年間6,000万件を処理するOMS・WMS一体型「コマースロボ」、 Salesforce Commerce Cloud（SFCC）連携に対応しGlobal ECを支援 Commerce Robo, an Integrated OMS/WMS Processing 60 Million Orders Annually, Now Supports Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) Integration to Power Global E-commerce
年間6,000万件を処理するOMS・WMS一体型システム「コマースロボ」を提供する株式会社コマースロボティクス（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役：伊藤彰弘）は、グローバルEC企業向けに、Salesforce Commerce Cloud（SFCC）とのデータ連携機能をカスタマイズ開発・納品し、4月1日より本格運用を開始したことをお知らせいたします。
Commerce Robotics Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Akihiro Ito), the provider of “Commerce Robo,” an integrated OMS/WMS system processing 60 million transactions annually, today announced the successful customization, delivery, and launch of data integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) for global e-commerce enterprises, with full-scale operations commencing on April 1.
Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) is a cloud-based B2C/B2B e-commerce platform adopted by leading brands worldwide. With advanced AI capabilities, omnichannel support, and high flexibility for customization, it is widely used as an enterprise-grade solution for large-scale e-commerce operations handling millions of dollars in transactions.
However, to execute warehouse operations such as inbound and outbound processing within Japan, integration with a Warehouse Management System (WMS) is essential. While SFCC offers high flexibility, seamless integration with external systems requires advanced customization on the WMS side.
In this project, we implemented a customized WMS solution designed specifically for seamless data integration with SFCC for a global e-commerce client, and have successfully launched full-scale operations. Based on this implementation, we believe we can deliver highly repeatable and scalable integration solutions for other global enterprises with similar requirements.
Commerce Robotics has a dedicated team capable of handling requirements definition, development, and operational support entirely in English, enabling smooth project execution with global clients. Among cloud WMS providers, only a limited number of companies can offer customization and support in English.
To date, we have supported the operations of over 200 international e-commerce companies, providing optimized logistics solutions for global e-commerce businesses.
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/346217/images/bodyimage1】
■ Integration Scope
・Shipping Instruction Integration
・Inventory History & Performance Data Integration
・Shipping Results Integration
・Packing Result
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Product Description: Commerce Robo
https://www.commerce-robo.com/
"Commerce Robo" is a cloud-based, automated fulfillment system designed specifically for e-commerce, featuring a fully integrated Order Management System (OMS) and Warehouse Management System (WMS).
Utilizing patented RPA technology and four specialized software robots, the system automatically retrieves order data via API from major sales channels and marketplaces, including Shopify, Rakuten, and Yahoo! Shopping. It automatically converts the retrieved data into shipping instructions for the WMS, providing real-time visibility into inventory levels and shipping status.
＊"Salesforce" is a registered trademark of Salesforce, Inc.
＊"SFCC" is a registered trademark of Salesforce, Inc.
配信元企業：株式会社コマースロボティクス
Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) is a cloud-based B2C/B2B e-commerce platform adopted by leading brands worldwide. With advanced AI capabilities, omnichannel support, and high flexibility for customization, it is widely used as an enterprise-grade solution for large-scale e-commerce operations handling millions of dollars in transactions.
However, to execute warehouse operations such as inbound and outbound processing within Japan, integration with a Warehouse Management System (WMS) is essential. While SFCC offers high flexibility, seamless integration with external systems requires advanced customization on the WMS side.
In this project, we implemented a customized WMS solution designed specifically for seamless data integration with SFCC for a global e-commerce client, and have successfully launched full-scale operations. Based on this implementation, we believe we can deliver highly repeatable and scalable integration solutions for other global enterprises with similar requirements.
Commerce Robotics has a dedicated team capable of handling requirements definition, development, and operational support entirely in English, enabling smooth project execution with global clients. Among cloud WMS providers, only a limited number of companies can offer customization and support in English.
To date, we have supported the operations of over 200 international e-commerce companies, providing optimized logistics solutions for global e-commerce businesses.
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/346217/images/bodyimage1】
■ Integration Scope
・Shipping Instruction Integration
・Inventory History & Performance Data Integration
・Shipping Results Integration
・Packing Result
ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー
Product Description: Commerce Robo
https://www.commerce-robo.com/
"Commerce Robo" is a cloud-based, automated fulfillment system designed specifically for e-commerce, featuring a fully integrated Order Management System (OMS) and Warehouse Management System (WMS).
Utilizing patented RPA technology and four specialized software robots, the system automatically retrieves order data via API from major sales channels and marketplaces, including Shopify, Rakuten, and Yahoo! Shopping. It automatically converts the retrieved data into shipping instructions for the WMS, providing real-time visibility into inventory levels and shipping status.
＊"Salesforce" is a registered trademark of Salesforce, Inc.
＊"SFCC" is a registered trademark of Salesforce, Inc.
配信元企業：株式会社コマースロボティクス
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