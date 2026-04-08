日本政府「成長戦略17分野」のフードテックで農業課題を解決するAGRIST、北米市場展開に向けて投資家や現地企業パートナーシップ構築を加速

AGRIST株式会社

テクノロジーで農業課題を解決するスタートアップ、AGRIST株式会社（本社：宮崎県新富町、以下AGRIST）は、米国カリフォルニア州で開催された「U.S.-Japan Innovation in Agri-Tech and AI」のピッチショーケースへ登壇しました。

本サミットにおいて、AGRISTは施設園芸の収穫ロボットによるDX化という独自のアプローチを紹介しました。大規模露地農業が主流の北米市場において、施設園芸のDX化は「ブルーオーシャン」として高い関心を集めました。今後は、北米市場における投資家との戦略的ネットワーキング構築や現地企業とのアライアンス強化を図るとともに、現地で得られた知見を国内のフードテック事業へ還元してまいります。

背景：世界の農業課題に切り込む「日本発」のアプローチ

AGRISTは2019年の創業以来、日本国内の深刻な農業の担い手不足を解決する収穫ロボットの開発に尽力してまいりました。

現在、世界的な人口増加や気候変動、政治情勢の不安定化により、食糧安全保障への懸念が加速しています。農業従事者の高齢化と担い手不足は、日本のみならず米国やアジア圏においても共通の課題です。こうした課題を解決する、持続可能な食料供給システムを支えるロボティクス技術への期待が世界で高まっています。

北米で「広大な露地栽培の自動化」に注力する中、AGRISTは日本国内で培った「閉鎖的な温室環境における自動収穫」を強みとしています。AGRISTの収穫ロボットは収穫ハンドに搭載されたカメラで作物を探索し、AIで収穫適期の大きさの果実を収穫します。また、エンドエフェクタを交換するとピーマン、きゅうりを収穫できるなど汎用性の高さを兼ね備えています。また、収集した生育調査データをもとに収量予測や栽培管理の最適化といった営農支援ソリューションを提供します。

■ 概要および支援体制について

本サミットは日本領事館、農林中央金庫、AgVenture Labにより開催されました。

今回の北米進出にあたって、日本政府による「スタートアップ育成5か年計画」の一環である「J-Startup」の支援や、シリコンバレーの拠点「Japan Innovation Campus（JIC）」を活用しています。これら公的支援プログラムのもと、中東やインドに続く戦略的拠点として北米での市場調査およびパートナーシップ構築を推進してまいります。

サミットURL、写真引用：https://www.usajapan.org/event/agri-tech-innovations-2026/

■ 今後の展望

AGRISTは、日本が抱える課題解決の最前線で培ってきた技術を、世界中の農業現場へ展開していきます。米国をはじめとする海外市場での戦略的調査や、グローバル投資家・ベンチャーキャピタルとの連携を通じて、強固な経営基盤とパートナーシップを構築します。これらの活動から得た知見を国内の製品開発へ還元し、生産から流通までを見据えた持続可能な農業ソリューションを提供することで、「世界から信頼されるフードテックのリーディングカンパニー」を目指します。

AGRIST, a Key Player in the Japanese Government’s "17 Growth Strategy Sectors" for FoodTech, Accelerates North American Expansion through Investor Relations and Local Partnerships

Providing Solutions to Global Agricultural Challenges via Japan-born AI Robotics for "Greenhouse DX"

AGRIST Inc. (Headquarters: Shintomi, Miyazaki Prefecture; hereinafter "AGRIST"), a startup dedicated to solving agricultural issues through technology, recently presented at the "U.S.-Japan Innovation in Agri-Tech and AI" pitch showcase held in California, USA.

At the summit, AGRIST introduced its unique approach to Digital Transformation (DX) in greenhouse horticulture through automated harvesting robots. In the North American market, where large-scale open-field farming is the norm, AGRIST’s focus on greenhouse DX drew significant attention as a "blue ocean" opportunity. Moving forward, the company will focus on building strategic networks with North American investors and strengthening alliances with local enterprises, while applying the insights gained abroad to enhance its FoodTech operations back in Japan.

Background: A "Japan-Born" Approach to Global Agricultural Challenges

Since its founding in 2019, AGRIST has been committed to developing harvesting robots to address Japan’s severe shortage of agricultural labor.

Today, concerns over food security are accelerating due to global population growth, climate change, and geopolitical instability. The aging of the farming population and labor shortages are common challenges shared not only by Japan but also by the United States and Asian countries. Consequently, global expectations are rising for robotics technology that can support sustainable food supply systems.

While North American innovation often focuses on the automation of vast open-field cultivation, AGRIST’s strength lies in "automated harvesting within closed greenhouse environments," a field refined through its experience in Japan. AGRIST’s harvesting robots use cameras mounted on the harvesting hand to identify crops, utilizing AI to select and harvest fruit at its peak size. The robots offer high versatility; by swapping the end-effector, they can harvest various crops such as bell peppers and cucumbers. Furthermore, AGRIST provides farming support solutions-including yield prediction and cultivation management optimization-based on the growth data collected by the robots.

Overview and Support Structure

This summit was organized by the Consulate-General of Japan, The Norinchukin Bank, and AgVenture Lab.

For this North American expansion, AGRIST is utilizing support from "J-Startup"-part of the Japanese government’s "Five-Year Plan for Startup Development"-and leveraging the "Japan Innovation Campus (JIC)" hub in Silicon Valley. Under these public support programs, AGRIST will promote market research and partnership building in North America, positioning it as a strategic base alongside the Middle East and India.

Summit URL & Photo Credit: https://www.usajapan.org/event/agri-tech-innovations-2026/

Future Outlook

AGRIST aims to deploy the technologies developed on the front lines of Japan’s agricultural challenges to farming sites worldwide. Through strategic research in overseas markets like the U.S. and collaboration with global investors and venture capitalists, the company will build a robust management foundation and partnership network.

By integrating the knowledge gained from these activities back into domestic product development, AGRIST will provide sustainable agricultural solutions encompassing everything from production to distribution. The company strives to become a "globally trusted leading company in FoodTech."

AGRIST株式会社

AGRISTは、テクノロジーで農業課題を解決し、100年先も続く持続可能な農業を実現するスタートアップ企業です。 AIを搭載した自動収穫ロボットを活用したスマート農業を全国で展開しております。 本社は、国の地方創生優良事例にも選出された農業が盛んな宮崎県新富町です。 2025年までに農林水産大臣賞を含む国内外で27個以上の賞を受賞しました。



媒体資料：https://agrist.com/media



AGRISTでは、AI農業プラットフォーム「AGRIST Ai」の構築を行うエンジニア、ロボット開発エンジニア、次世代農場の栽培および農業技術の研究開発を行う農場スタッフの採用を強化しています。詳しくは下記の採用サイトをご覧ください。



採用サイト：https://agrist.com/recruit



代表者：斎藤潤一、秦裕貴

本社所在地：宮崎県児湯郡新富町富田南一丁目53番地1

設立：2019年10月

事業内容：AIとロボットを活用したスマート農業