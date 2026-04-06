【ANAクラウンプラザホテル成田】LINEお友だち1万人達成記念！本日4月6日(月)から使える「平日限定ランチブッフェスペシャルクーポン」を配信中。毎年大好評いちご食べ放題が楽しめます。

CP成田株式会社

ANAクラウンプラザホテル成田（成田市堀之内 総支配人 ダヴィデ・ザナルディ）では、LINE友だち1万人達成を記念して本日4月6日(月)よりご利用いただける『平日限定ランチブッフェスペシャルクーポン』を配信しております。

クーポン対象期間中は、北海道をテーマにした「北海道 SPRING FESTAブッフェ」と毎年大好評の国産いちご食べ放題「いちごフェスティバル」を実施中。

華やかな色合いの旬の野菜をつかった北海道の定番料理や郷土料理に、いちごと桜をテーマにした淡い色が可愛らしいパティシエこだわりの手作りスイーツをお楽しみください。

■[LINE友だち1万人突破記念] スペシャルクーポン

■北海道 SPRING FESTAランチ＆ディナーブッフェ

[LINE友だち1万人突破記念] スペシャルクーポン[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/82572/table/86_1_b619c8d68e444b1b7836f1cb2a90442a.jpg?v=202604061051 ]北海道 SPRING FESTAランチブッフェ国産いちご食べ放題「いちごフェスティバル」[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/82572/table/86_2_5516a4b28bc7ba8acff415579b90ab3e.jpg?v=202604061051 ]

ANAクラウンプラザホテル成田

所在地：〒286-0107 千葉県成田市堀之内68

電話番号：0570-550-787

URL：anacrowneplaza-narita.jp(https://www.anacrowneplaza-narita.jp/)

Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/anacrowneplaza_narita

Facebook： https://m.facebook.com/anacrowneplaza.narita

クラウンプラザ(R)ホテルズ&リゾーツについて：

世界有数のプレミアムホテルブランドであるクラウンプラザは、都市や空港、リゾート、郊外など、さまざまなロケーション、絶好の立地にホテルを展開しています。ビジネスでもレジャーでも、そのふたつの旅が交差する新しい旅でも、現代のゲストのニーズに発想豊かなアイデアでお応えします。日本では、ANAクラウンプラザブランドとして、現在全国 20都市（釧路、千歳、札幌、秋田、安比高原、新潟、富山、金沢、成田、名古屋、京都、神戸、岡山、広島、米子、松山、福岡、長崎、熊本、沖縄）で5,000 室以上を展開しており、そのネットワークは拡大し続けています。

詳細は、ブランド公式サイトwww.crowneplaza.com(https://www.crowneplaza.com/hotels/jp/ja/reservation), SNS公式アカウントhttps://www.facebook.com/Crowne.Plaza www.instagram.com/crowneplaza(https://www.facebook.com/Crowne.Plaza%20www.instagram.com/crowneplaza) をご覧ください。

IHGホテルズ&リゾーツについて

IHG ホテルズ&リゾーツ(https://www.ihgplc.com/en/) [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)]は、True Hospitality for Good（真のホスピタリティ）を提供するグローバルホスピタリティ企業です。21のホテルブランドと1億6,000万人の会員を持つ世界最大級のロイヤリティプログラム「IHGワンリワーズ(https://www.ihg.com/onerewards/content/jp/ja/home)」を有するIHGは、世界100ヶ国以上に6,963軒超の開業中ホテル、100万超の客室、2,300軒超の開発パイプラインを展開しています。

・ラグジュアリー&ライフスタイル: シックスセンシズ(https://www.sixsenses.com/jp/), リージェント ホテルズ&リゾーツ(https://www.ihg.com/regent/hotels/jp/ja/reservation), インターコンチネンタル ホテルズ&リゾーツ(https://www.intercontinental.com/hotels/jp/ja/reservation), ヴィニェット コレクション(https://www.vignettecollectionhotels.com/hotels/jp/ja/reservation), キンプトン ホテルズ&レストランツ(https://www.ihg.com/kimptonhotels/hotels/jp/ja/reservation), ホテルインディゴ(https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/jp/ja/reservation)

