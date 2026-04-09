【UESHIMA MUSEUM】オリンピック競泳金メダリスト北島康介氏が公式アンバサダーに 就任 ― スポーツとアートを横断する取り組み

株式会社UESHIMA

UESHIMA MUSEUM（https://ueshima-museum.com）は、アーティストへの支援機会の創出や教育機関との連携などを含めた幅広い活動を通じて、様々な分野を横断し、新しい視点や可能性を社会へ届けることを目指しています。

作品を鑑賞する公式アンバサダーの北島康介氏 / Official Ambassador Kosuke Kitajima at UESHIMA MUSEUM

このたび、新たにアートとスポーツとの関わりにも目を向け、オリンピック競泳金メダリスト北島康介氏を公式アンバサダーに迎えました。



日本を代表するアスリートとして活躍してきた北島氏が体現してきた挑戦の精神と、身体を極限まで高める姿勢は、現代アートが持つ「既存の価値観を問い直し、人間の可能性を広 げる力」と深く共鳴するものです。

展示作品について話す植島幹九郎館長（右）と北島康介氏（左） / Museum Director Kankuro Ueshima (R) and Kosuke Kitajima (L)

UESHIMA MUSEUMの展示室にて / At UESHIMA MUSEUM北島康介さんと、アートの世界へ / Step into the world of art with Kosuke Kitajima

■ 北島康介氏 コメント

「このたび、UESHIMA MUSEUM のアンバサダーを拝命いたしました。館長である植島幹九郎氏とは長年親交があり、彼の現代アートへの情熱に触れる中で、私自身も大きな刺激を受けてきました。

スポーツとアートは一見異なる分野ですが、どちらも人間の限界に挑むことで、見る者に新 しい景色や感動を届けることができるものだと感じています。

アンバサダーとして、ミュージアムを訪れる皆さんとともに、アートを通じて新しい視点や 価値観を発見していければと考えています。」



UESHIMA MUSEUM (https://eng.ueshima-museum.com/) aims to deliver new perspectives and possibilities to society across various fields through a wide range of activities, including creating support opportunities for artists and collaborating with educational institutions.



In a new endeavor to explore the intersection of art and sports, the museum is honored to welcome Olympic gold medalist swimmer Kosuke Kitajima as its Official Ambassador.

The spirit of challenge embodied by Mr. Kitajima as a leading Japanese athlete, along with his dedication to pushing the physical limits of the human body, resonates deeply with the power of contemporary art to "re-evaluate existing values and expand human potential".

■ Comment from Kosuke Kitajima

"I am honored to be appointed as the Ambassador for UESHIMA MUSEUM. I have shared a long-standing friendship with the Museum Director, Kankuro Ueshima, and have been deeply inspired by his passion for contemporary art.

While sports and art may seem like different fields at first glance, I feel that both are capable of challenging human limits and delivering new perspectives and profound emotions to those who experience them.

As an Ambassador, I look forward to discovering new viewpoints and values through art together with everyone who visits the museum".

**UESHIMA MUSEUMについて**

UESHIMA MUSEUMは、UESHIMA MUSEUM COLLECTIONのオーナーである植島幹九郎の母校でもあり、「自調自考」を基本目標に国際的な視野や高い倫理観を重視した教育を行う事で高い評価を受けている、渋谷教育学園の敷地内に位置します。また、当美術館の建物は、1988年に設立され、翌年9月に当時の英国首相であった故マーガレット・サッチャー氏同席のもと開校式の行われたブリティッシュ・スクール・イン・東京が2023年8月まで利用していた建物をリノベーションの上、開館致しました。

住所： 東京都渋谷区渋谷一丁目２１番１８号 渋谷教育学園 植島タワー

館長： 植島幹九郎

URL： https://ueshima-museum.com



**About UESHIMA MUSEUM**

UESHIMA MUSEUM is located on the grounds of Shibuya Kyoiku Gakuen, the alma mater of UESHIMA COLLECTION owner Kankuro Ueshima. It is highly regarded for its emphasis on international perspective and high ethical standards in education under the fundamental goal of "Seek and Think for Oneself." (“Jicho-Jiko”) The museum’s building, named “Ueshima Tower, Shibuya Kyoiku Gakuen”, was renovated from the former British School in Tokyo, which was established in 1988 and held its opening ceremony in September of the following year in the presence of the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The British School in Tokyo was utilized until August 2023 and was reopened after renovation.

Address: Ueshima Tower, Shibuya Kyoiku Gakuen 1-21-18 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Museum Director: Kankuro Ueshima

URL: https://eng.ueshima-museum.com/

**植島幹九郎 プロフィール**

UESHIMA MUSEUM COLLECTION創設者。1979年千葉県生まれ。1998年渋谷教育学園幕張高等学校卒業、東京大学理科一類入学。東京大学工学部在学中に株式会社ドリームキャリアを起業し、現在では事業家・投資家として多角的にビジネスを展開する傍ら、国内外のオークションハウスやギャラリーを渉猟。国内外一流作家から国内若手作家に至るまで幅広く、現代アート作品のコレクションを続けています。2024年、US版Artnews Top 200 collectors(その年に最もアクティブだった世界のスーパー・アートコレクター200人を紹介する特集)に選出されました。



**Kankuro Ueshima Profile**

Founder of "UESHIMA MUSEUM COLLECTION", born in Chiba prefecture, Japan in 1979. Ueshima graduated from Shibuya Kyoiku Gakuen Makuhari Senior High School in 1998, then enrolled in the Natural Sciences I at the University of Tokyo. While attending the Faculty of Engineering, he started his own business and has since developed a diversified business as an entrepreneur and investor.

Selected to be "Top 200 Collectors 2024" by ARTnews in US

**北島康介 プロフィール**

アテネ・北京両オリンピック金メダリスト。

2004年アテネオリンピックでは100m・200m平泳ぎで金メダルを獲得。

2008年北京オリンピックでも両種目で金メダルを獲得し、日本人唯一となる2種目2連覇を達成。2012年ロンドンオリンピックでは、4x100mメドレーリレーで銀メダルを獲得するなどオリンピックを始めとした多くの国際大会で活躍。2016年4月のオリンピック選考会で競技活動を引退。

引退後は会社経営の傍ら、東京都水泳協会会長およびJOC国際委員を務めている。



**Kosuke Kitajima Profile**

Multiple Olympic gold medalist at the Athens and Beijing Olympics.

Kitajima won gold medals for the men's 100m & 200m breaststroke at the Athens Olympics in 2004. In 2008, he won gold medals for both events again at the Beijing Olympics and became the first swimmer to win both events at two consecutive Olympic games. He has since been successful at many international competitions including the London Olympics in 2012 winning a silver medal for the men’s 4x100 m medley relay. In April 2016, he retired from competitive swimming after Olympic trials. Following his retirement, he has been engaged in corporate management and also serves as President of the Tokyo Swimming Association and a member of the JOC International Committee.

**お問い合わせ先/Contact**

UESHIMA MUSEUM事務局 info@ueshima-museum.com

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