GX MINERALS株式会社

GX MINERALS株式会社（本社：愛知県岡崎市、代表取締役会長：林 宏剛、取締役社長：池田 隆男）は2026年1月30日、愛知県田原市に建設した高機能フィラー「DIA」の製造工場の竣工式を開催いたしました。関係者約60名が出席し、神事とテープカッ

ト式を執り行いました。同工場は2026年4月初旬より本格稼働を開始いたします。

■竣工式の開催

1月30日に開催した竣工式には、金融機関、取引先企業、大学関係者、地方自治体、株主等、約60名が参加いたしました。

当社の林宏剛代表取締役会長（林化成株式会社代表取締役社長兼務）は式典において田原工場の稼働を第一歩として、お客様とともに新しい価値を創り出していくと抱負を述べました。

池田隆男取締役社長はDIAの量産体制確立により、自動車業界をはじめとするお客様の軽量化・カーボンニュートラルの取り組みに貢献していく旨、抱負を語りました。

式典終了後には、参加者による工場見学会を実施いたしました。

■田原工場の概要

田原工場は、自動車関連企業の遊休施設を賃借し、約3,500平方メートルの敷地に整備いたしました。投資額は約20億円、年間生産能力は約1万トンです。

主要設備として、欧州製粉砕機および粉体圧縮機を導入しております。今回導入した欧州製粉砕機はタルク製造用に商業利用されるのは世界で初めてです。

本工場は中部電力ミライズとの協業により、CO2フリー電気とカーボンオフセットガスを活用した製造を行います。

■資金調達について

本事業の推進にあたり、岡崎信用金庫を主幹事として、豊川信用金庫、豊橋信用金庫、碧海信用金庫、蒲郡信用金庫、豊田信用金庫、西尾信用金庫の三河地域の信用金庫7機関が参加したシンジケートローンが組成されました。

竣工式典では、来賓の田中秀明理事長（岡崎信用金庫）および河合執行役員（稲畑産業株式会社）にも祝辞を頂きました。

■高機能フィラー「DIA」について

「DIA」は、当社の親会社である林化成株式会社（本社：大阪市）が、富山県立大学、富山県産業技術研究開発センター等との産学官連携により開発した高機能フィラーです。当社は2023年5月にDIAの製造に特化した企業として設立されました。

DIAは層状鉱物であるタルクを独自技術により高アスペクト比化したフィラーで、従来比1.7倍の高アスペクト比を実現しています。樹脂の流動性と力学特性を向上させる特性を有しています。

■今後の事業展開

本工場の本格稼働により、2026年６月頃からDIAの本格供給を開始いたします。自動車関連メーカー等への納入を予定しております。

当社は稲畑産業株式会社、中部電力ミライズ株式会社、佐藤グループ等との協力体制により、事業を推進してまいります。

【会社概要】

・会社名：GX MINERALS株式会社

・代表者名：代表取締役会長 林 宏剛 ／取締役社長 池田 隆男

・所在地：愛知県岡崎市康生通南2丁目36番地 殿橋ビル1F

・田原工場所在地：愛知県田原市浦町鬼塚39番29

・設立：2023年5月16日

・事業内容：GXを推進する高機能フィラーの開発・製造・販売、高機能フィラーを複合化した樹脂材料の開発・製造・販売

・WEBサイト：https://www.gxminerals.com/

・お問い合わせ先：Email: pr@gxminerals.com

GX MINERALS Holds Inauguration Ceremony for High-Performance Filler "DIA" Manufacturing Facility

Tahara Factory completed; full-scale operations to begin in April 2026

GX MINERALS INC. (Headquarters: Okazaki City, Aichi, Japan; Chairman & Representative Director: Hirotake Hayashi; President & Director: Takao Ikeda) held an inauguration ceremony on January 30, 2026, for its manufacturing facility for the high-performance filler "DIA" constructed in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture. Approximately 60 stakeholders attended the ceremony, which included Shinto rituals and a ribbon-cutting. The facility will commence full-scale operations in early April 2026.

■Inauguration Ceremony

The inauguration ceremony held on January 30 was attended by approximately 60 participants, including representatives from financial institutions, business partners, universities, local government, and shareholders.

At the ceremony, Chairman and Representative Director Hirotake Hayashi (who also serves as President of Hayashi Kasei Co., Ltd) expressed his commitment to making the launch of the Tahara Factory a first step toward co-creating new value together with customers.

President Takao Ikeda stated his ambition that, with the establishment of a mass-production system for DIA, the company will contribute to the lightweighting and carbon neutrality initiatives of customers, particularly in the automotive industry.

Following the ceremony, attendees participated in a facility tour.

■Tahara Factory Overview

The Tahara Factory was established by leasing an idle facility from an automotive-related company, covering approximately 3,500 square meters. The investment totaled approximately 2 billion yen. Annual production capacity is 10,000 tons.

The facility is equipped with European-manufactured pulverizers and powder compressors as its primary equipment. This marks the first time globally that the European -manufactured pulverizer has been commercially deployed for particularly talc manufacturing.

The factory operates in collaboration with Chubu Electric Power Miraiz, utilizing CO2-free electricity and carbon-offset gas.

■Financing

A syndicated loan was arranged with The Okazaki Shinkin Bank as lead arranger, joined by six other credit unions in the Mikawa region (Toyokawa Shinkin Bank, Toyohashi Shinkin Bank, Hekikai Shinkin Bank, Gamagori Shinkin Bank, Toyota Shinkin Bank, and Nishio

Shinkin Bank).

At the inauguration ceremony, congratulatory remarks were delivered by guests of honor Mr. Tanaka, The Chairman of The Okazaki Shinkin Bank, and Mr. Kawai, Executive Officer of Inabata & Co., Ltd.

■About High-Performance Filler "DIA"

"DIA" is a high-performance filler developed by parent company Hayashi Kasei Co., Ltd (Headquarters: Osaka City) through industry-academia-government collaboration with Toyama Prefectural University, Toyama Industrial Technology Research and Development Center, and other partners. GX MINERALS was established in May 2023 as a company specializing in DIA manufacturing.

DIA is a filler created by increasing the aspect ratio of layered mineral talc through proprietary technology, achieving an aspect ratio 1.7 times that of conventional products. It possesses characteristics that improve resin flowability and mechanical properties.

■Future Business Development

With full-scale factory operations, we plan to begin commercial supply of DIA around June 2026. Delivery to automotive-related manufacturers is planned.

The company will advance its business through collaborative arrangements with Inabata & Co., Ltd., Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Company, Sato Group, and others.

【Company Profile】

・Company Name: GX MINERALS INC.

・Representative: Chairman & Representative Director: Hirotake Hayashi / President & Director: Takao Ikeda

・Headquarters: Tonobashi Building 1F, 2-36 Kosei-dori Minami, Okazaki City, Aichi, Japan

・Factory: 39-29 Onizuka, Uramachi, Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture

・Established: May 16, 2023

・Business Activities: Development, manufacturing, and sales of high-performance fillers that drive GX, as well as development, manufacturing, and sales of resin composite materials incorporating these fillers

・Website: https://www.gxminerals.com/

・Contact: Email: pr@gxminerals.com