【日米同時リリース】サブスク加入が「手取り最大95%」へのパスポート！理不尽な“中抜き”を終わらせる日本発の次世代プラットフォーム『Chat Market』誕生。

株式会社 ONE STEP

株式会社ONE STEP（東京都千代田区、代表取締役CEO：小野 貴志）は、Webブラウザ特化型のビデオ配信・スキルシェアプラットフォーム『Chat Market（チャットマーケット）』を日米同時にリリースいたしました。

既存のモバイルアプリが抱える「高額な手数料」という課題をWebアプリ（PWA）技術で解決し、日本のクリエイターの優れたスキルを世界へ直接輸出するインフラを提供します。

【開発の背景：「30%の通行税」からの解放】 現在のライブ配信業界では、プラットフォーム手数料に加え、アプリストアによる決済手数料により、配信者の収益の半分近くが外部に流出しています。『Chat Market』は、PWA技術を用いることでネイティブアプリを介さず、この「30%の通行税」を完全に排除しました。同じ努力でも手取りが最大約2倍になる、クリエイター・ファーストの世界を実現します。有料配信する事により優良なファンが集まりアンチ、荒らしを排除。

【最大の特長：サブスク加入で収益を最大化する「プログレッシブ・インセンティブ」】 本プラットフォームでクリエイターが収益を最大化するための必須パスポートが、月額3,300円の「オプションA（還元率アッププラン）」へのご加入です。このパスポートを手に入れることで、以下の圧倒的なメリットを享受できます。

1. 実績ゼロの初月から「還元率85%」を最低保証！ 実績がないスタート時や、売上が落ち込んだ月であっても、オプションAに加入していれば、常に「85%」の高い還元率が約束されます。1対1の有料ビデオ通話で様々な個人スキルが「売り物」になる！ジャンルは無限大！特殊な資格も必要ありません。

2. 業界最高水準の最大95%へ！「プログレッシブ・インセンティブ」 当月の売上実績に応じて、翌月の還元率が段階的にランクアップするシステムに自動参加となります。 ・当月100万円の収益で翌月 86% ・当月600万円の収益で翌月 88% ・当月1,500万円の収益で翌月 91% ・当月2,000万円の収益で、業界最高水準の翌月 95% ※さらに、年間売上1億円に到達したトップクリエイターには、プロの証である「ミリオネア賞」を贈呈いたします。

【あらゆる個人のスキルを真の資産へ】 エンタメ領域のアイドルやライバーはもちろん、塾講師、占い師、専門的な実用スキルを持つ方まで幅広く対象としています。国境を越え、日本の「おもてなし」と「教育・接客品質」を、市場規模の大きいアメリカをはじめとする世界へ直接輸出することも可能です。

【収益の最大化・ストック化を実現する充実の機能】全配信有料化による治安維持： すべての生配信は「15分150円～」に設定。あえて完全無料を排除することで冷やかしを防ぎ、熱量の高いコアファンだけが集まる純度の高いコミュニティを維持します。

オプション組み合わせの最強コンボ： 「オプションA」に加え、「オプションC（多数有料生配信プラン：月額9,900円）」で1対多の有料ライブ配信が可能になります。さらに「オプションD（アーカイブと制作動画の販売プラン：月額9,900円）」が可能になります。過去の配信や自作動画を販売し、配信していない間も収益を生み出し続けるストック型のビジネスモデルが完成します。

クリエイター側は更に「魅力的なコンテンツを作ろう」とモチベーションを保ち、視聴者にとって「有意義」なコンテンツを生み出してくれる事でしょう。

【ロードマップ】今後の新しい施策で次項を導入します。

【寄付の9割が現場に届く！公式NPO・政党向け 特別認定枠】 一般的なクラウドファンディングでは手数料等で15～20%近くが引かれますが、『Chat Market』では、事前申請を通過した公式なNPO法人や政党に対し、特別枠として「一律90%還元」を適用いたします。支援者の想い（お金）の「9割」以上が確実に現場の活動資金として届く、圧倒的に透明性が高くクリーンなドネーション・インフラとしてもご活用いただけます。（集まる金額によりプログレッシブ・インセンティブにて最大95%を還元）

■代表メッセージ（CEO 小野 貴志） 「個人のスキルは稼げる！」。プラットフォームが主役ではなく、クリエイターと視聴者のコミュニティが主役であるべきだという想いで本サービスを開発しました。才能ある個人の皆様が自身のブランド価値を高め、職業として自立できる世界を目指します。登録は無料なのでとりえず登録して頂き、自分に合ったプランをゆっくりとお選び頂くのがいいと思います。