・プレミアム: ノーテッドコレクション(https://notedcollection.com/hotels/), vocoホテルズ(https://www.ihg.com/voco/hotels/jp/ja/reservation), Ruby(https://www.ruby-hotels.com/), HUALUXE ホテルズ&リゾーツ(https://www.ihg.com/hualuxe/hotels/gb/en/reservation), クラウンプラザ ホテルズ&リゾーツ(https://www.ihg.com/crowneplaza/hotels/jp/ja/reservation), EVEN ホテルズ(https://www.ihg.com/evenhotels/hotels/us/en/reservation)

・エッセンシャルズ: ホリデイ・イン エクスプレス(https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/jp/ja/reservation), ホリデイ・イン ホテルズ&リゾーツ(https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/jp/ja/reservation), ガーナーホテル(https://www.ihg.com/garner-hotels/hotels/jp/ja/reservation), avid ホテルズ(https://www.ihg.com/avidhotels/hotels/us/en/reservation)

・スイーツ: Atwell スイーツ(https://www.atwellsuites.com/), ステイブリッジ スイーツ(https://www.ihg.com/staybridge/hotels/gb/en/reservation), ホリデイ・イン クラブバケーションズ(https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnclubvacations/hotels/us/en/reservation), キャンドルウッド スイーツ(https://www.ihg.com/candlewood/hotels/us/en/reservation)

・エクスクルーシブパートナーズ: イベロスター ビーチフロント リゾーツ(https://www.ihg.com/content/us/en/iberostar-beachfront-resorts)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLCはグループの持株会社で、英国に設立、英国およびウェールズで登録されています。世界中のIHGのホテルとコーポレートオフィスには約400,000人のスタッフが勤務し、日々世界中のお客様をお迎えしています。

最新情報は公式ウェブサイト(https://www.ihg.com/hotels/jp/ja/reservation)・日本語版ウェブサイト(https://www.ihg.com/content/jp/ja/japan/our-brands)、ニュースルーム(https://www.ihgplc.com/en/news-and-media)、LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/company/ihghotels&&resorts)をご覧ください。IHGワンリワーズについてはこちら(https://www.ihg.com/onerewards)、アプリをダウンロードするにはApple App(https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ihg-hotel-deals-rewards/id368217298)、Google Play(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ihg.apps.android)をご覧ください。

As one of world’s largest premium hotel brands with locations in city, airport, resort and suburban destinations, Crowne Plaza is perfectly placed to meet the needs of today’s guest, whether they are traveling for business, leisure, or a blend of both. For more information, visit www.crowneplaza.com(https://www.crowneplaza.com/hotels/us/en/reservation), and connect with us on Facebook(https://www.facebook.com/Crowne.Plaza) and Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/crowneplaza).

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts(https://www.ihgplc.com/) (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.



With a family of 21 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards(https://www.ihg.com/onerewards/content/us/en/home), one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 6,963 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of a further 2,300 properties.

・Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses(https://www.sixsenses.com/en), Regent Hotels & Resorts(https://www.ihg.com/regent/), InterContinental Hotels & Resorts(https://www.intercontinental.com/), Vignette Collection(https://www.vignettecollectionhotels.com/), Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants(https://www.ihg.com/kimptonhotels), Hotel Indigo(https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo)

・Premium: Noted Collection(https://notedcollection.com/), voco hotels(https://www.ihg.com/voco/), Ruby(https://www.ruby-hotels.com/), HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts(https://www.ihg.com/hualuxe), Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts(https://www.ihg.com/crowneplaza), EVEN Hotels(https://www.ihg.com/evenhotels)

・Essentials: Holiday Inn Express(https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress), Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts(https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn), Garner hotels(https://www.ihg.com/content/us/en/garner-hotels), avid hotels(https://www.ihg.com/content/us/en/garner-hotels)

・Suites: Atwell Suites(https://www.atwellsuites.com/), Staybridge Suites(https://www.ihg.com/staybridge), Holiday Inn Club Vacations(https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnclubvacations), Candlewood Suites(https://www.ihg.com/candlewood)

・Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts(https://www.ihg.com/content/us/en/iberostar-beachfront-resorts)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations(https://www.ihg.com/hotels/gb/en/reservation) and IHG One Rewards(https://www.ihg.com/onerewards). To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App(https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ihg-hotel-deals-rewards/id368217298) or Google Play(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ihg.apps.android) stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom(https://www.ihgplc.com/en/news-and-media) and follow us on LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/company/ihghotels&&resorts).