Tech Founder Afterparty: Intercom x Antler(https://luma.com/sushitechafterparty2026)Date: 5/1/26, 6pm - 9pmLocation: Antler Tokyo

These events will bring together founders, operators, investors, and ecosystem partners to explore how AI is reshaping customer experience and how startups can build global-ready support infrastructure from the start.

More details about the Intercom Startups Program can be found on the Intercom Startups Program Japan launch website.(https://intercomxjapan.framer.website/)

A Global Program, Now in Japan

The Intercom Startups Program has supported thousands of early-stage companies globally. Its launch in Japan represents a strategic investment in one of Asia’s fastest-growing innovation ecosystems.

More information and application details are available at intercom.com/startups-program

Our Partners

Intercom is partnering with some of the most respected global and Japan-based startup ecosystem leaders to bring the Startups Program to founders across the country.



These partners include leading accelerators, venture capital firms, and innovation organizations such as Antler, 500 Global, Techstars, Scrum Ventures, and others who collectively support thousands of founders from idea stage through global scale. Through these partnerships, Intercom is able to connect with high-potential startups at the earliest stages and support them as they build and grow.

By working closely with both global programs and deeply rooted local communities, Intercom aims to play an active role in Japan’s rapidly evolving startup ecosystem.

About Intercom

Intercom is the industry leading AI customer service company behind Fin, the highest performing AI agent for customer service. Powered by its own AI models, Fin delivers higher quality answers and resolves more complex queries than any other AI agent. It works with any helpdesk, handles queries across every channel, and outperforms every competitor. Founded in 2011, Intercom became one of the fastest growing companies and remains one of the largest private software companies in the world with nearly 30,000 global organizations using Intercom and Fin to transform their customer service.