＊2月24日に一度リリースしたのですが、アクセス集中により一時停止し内部修正も伴いリリースまでお時間がかかってしまった事をお詫び申し上げます。

■会社概要 会社名：株式会社ONE STEP 代表者：CEO/代表取締役 小野 貴志（Takashi Ono）

所在地：東京都千代田区神田和泉町1番地6-16 ヤマトビル405

ONE STEP Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takashi Ono) has simultaneously released "Chat Market," a web browser-specialized video streaming and skill-sharing platform, in Japan and the U.S.It solves the "high commission fee" issue faced by existing mobile apps by utilizing Web App (PWA) technology, providing an infrastructure to directly export the outstanding skills of Japanese creators to the world.

[Background of Development: Liberation from the "30% Toll"] In the current live-streaming industry, nearly half of the broadcasters' earnings flow out to external parties due to platform fees and app store payment fees. By utilizing PWA technology, "Chat Market" bypasses native apps and completely eliminates this "30% toll." This realizes a creator-first world where take-home pay can be approximately doubled for the exact same effort. Furthermore, paid streaming attracts quality fans and eliminates trolls and haters.

[Biggest Feature: The "Progressive Incentive" that maximizes earnings via subscription] The essential passport for creators to maximize their earnings on this platform is a subscription to "Option A (Return Rate Upgrade Plan)" for 3,300 JPY per month. By obtaining this passport, creators can enjoy the following overwhelming benefits:

1. A minimum guaranteed "85% return rate" from the very first month with zero track record!

Even right at the start with no track record, or during months when sales drop, a high return rate of "85%" is always promised as long as you are subscribed to Option A. Various personal skills become "products" through 1-on-1 paid video calls! The genres are endless, and no special qualifications are required.

2. Aim for the industry's highest standard of up to 95%! "Progressive Incentive"

Creators are automatically enrolled in a system where the next month's return rate steps up gradually based on the current month's sales track record. ・86% the next month for 1 million JPY in monthly revenue ・88% the next month for 6 million JPY in monthly revenue ・91% the next month for 15 million JPY in monthly revenue ・95% the next month-the industry's highest standard-for 20 million JPY in monthly revenue Furthermore, top creators who reach 100 million JPY in annual sales will be awarded the "Millionaire Award" as proof of their professional status.

[Turning all personal skills into true assets] The platform targets a wide range of individuals, from idols and live-streamers in the entertainment sector to cram school tutors, fortune tellers, and those with specialized practical skills. It also makes it possible to cross borders and directly export Japanese "Omotenashi" (hospitality) and "educational and customer service quality" to the world, starting with the massive U.S. market.

[Extensive features to maximize and build asset-based earnings] Maintaining community safety through all-paid streaming: All live streams are set at a minimum of "150 JPY per 15 minutes." By intentionally eliminating completely free streams, we prevent trolls and maintain a highly pure community gathered exclusively of passionate core fans.

The ultimate combo of option combinations: In addition to "Option A," subscribing to "Option C (1-to-Many Paid Live Streaming Plan: 9,900 JPY/month)" enables 1-to-many paid live streaming. Furthermore, "Option D (Archive and Original Video Sales Plan: 9,900 JPY/month)" becomes available. By selling past streams and self-produced videos, creators can complete an asset-based business model that continues to generate revenue even when they are not actively streaming. This will help creators maintain the motivation to "create more attractive content," which in turn will generate "meaningful" content for the viewers.

[Roadmap] The following will be introduced in upcoming new initiatives.

[Over 90% of donations reach the site! Special Certified Framework for Official NPOs and Political Parties]

While standard crowdfunding platforms deduct nearly 15-20% in fees, "Chat Market" applies a flat "90% return rate" as a special framework for official NPO corporations and political parties that pass prior screening. It can be utilized as an overwhelmingly transparent and clean donation infrastructure where over "90%" of supporters' feelings (funds) reliably reach the site as activity funds. (Depending on the total amount collected, up to 95% can be returned through the Progressive Incentive).

■ Representative Message (CEO Takashi Ono) "Individual skills are profitable!" We developed this service with the strong belief that the community of creators and viewers should take center stage, not the platform itself. We aim for a world where talented individuals can enhance their brand value and become professionally independent. We sincerely apologize for the delay in the final release; the service was initially launched on February 24th but had to be temporarily suspended for internal modifications due to a massive concentration of access.

■ Company Overview Company Name: ONE STEP Co., Ltd. Representative: CEO / Representative Director Takashi Ono Location: Yamato Bldg. #405, 1-6-16 Kanda Izumicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo