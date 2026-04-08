第2回『TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR』を芝パークホテルで開催

株式会社芝パークホテル

芝パークホテル（運営：株式会社芝パークホテル／東京都港区、代表取締役社長 田中紀良）は、2026年5月1日（金）～3日（日）にかけて「TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2026 by TOKYO ART BOOK FAIR」（以下、「TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR」）を開催いたします。

コインをモチーフにしたTOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2026のキービジュアル。

TOKIO ART BOOK FAIRは、TOKYO ART BOOK FAIR（以下、「TABF」）が企画する、アートブック出版におけるネットワークを軸として構成されるブックフェアです。今年はアートブック、ZINEなどの出版物を通じて独自の活動を展開する国内外のアーティスト、出版社、書店ギャラリーなど52組が集います。

本フェアにおいては、公募形式ではなく、招待制による出展形式が採用されています。TABFに出展経験のある16組がホスト出展社として運営チームにより選出され、それぞれのホスト出展者が2組のゲスト出展者を推薦し招待します。この“連鎖的に広がる選出方法”によって、アーティスト、出版社、書店、ギャラリーなどローカルな交友関係を起点に新たな文脈が生まれ、コミュニティごとに育まれた価値観が交差しながら、アートブックの魅力が枝分かれするように派生し、広がっていく場となることを目指します。

TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2025開催時の芝パークホテル館内の中央大階段。

会場となる当ホテルは1948年に創業し、2020年には「人、街、歴史をつなぐLibrary Hotel」という新たなコンセプトをもとに、約2,000冊の書籍を館内に揃え、アートや文化を身近に感じられる空間を整えてまいりました。昨年に引き続き、ホテルが持つ落ち着いたライブラリー空間とアートブックフェアを融合させ、より深く作品の世界に浸れる体験をご提供すべく、ホテル2階ワンフロアを貸し切り、宴会場に出展ブースを並べ、特設のラウンジエリアではドリンクやフードも楽しめるなど、ホテルならではの空間を生かした会場づくりを行います。

アジア最大級のアートブックフェアとして知られるTABFの流れを汲みながら、よりパーソナルでローカルな文脈に焦点を当てた“パラレル的存在”として昨年誕生したTOKIO ART BOOK FAIR。本との出会いだけでなく、ここで生まれる交流や静かな休息のひとときが重なり合い、それぞれの中に豊かで創造的な時間が広がっていくフェアをどうぞお楽しみください。

さまざまな本が並ぶ展示会場。TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2025の様子。

開催概要

イベント名： TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2026 by TOKYO ART BOOK FAIR

会期： 2026年5月1日（金）～3日（日）

会場： 芝パークホテル 2Fホワイエ - Book＆Culture - （東京都港区芝公園1-5-10）

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/location/

開催時間： 5月1日（金） 13:00-19:00

5月2日（土） 12:00-19:00

5月3日（日） 12:00-19:00

*最終入場は閉場の30分前まで

入場チケット： 一般 1,500円 / 25歳以下 1,000円 / 19歳以下 無料

*チケット予約制です。

*チケットは当日もオンライン予約可能です。

*当日券の販売は各日17時までです（予定数に達した場合はその時点で終了）。

*チケットは4月13日（月）12:00より販売いたします。

【チケット予約サイト】 https://artsticker.app/events/127646

*販売開始時に有効

主催： 一般社団法人東京アートブックフェア、芝パークホテル

公式サイト： https://tokioartbookfair.com/

協賛： Penco(R)、ビンタンビール

芝パークホテルについて

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/

1948年創業の芝パークホテルは、外国貿易使節団向けのホテルとして始まった歴史と伝統を持つホテルです。館内には銀座蔦屋書店がセレクトした約2,000冊の書籍があります。客室は198室、1階に中華、洋食、和食の3種類のお料理を楽しめるレストラン、2階に宴会場4室を備えています。2020年から2023年にかけて客室やパブリックスペースをリニューアルしました。呈茶や金継ぎ体験などの文化体験イベントも開催しています。

本件に関する報道関係者からのお問い合わせ先

芝パークホテル / パークホテル東京 ブランド推進戦略課 担当:喜多尾、角田

pr@shibaparkhotel.com

TEL：03-3433-4141（代） FAX：03-5470-7515

The 2nd “TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR” Held at Shiba Park Hotel

- A Cultural Experience Enjoyed at a Library Hotel, Where Creativity Expands Through Art Books -

Shiba Park Hotel (Operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd.; Minato-ku, Tokyo; President:

Noriyoshi Tanaka) will host “TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2026 by TOKYO ART BOOK FAIR”

(hereafter referred to as “TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR”) from May 1（Fri.） to May 3（Sun.）,

2026.

