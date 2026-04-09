株式会社A3、韓国の大型商業施設「マリオアウトレット」に3月19日オープンした、日本のアニメ・ゲームを中心としたIP体験型空間「MARIFE」の展開に協力

株式会社Ａ３

※English version is below.

IPを活用した多彩な商品やサービスを展開する株式会社A3（本社:東京都豊島区、代表取締役:小澤 隆史、以下A3）は、韓国最大級の都心型アウトレット「マリオアウトレット」（会長：ホン・ソンヨル）と連携し、2026年3月19日（木）に同施設内にオープンしたアニメ・ゲームなどのIP体験型空間「MARIFE（マリフェ）」の展開に協力したことをお知らせいたします。A3は「MARIFE」の展開において、商品の提供やイベントの実施など中核的役割を担っています。

マリオアウトレット1館 外観

■ 協業の背景と「MARIFE」の概要

韓国有数のアウトレット密集地である加山デジタル団地に位置する「マリオアウトレット」は、単なるショッピング空間を超え、生活や多様なライフスタイルコンテンツが自然に結びつくプラットフォームへの拡張を目指していました。ファンダム消費や体験型空間への進化に着目する中で、A3が持つ日本のアニメ・ゲームIPを活用した事業における強固なバリューチェーン（グッズの企画・製造から流通、イベント運営までの一貫体制）が高く評価され、今回の協業へと至りました。

MARIFEロゴ

「マリオアウトレット1館」の5階(本館) フロア全体を活用して誕生した「MARIFE」は、既存のグッズ販売中心の店舗ではなく「展示・イベント・グッズ販売」を融合させた複合的なIP体験型空間となっています。この空間を活用し、今後もA3と「マリオアウトレット」は継続的にイベントを展開していく予定です。

マリオアウトレット1～3館

A3は、すでに展開している中国などの海外事業に加え、本件を機に韓国市場での展開を加速させることで、グローバルでのIP産業の発展に貢献してまいります。

■マリオアウトレットWebサイト（韓国語）

http://www.mariooutlet.co.kr/

■English

A3 Co., Ltd. Cooperates in Launching "MARIFE," an IP Experience Space for Japanese Anime and Games, Opened on March 19 at Mario Outlet in Korea

Building a New Distribution Model in Korea through Product Supply and Event Operations

A3 Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Toshima-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takashi Ozawa; hereinafter "A3"), a company providing various IP-based products and services, announces its cooperation in launching "MARIFE." This IP experience space, featuring anime and games, opened on Thursday, March 19, 2026, inside "Mario Outlet," one of Korea's largest urban outlets. A3 plays a core role in the launch of MARIFE by providing merchandise and operating events.

■ Background of the Collaboration and Overview of "MARIFE"

Located in the Gasan Digital Complex, a major outlet hub in Korea, Mario Outlet aims to expand from a simple shopping center into a comprehensive lifestyle platform. Focusing on fandom consumption and experiential spaces, Mario Outlet highly evaluated A3's strong business system in the Japanese anime and game IP industry-which covers everything from product planning and manufacturing to distribution and event management. This led to the current collaboration.

Occupying the entire 5th floor of Mario Outlet Main Building 1, MARIFE is not a traditional retail store. It is a comprehensive IP experience space that combines exhibitions, events, and merchandise sales. Using this space, A3 and Mario Outlet plan to continuously hold events.

In addition to its existing overseas business in markets such as China, A3 will leverage this opportunity to accelerate its expansion into the Korean market, contributing to the development of the global IP industry.

■ Mario Outlet Official Website (Korean)

http://www.mariooutlet.co.kr/

株式会社A3

【会社概要】

社名：株式会社A3（エースリー）

設立：2012年9月27日

所在地：東京都豊島区南池袋 1-11-22 山種池袋ビル2F

代表者：代表取締役 小澤隆史

HP：https://athree3.com/

お問い合わせ先：https://athree3.com/contact/

【Company Profile】

Company Name: A3 Co., Ltd.

Established: September 27, 2012

Location: Yamatane Ikebukuro Bldg. 2F, 1-11-22 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Takashi Ozawa, CEO

Website: https://athree3.com/(https://athree3.com/)

Contact: https://athree3.com/contact/

【事業内容】

IPリアルプラットフォーム事業

【Business Description】

IP Real Platform Business

【各公式サイトURL】

eeo Store：https://eeo.today/store/101/

eeo Media：https://eeo.today/media/

eeo Stage：https://eeo.today/stage/

推し活最新情報（OSHI＋）：https://eeo.today/store/101/specialfeature/oshiplus

MomentumBase：https://athree3.com/momentumbase/