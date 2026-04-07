Qlean Dataset、「多様なシーンの日本人・子ども動画データセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション「Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）」において、日本国内の生活環境下における子供の行動検知や、高度な動画解析・マルチモーダルモデルの学習に最適化された、「多様なシーンの日本人・子ども動画データセット」の提供を開始します。

本データセットは、エッジAIによる見守り技術やコンピュータビジョン（CV）の研究開発において、国内の日常生活における多様なコンテクストを反映させるために構築されました。日本人の小学生や幼児が、家庭内での学習や食事、学校・公園での活動、海辺でのレジャーなど、実社会に即したシーンで自然に振る舞う様子を収録しています。固定撮影による定点観測に加え、被写体に肉薄する近接撮影や動きを追尾する追従撮影を組み合わせることで、単一の動作を多角的な視点で捉えた視覚情報を備えています。

収録内容は、日本国内の住宅、公共施設、車内といった固有の空間における、遊びや移動、運動などの動的なシーケンスを豊富に含みました。これにより、背景との分離が難しい複雑な環境下での物体認識やセグメンテーション、子供特有の体格や動態に基づいた骨格推定モデルの精度向上に適した構成となっています。また、独自のモデルアサインによる追加収録が可能なため、特定の年齢層への絞り込みや、特定の施設環境を指定したシチュエーションの拡張など、エッジAIやロボティクス領域の深いニーズに合わせたカスタマイズにも柔軟に対応します。

本データは、Qlean Datasetが展開するAI開発用オリジナルデータラインナップ「AIデータレシピ」の一つとして提供され、次世代の見守りソリューションの実装から、自動運転における車内センシング、AR/VRコンテンツ向けの動作生成まで、社会実装を見据えたAIプロジェクトを強力に後押しします。Visual Bankおよびアマナイメージズは、今後も日本の多種多様なシーンを捉えた構造データの提供を通じて、人物の振る舞いを正確に理解・解析するAIの研究・開発を支援していきます。

今回提供を開始する「多様なシーンの日本人・子ども動画データセット」の概要

「多様なシーンの日本人・子ども動画データセット」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

【その他実需要】

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/166_1_dcea0493a5510340a6173c97426f4130.jpg?v=202604070951 ]- 非定型な子供の動作認識および骨格推定の研究公園や家庭内など背景が複雑な環境下において、子供特有の素早い動きや予測困難な動作を対象とした、行動認識（Activity Recognition）アルゴリズムの検証や、体格差を考慮した姿勢推定モデルの評価に利用できます。- 保育・教育現場向けの見守りAIソリューション開発保育施設や公共スペースにおける子供の転倒・衝突などの危険行動、あるいは食事や学習といった特定行動を検知するエッジAIモデルの学習・検証に活用できます。- 車載モニタリングシステム（DMS）の高度化車内環境における子供の着座姿勢、視線方向、および乗降時の挙動を識別する、安全支援カメラ向けの物体認識モデルの精度向上に役立ちます。- 合成データ生成のための基盤モデル学習動画生成AIやNeRF等の技術を用い、交通安全教育やシミュレーターに活用するための、リアリスティックな子供の3D資産および動作生成の教師データとして利用できます。

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。また、国内・海外のデータホルダーやラジオ・新聞社・通信社等のメディアとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

『Qlean Dataset』の提供するデータセット『AIデータレシピ』の特徴

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応お問い合せ :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

Visual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7 C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL：https://amanaimages.com/about/

Qlean Dataset Launches "Japanese Children Behavior Video Dataset" for High-Precision Action Recognition

Enhancing Edge AI and Pose Estimation accuracy with multi-angle, real-world sequences in Japanese domestic environments.

Visual Bank Co., Ltd. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; Saneyuki Nagai, Representative Director and CEO), through its subsidiary amana images inc., has announced the release of a specialized video dataset featuring Japanese children in diverse daily scenarios. Provided under the AI training data solution "Qlean Dataset," this collection is optimized for training child behavior detection models, advanced video analysis, and multimodal AI within real-world Japanese environments.

This dataset was specifically developed to address the need for diverse domestic contexts in the research and development of Edge AI monitoring and Computer Vision (CV) technologies. It features Japanese elementary school students and toddlers engaging in natural activities such as studying, dining, playing in schools and parks, and seaside recreation. In addition to fixed-point observation, the dataset includes close-up and tracking shots, providing multi-perspective visual information for the same actions to ensure robust model performance.

The content encompasses a wide range of dynamic sequences-including play, transit, and exercise-captured in uniquely Japanese settings such as private residences, public facilities, and vehicle interiors. This structure is ideal for enhancing the accuracy of object recognition, segmentation in cluttered environments, and pose estimation models tailored to the specific body proportions and movement patterns of children. Furthermore, Qlean Dataset offers flexible customization, such as narrowing down specific age groups or expanding scenes to include unique facility environments, meeting the deep technical requirements of Edge AI and robotics developers.

This release is part of the "AI Data Recipe" line-Qlean Dataset’s original series of datasets designed for rapid AI development. It is intended to power high-impact AI projects ranging from next-generation childcare monitoring and in-vehicle sensing for autonomous driving to motion generation for AR/VR content. Visual Bank and amana images remain committed to supporting AI research that accurately understands and analyzes human behavior through the provision of high-quality structured data.

Dataset Specifications: Japanese Children in Diverse Scenarios

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/166_2_42a01a9815c9a89cb952884f206e3e65.jpg?v=202604070951 ]

Use Case Examples

【Research & Academia】

【Industrial Applications】

【Social Implementation & Emerging Tech】

About Qlean Dataset

- Non-linear Action Recognition and Pose EstimationValidation of Activity Recognition algorithms and evaluation of pose estimation models that account for physique differences, focusing on the swift and unpredictable movements of children in complex backgrounds like parks or homes.- AI Monitoring Solutions for Childcare and EducationTraining and verification of Edge AI models to detect specific actions (e.g., eating, studying) or hazardous behaviors (e.g., falls, collisions) in childcare facilities and public spaces.- Advanced Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS)Improving object recognition models for safety cameras by identifying seating posture, gaze direction, and boarding/alighting behavior of children within vehicle cabins.- Foundation Model Training for Synthetic Data GenerationServing as ground-truth data for generating realistic 3D assets and motions of children using Video Generation AI or NeRF technologies for traffic safety education and simulators.

Qlean Dataset is a commercially cleared AI training data solution provided by Amana Images, a subsidiary of Visual Bank Group. The platform offers diverse data formats including image, video, audio, 3D, and text, as well as a specialized AI Data Recipe lineup developed through collaborations with major media organizations and data rights holders.

URL:https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

URL:https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/products/japanese-language-corpora

Contact :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Group is a technology company developing data infrastructure and AI solutions that support advanced AI development. The company operates THE PEN, an AI tool for manga creators, and its subsidiary, amanaimages Inc., provides commercial digital content and AI training data solutions, including Qlean Dataset. Visual Bank is also a selected participant in GENIAC, a Japanese government initiative supporting the advancement of next generation AI technologies.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Website:https://visual-bank.co.jp/en