年間6,000万件を処理するOMS・WMS一体型「コマースロボ」、 Salesforce Commerce Cloud（SFCC）連携に対応しGlobal ECを支援 Commerce Robo, an Integrated OMS/WMS Processing 60 Million Orders Annually, Now Supports Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) Integration to Power Global E-commerce

年間6,000万件を処理するOMS・WMS一体型「コマースロボ」、 Salesforce Commerce Cloud（SFCC）連携に対応しGlobal ECを支援 Commerce Robo, an Integrated OMS/WMS Processing 60 Million Orders Annually, Now Supports Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) Integration to Power Global E-commerce