HIPMI Japan、Maneki Neko Production（インドネシア）と共同でインドネシアのクリエイティブ産業の世界的な展開を促進する新しい取り組みを正式に立ち上げ

一般社団法人HIPMI Japan

Maneki Neko Production（インドネシア）と HIPMI Japan（インドネシア青年事業者協会日本支部）は、インドネシアのクリエイティブ産業の世界的な展開を促進する新しい取り組みを正式に立ち上げました。特に伝統工芸のバティック（ batik）に焦点を当て、文化とビジネスを橋渡しすることを目的としています。

この取り組みは、日本および世界市場におけるインドネシアのクリエイティブ製品の国際的なプレゼンスを強化し、文化遺産に根ざした持続可能な価値創造を促進することを目指します。

本協業において、Maneki Neko Production と HIPMI Japan は、クリエイティブ領域のプレイヤー、企業、そして日本在住のインドネシア系ディアスポラコミュニティをつなぐ戦略的パートナーです。

HIPMI Japan は、バティックを文化遺産としての経済的価値と長期的な持続可能性を支える重要な役割を担い、インドネシアのクリエイティブ製品を国際市場で積極的に促進してまいります。

また、起業精神と文化外交を結合させることで、バティック職人のグローバルな機会を拡大し、包摂的で持続可能なビジネスエコシステムの構築に寄与します。

PPIJ（在日インドネシア学生協会）からの支援

インドネシア文化展『祖先の遺産を深く味わう』

この取り組みは、日本におけるインドネシア人学生ディアスポラコミュニティの支援を得ています。PPIJ（在日インドネシア学生協会）は、コミュニティの推進役・文化的橋渡しを行い、インドネシア、日本、そして国際コミュニティを結びつけます。

海外におけるインドネシアの若い世代を代表するPPIJは、インドネシア文化の価値観を積極的に普及させ、文化外交を強化し、創造的で協働的なアプローチによって日本におけるインドネシアのポジティブなイメージ構築に寄与します。

コメント HIPMI Japan 代表

- ⁠インドネシアのバティックを文化遺産として世界へ広く認知させる推進- ⁠⁠文化とビジネスの統合による新しい価値の創出- ⁠企業・クリエイター・ディアスポラコミュニティの連携強化- ⁠インドネシアのクリエイティブ産業のグローバル市場アクセスの拡大

「この取り組みを通じて、日本および世界に対して、インドネシアのバティックの価値と美しさを伝えることができることを光栄に思います。今後も文化と起業家精神の結びつきを強化し、国際協働の持続可能なモデルづくりに寄与してまいります。」

今後の展望

今後、同取り組みは日本市場でのプロモーション活動を拡大します。展覧会、共同プロジェクト、デジタルキャンペーンなどを通じて、インドネシアのクリエイティブ産業の世界的な可視性を高め、国際市場への拡大を加速させます。

組織概要

Maneki Neko Production

インドネシア拠点のクリエイティブ制作会社。文化・アート・コンテンツ開発を中心に、国内外の観客向けのクリエイティブプロジェクトを企画・推進します。

HIPMI Japan（Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association - Japan Chapter）

日本拠点のインドネシア若手起業家ネットワークの支部で、ビジネス開発・ネットワーキング・日印の国際協働を支援します。

PPIJ（在日インドネシア学生協会）

日本在住インドネシア学生を代表する学生団体。文化交流・教育・国際協働の推進に積極的に取り組んでいます。

HIPMI Japan officially launches a new initiative in collaboration with Maneki Neko Production (Indonesia) to promote the global expansion of Indonesia’s creative industry.

Maneki Neko Production (Indonesia) and HIPMI Japan (Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association - Japan Chapter) have officially launched a new initiative aimed at promoting the global expansion of Indonesia’s creative industries, with a particular focus on the traditional art of batik.

This initiative seeks to bridge culture and business by strengthening the international presence of Indonesian creative products in Japan and global markets, while fostering sustainable value creation rooted in cultural heritage.

Project Overview

Through this collaboration, Maneki Neko Production and HIPMI Japan act as strategic partners connecting creative industry players, businesses, and the Indonesian diaspora community in Japan.

HIPMI Japan plays a key role in supporting the economic value and long-term sustainability of batik as a cultural heritage, while actively promoting Indonesian creative products in international markets. By combining entrepreneurship with cultural diplomacy, the initiative aims to expand global opportunities for batik artisans and contribute to building an inclusive and sustainable business ecosystem.

The initiative is also supported by Indonesian student diaspora communities in Japan. PPIJ (Indonesian Students Association in Japan) serves as a community driver and cultural bridge, connecting Indonesian, Japanese, and international communities.

As a representation of Indonesia’s younger generation abroad, PPIJ actively promotes Indonesian cultural values, strengthens cultural diplomacy, and contributes to building a positive image of Indonesia in Japan through creative and collaborative approaches.

Key Highlights

・Promoting global awareness of Indonesian batik as a cultural heritage

・Creating new value through the integration of culture and business

・Strengthening collaboration between businesses, creatives, and diaspora communities

・Expanding global market access for Indonesian creative industries

Statement

Representative of HIPMI Japan

“We are honored to contribute to promoting the value and beauty of Indonesian batik to Japan and the global community through this initiative. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen the connection between culture and entrepreneurship, and contribute to building a sustainable model of international collaboration.”

Future Outlook

Going forward, the initiative will expand promotional activities in the Japanese market, including exhibitions, collaborative projects, and digital campaigns. These efforts aim to further enhance the global visibility of Indonesia’s creative industries and accelerate their expansion into international markets.

About the Organizations

Maneki Neko Production

A creative production company based in Indonesia, focusing on culture, arts, and content development. The company develops and promotes creative projects for both domestic and international audiences.

HIPMI Japan (Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association - Japan Chapter)

The Japan-based chapter of Indonesia’s young entrepreneurs network, supporting business development, networking, and international collaboration between Indonesia and Japan.

PPIJ (Indonesian Students Association in Japan)

A student-led organization representing Indonesian students in Japan, actively engaged in cultural exchange, education, and international collaboration initiatives.

【団体概要】

団体名：一般社団法人HIPMI Japan（ヒップミージャパン）

設立日：2026年1月14日

代表：Teddy Modesto Situmorang（テディ・モデスト・シトゥモラン）

母体：インドネシア青年事業者協会（HIPMI／拠点：ジャカルタ）

所在地：〒105-0004 東京都港区新橋2-9-17 第二常盤ビル4F B号室

URL：https://hipmi-japan.org/