The key visual for TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2026, inspired by the motif of a coin

TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR is a book fair organized by TOKYO ART BOOK FAIR(hereafter referred to as “TABF”), structured around networks within the field of art book publishing. This year, 52 participants-including artists, publishers, bookstores, and galleries from Japan and abroad-will gather, each engaging in independent practices through publications such as art books and zines.

Unlike open-call formats, this fair adopts an invitation-only exhibition system.

Sixteen participants with prior experience exhibiting at TABF have been selected by the organizing team as host exhibitors.

Each host exhibitor then recommends and invites two guest exhibitors.

Through this chain-like selection process, new contexts emerge from local relationships among artists, publishers, bookstores, and galleries.

As values nurtured within each community intersect, the appeal of art books is expected to branch out and expand organically-much like a growing network-creating a platform where diverse perspectives converge and evolve.

The central staircase inside Shiba Park Hotel during TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2025

The venue hotel was founded in 1948 and, in 2020, introduced a new concept as a “Library Hotel that connects people, the city, and history.” With approximately 2,000 books available throughout the hotel, it has since cultivated spaces where art and culture can be experienced in everyday surroundings. Following last year’s event, TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR once again brings together the hotel’s calm, library-like atmosphere and the art book fair, creating an environment in which visitors can immerse themselves more deeply in each work. The entire second floor of the hotel will be reserved for the event, with exhibitor booths arranged throughout the banquet halls, while a specially designed lounge area will offer beverages and food-making full use of the hotel’s unique spatial qualities.

Born last year as a “parallel presence” that carries forward the spirit of TABF-widely known as one of Asia’s largest art book fairs-TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR places greater focus on more personal and local contexts. Beyond encounters with books themselves, the fair invites visitors to enjoy the overlapping moments of exchange and quiet rest that unfold within the space, allowing rich and creative time to expand within each individual.

Exhibition venue featuring a wide variety of booksScenes from TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2025

Event Overview

Event Title： TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2026 by TOKYO ART BOOK FAIR

Dates： May 1（Fri.）-May 3（Sun.）, 2026

Venue： Shiba Park Hotel 2F Foyer - Book & Culture

(1-5-10 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo)

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/location/

Opening Hours： May 1（Fri.）: 13:00 - 19:00

May 2（Sat.）: 12:00 - 19:00

May 3（Sun.）: 12:00 - 19:00

Last admission is 30 minutes before closing.

Admission Ticket： General Admission: JPY 1,500

Under 25: JPY 1,000

Under 19: Free of charge

*Tickets are available by advance online reservation.

*Same-day online reservations are also accepted.

*Same-day ticket sales are available until 17:00 each day and

will close once capacity is reached.

*Ticket sales begin on Monday, April 13 at 12:00.

Ticket Reservation Site： https://artsticker.app/events/127646

(Link will be activated at the start of ticket sales.)

Organizers： Tokyo Art Book Fair Association, Shiba Park Hotel

Official Website： https://tokioartbookfair.com/

Sponsor： Penco(R), Bintang

About Shiba Park Hotel

Founded in 1948, Shiba Park Hotel began as a hotel for foreign trade missions and has a rich history and tradition. The hotel features 198 guest rooms, a restaurant offering Chinese, Western, and Japanese cuisine on the first floor, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. From 2020 to 2023, the hotel underwent renovations of its guest rooms and public spaces. Cultural experiences such as tea ceremonies and kintsugi workshops are also offered.

Media inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to:

Shiba Park Hotel / Park Hotel Tokyo Brand Promotion Strategy

Division Contact: Kitao, Tsunoda

pr@shibaparkhotel.com

TEL: +81 (0)3 3433 4141 (main) FAX: +81 (0)3 5470 7515