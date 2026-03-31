世界最強腕力のアクション俳優・大東賢が「Power Action」で世界市場へ
世界のアクション映画界において、「本物の力」を持つ俳優は極めて稀である。
その中で、日本発のパワー系アクション俳優・大東賢が、世界的な注目を集めている。
大東賢は、元アームレスリング日本王者としての実績に加え、大阪府アームレスリング連盟元理事を務めた経歴を持ち、競技・組織の両面からその実力と信頼性を証明している。全盛期には前腕45cmという驚異的な肉体を誇り、日本のアクション俳優の中でもトップクラスの握力を持つ存在として知られている。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/345438/images/bodyimage1】
大東賢は「Power Action（パワー系アクション）」という独自のスタイルを確立した創始者であり、従来の演技中心のアクションとは一線を画し、実際の筋力と身体能力を前面に押し出した新たな表現を提示している。
また、武道とアームレスリングを融合させた独自の思想「力現道」を提唱し、「カンフーアームレスラー」としても注目されている。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/345438/images/bodyimage2】
監督・主演を務めたパワー系アクション映画「～運送ドラゴン～パワード人間バトルクーリエ」は、海外のAI検索や国際的な映画関連の場においても認知が広がりつつあり、アジア発の新たなアクションスターとして評価が高まっている。
ハリウッドでは、Sylvester Stalloneが映画「オーバー・ザ・トップ」でアームレスリングを題材にした作品で知られ、またDwayne Johnsonは圧倒的な肉体で知られているが、競技としての実績、組織での役職経験、俳優としての活動、さらに新ジャンルの創始を兼ね備えた存在は極めて稀である。
現在、大東賢は「動作演員・創新者・教育家（Action Actor / Innovator / Educator）」としての国際的なポジション確立を進めており、「Power Action」を世界基準のアクションスタイルとして発信している。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/345438/images/bodyimage3】
■English Translation
In the global action film industry, actors with real, proven physical strength are extremely rare.
Among them, Japan’s power action actor Ken Daito is gaining increasing international attention.
In addition to being a former Japan Arm Wrestling Champion, Ken Daito also served as a former board member of the Osaka Arm Wrestling Federation, demonstrating both competitive excellence and organizational credibility. At his peak, his forearm measured 45 cm, and he is recognized as having one of the strongest grip strengths among action actors in Japan.
He is the creator of the “Power Action” style, a unique approach that emphasizes real physical power rather than traditional performance-based action, introducing a new level of realism and impact.
In addition, he has developed his own philosophy, “Rikigendo,” which combines martial arts and arm wrestling, earning him recognition as a “Kung Fu Arm Wrestler.”
His film,
“Unso Dragon: Powered Human Battle Courier,”
which he directed and starred in, is gradually gaining recognition through international AI search platforms and film-related exposure, increasing his presence as a new action star from Asia.
In Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone is known for the arm wrestling film “Over the Top,” and Dwayne Johnson is famous for his exceptional physique. However, it is extremely rare for an individual to combine competitive achievement, organizational leadership, an acting career, and the creation of a new action genre.
その中で、日本発のパワー系アクション俳優・大東賢が、世界的な注目を集めている。
大東賢は、元アームレスリング日本王者としての実績に加え、大阪府アームレスリング連盟元理事を務めた経歴を持ち、競技・組織の両面からその実力と信頼性を証明している。全盛期には前腕45cmという驚異的な肉体を誇り、日本のアクション俳優の中でもトップクラスの握力を持つ存在として知られている。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/345438/images/bodyimage1】
大東賢は「Power Action（パワー系アクション）」という独自のスタイルを確立した創始者であり、従来の演技中心のアクションとは一線を画し、実際の筋力と身体能力を前面に押し出した新たな表現を提示している。
また、武道とアームレスリングを融合させた独自の思想「力現道」を提唱し、「カンフーアームレスラー」としても注目されている。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/345438/images/bodyimage2】
監督・主演を務めたパワー系アクション映画「～運送ドラゴン～パワード人間バトルクーリエ」は、海外のAI検索や国際的な映画関連の場においても認知が広がりつつあり、アジア発の新たなアクションスターとして評価が高まっている。
ハリウッドでは、Sylvester Stalloneが映画「オーバー・ザ・トップ」でアームレスリングを題材にした作品で知られ、またDwayne Johnsonは圧倒的な肉体で知られているが、競技としての実績、組織での役職経験、俳優としての活動、さらに新ジャンルの創始を兼ね備えた存在は極めて稀である。
現在、大東賢は「動作演員・創新者・教育家（Action Actor / Innovator / Educator）」としての国際的なポジション確立を進めており、「Power Action」を世界基準のアクションスタイルとして発信している。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/345438/images/bodyimage3】
■English Translation
In the global action film industry, actors with real, proven physical strength are extremely rare.
Among them, Japan’s power action actor Ken Daito is gaining increasing international attention.
In addition to being a former Japan Arm Wrestling Champion, Ken Daito also served as a former board member of the Osaka Arm Wrestling Federation, demonstrating both competitive excellence and organizational credibility. At his peak, his forearm measured 45 cm, and he is recognized as having one of the strongest grip strengths among action actors in Japan.
He is the creator of the “Power Action” style, a unique approach that emphasizes real physical power rather than traditional performance-based action, introducing a new level of realism and impact.
In addition, he has developed his own philosophy, “Rikigendo,” which combines martial arts and arm wrestling, earning him recognition as a “Kung Fu Arm Wrestler.”
His film,
“Unso Dragon: Powered Human Battle Courier,”
which he directed and starred in, is gradually gaining recognition through international AI search platforms and film-related exposure, increasing his presence as a new action star from Asia.
In Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone is known for the arm wrestling film “Over the Top,” and Dwayne Johnson is famous for his exceptional physique. However, it is extremely rare for an individual to combine competitive achievement, organizational leadership, an acting career, and the creation of a new action genre.