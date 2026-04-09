【明治記念館】GWは結婚準備を一気に進めるチャンス！ご結婚が決まったばかりのおふたりへ 豪華特典付き「ブライダルフェア」をご紹介！

明治記念館東京の真ん中とは思えない、ビルが１つも見えない365日、緑が美しい庭園

明治記念館（東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23）では、結婚は決まったけれど、仕事で忙しくてお休みが合わない。また、長期休暇をじっくりと結婚準備に充てたい。そもそも何から始めればいいのか分からない。そうしたおふたりに向けて、GWに豪華特典をお付けした「ブライダルフェア」を開催致します。

結婚式をするかどうか悩んでいる。ご親族だけの顔合わせだけでも行いたい。盛大な披露宴は行わず挙式のみで済ませたい。大きな会場の予約が取れない…etc.。明治神宮の総合結婚式場として開館した明治記念館だからこそ、結婚式に関することなら何でもご相談に乗れる、様々なニーズにお応えできるブライダルフェア！ぜひご参加ください。

お電話でのご相談も受付けています。お気軽にお問合せください。

※「ブライダルフェア」は事前予約制・参加無料です。

明治記念館 予約センター

03-3403-1177

平日11：00～19：00 土日祝10：00～19：00

定休日：火曜日（祝日除く）・年末年始

【明治記念館について】

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/)

ブライダルフェアのご予約はこちら :https://meijikinenkan.official-wedding.net/fair/date

明治記念館本館は、明治14（1881）年に「⾚坂仮皇居の御会食所」として、現在の迎賓館のある場所に竣工されました。明治21（1888）年には『大日本帝国憲法』草案審議の御前会議の場となり、明治天皇は欠かすことなくお出ましになられました。そのような由緒から、明治記念館本館は「憲法記念館」とも呼ばれています。

現在の地に移築以降、憲法発布30周年記念式典や教育勅語渙発50周年記念式典、日本赤十字社や愛国婦人会の総会、済生会の記念行事など、国家的・社会的に重要な行事の場として活用されました。

昭和22（1947）年に『明治記念館』の名称で総合結婚式場として開館式が挙行され、以来23万組を超えるご夫婦の新しい門出をお祝いしてきました。現在は結婚式にとどまらず、パーティ・会議などのMICE利用、祝賀会や人生儀礼などの記念日利用、レストランや懐石料亭でのお食事会など、多くの会場をさまざまな用途でご利用いただいています。

令和2（2020）年には、本館の歴史的・建築的価値が認められ、東京都指定有形文化財（建造物）に指定されました。

住所：東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23

アクセス：JR中央・総武線【信濃町駅】下車徒歩3分

地下鉄 銀座線・半蔵門線・大江戸線【⻘山一丁目駅】下車（2番出口）徒歩6分

地下鉄 大江戸線【国立競技場駅】下車（A1出口）徒歩6分

駐車場：あり

電話：03-3403-1171（大代表）

公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/

レストラン公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/

レストラン公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_gourmet/

レストラン公式X（旧Twitter）：https://twitter.com/mk_sekirei

オリジナルスイーツHP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/kanominomori/

オンラインショップ：https://meijikinenkan-shop.net/

公式Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/

公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meiji_kinenkan_official/

婚礼公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_wedding/

婚礼公式TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@meijikinenkan_wedding

公式YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jqDqcTTIqkYLUMS2YAhdg

[Meiji Kinenkan] Golden Week is the perfect chance to fast-track your wedding planning! Newly engaged couples are invited to our Bridal Fair with exclusive special offers

For couples considering starting their wedding preparations or searching for a venue during Golden Week, we are pleased to present a bridal fair featuring exclusive benefits. Even if you’ve just gotten engaged and are still unsure about having a wedding, feel free to join us for a consultation.



Whether you are unsure about holding a wedding, would prefer a simple gathering with family, wish to have only a ceremony without a large reception, or are concerned about venue availability-Meiji Kinenkan, originally established as the official wedding venue of Meiji Jingu, is here to help. Our bridal fair is designed to accommodate a wide range of needs, and our experienced staff are happy to assist with any aspect of your wedding planning.

We also accept inquiries by phone. Please feel free to contact us.

Meiji Kinenkan Reservation Center

Tel: +81-3-3403-1177

Hours: Weekdays 11:00-19:00 / Weekends & Holidays 10:00-19:00

Closed: Tuesdays (except public holidays), Year-end & New Year holidays

Click here to reserve your spot for the Bridal Fair

【About Meiji Kinenkan】

Online Reservation :https://meijikinenkan.official-wedding.net/fair/date

The Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan was completed in 1881 as the State Banquet Hall of the Akasaka Temporary Imperial Palace, originally located on the site of today’s State Guest House.

In 1888, the building served as the venue for the Imperial Conferences held to deliberate the draft of the Constitution of the Empire of Japan, which were attended without exception by Emperor Meiji.Owing to this distinguished history, the Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan is also known as the “Kenpo Kinenkan”.



Following its relocation, the Kenpo Kinenkan served as the venue for numerous nationally significant events, including the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Meiji Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the Imperial Rescript on Education, and assemblies of the Japanese Red Cross Society, the Patriotic Women's Association, and the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation.



In 2020, the "Dining Hall for the Former Akasaka Temporary Palace (Main Building of the Meiji Kinenkan)" was designated a Tangible Cultural Property by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in recognition of its historical significance as a commemorative structure of the Meiji era and its distinguished architectural design.

Address:2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka,Minato-ku,Tokyo, Japan

Phone:03-3403-1171 (Japanese only)

Station:3 minutes from Shinanomachi Sta.(JR Chuo-Sobu Line)6 minutes from Aoyama-itchome Sta. (Ginza, Hanzomon, Oedo subway line)6 minutes from Kokuritsu-kyogijo Sta.(Oedo subway line)

Parking:Free

Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/