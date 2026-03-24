本の旅が、人の旅をつなぐ--「旅する本棚」を新設

株式会社芝パークホテル

芝パークホテル（運営：株式会社芝パークホテル／東京都港区、代表取締役社長 柳瀬連太郎）は、2026年3月、館内2階ホワイエBook & Cultureに新たな取り組みとして「旅する本棚」を設置いたしました。本棚に並ぶのは、旅の途中で読み終えた小説や、役目を終えたガイドブックなど、世界中から訪れるゲストたちが置いていった本たち。不要になった本を捨てずに次の誰かへ渡すリサイクルの仕組みで、サステナブルな旅の楽しみ方を提案します。

世界中のゲストが置いていった本が並ぶ“旅する本棚”。

本棚は、ホテルをご利用のお客様であればどなたでも自由にご参加いただける“本の交換棚”です。本を棚に一冊置くと、棚にある本から一冊を持ち帰ることができます。また置いていく際には、ホテルが用意したしおり型のメッセージカードに次の読者への一言を書き添えていただき、本に挟んで棚へ。ゲストが読み終えた本には、前の持ち主の言葉がそっと添えられ、物語とともにその人の思いも次の旅へと受け継がれていきます。

宿泊客の95%以上が海外からのゲストである芝パークホテルでは、本棚に並ぶ本もまた国境を越えて旅を続けます。ここに集まるのは、欧米豪を中心に世界中から持ち寄られた、多言語・多ジャンルの書籍たち。東京のひとつの本棚に世界の本が集まり、そしてまた世界のどこかへ旅立っていく--そんな循環が生まれます。

本に添える、次のゲストへのひとこと。旅先で出会う一冊の本との時間。

私たちが「旅する本棚」をつくる理由は、訪れるゲストの記憶、これから訪れる未来のゲストの時間、そのどちらにもささやかな豊かさを届けたいと願うからです。本との出会い、人との出会いが連なり、ふとした偶然が思いがけない発見へつながる。旅先の緩やかなセレンディピティが、この本棚を通して少しでも生まれればと考えています。

芝パークホテルは、銀座蔦屋書店のディレクションによる約1,500冊の蔵書を揃える「ライブラリーホテル」として、これからも本と文化に触れる時間をご提供してまいります。

「旅する本棚」概要

名称： 旅する本棚（The Traveling Bookshelf）

設置場所： 芝パークホテル 2FホワイエBook & Culture

利用対象： ホテルご利用のお客様限定

利用方法： 本を一冊置くと、棚から一冊お持ち帰りいただけます。

本には、次の持ち主へのメッセージをしおりに記入して挟む仕組みです。

特徴： 本を捨てずに次のゲストへ渡すサステナブルな取り組み。

国境を超える“旅する本”が棚に並び、世界のゲスト同士をつなぐ循環型プロジェクト

芝パークホテル外観

芝パークホテルについて

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/

1948年創業の芝パークホテルは、外国貿易使節団向けのホテルとして始まった歴史と伝統を持つホテルです。館内には銀座蔦屋書店がセレクトした約1,500冊の書籍があります。客室は198室、1階に中華、洋食、和食の3種類のお料理を楽しめるレストラン、2階に宴会場4室を備えています。2020年から2023年にかけて客室やパブリックスペースをリニューアルしました。呈茶や金継ぎ体験などの文化体験イベントも開催しています。

本件に関する報道関係者からのお問い合わせ先

芝パークホテル / パークホテル東京 ブランド推進戦略課 担当:喜多尾、角田

pr@shibaparkhotel.com

TEL：03-3433-4141（代） FAX：03-5470-7515

When Books Travel, They Connect People’s Journeys - Introducing the “Traveling Bookshelf“

A sustainable book exchange shelf for passing finished books to the next guest

Shiba Park Hotel (Operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd., Minato-ku, Tokyo; President:

Rentaro Yanase) installed the “Traveling Bookshelf” on the hotel’s second floor in March 2026

as a new initiative. The bookshelf is stocked with books left by guests from around the world-novels finished mid journey and guidebooks that have served their purpose. By passing books along instead of discarding them, this guest to guest recycling scheme offers a sustainable

way to enjoy travel.

The “Traveling Bookshelf,” lined with books left by guests from around the world.

The Traveling Bookshelf is a book exchange open to all hotel guests. Leave one book you’re

ready to pass on and take one from the shelf in return. When leaving a book, write a short

note to the next reader on the bookmark style message card provided by the hotel, tuck it

inside, and place the book on the shelf. In this way, each finished book carries a quiet

message from its previous owner-so that both the story and the owner’s thoughts continue

on to the next journey.

At Shiba Park Hotel, where over 95% of our guests come from overseas, the books on the

shelf also travel across borders. Brought by travelers from around the world-primarily from

Europe, North America, and Australia-the collection spans multiple languages and genres. On a single shelf in Tokyo, books from many places come together, then set off again to

somewhere new creating a continuing cycle of travel.

A short note to the next guest, tucked inside the book.Time with a book discovered on your journey.

We created the “Traveling Bookshelf” because we hope to bring a small measure of richness

to both the memories of guests who visit now and the time of those who will visit in the

future. Encounters with books and encounters with people link together, and small

coincidences lead to unexpected discoveries. Through this shelf, we hope to spark the gentle

serendipity of travel, even if only a little.

As a “Library Hotel” with a collection of approximately 1,500 volumes curated by Ginza

Tsutaya Bookstore, Shiba Park Hotel will continue to offer guests opportunities to engage

with books and culture.

Overview of the “Traveling Bookshelf”

Name: Traveling Bookshelf

Location: Shiba Park Hotel, 2F Foyer Book & Culture

Eligibility: For hotel guests only

How it works: Leave one book on the shelf and take one in return. When leaving a book,

write a message to the next reader on the bookmark-style card provided by the

hotel, place it inside the book, and return it to the shelf.

Features: A sustainable initiative that passes books to the next guest instead of discarding

them. As “traveling books” cross borders, the shelf fosters a circular project

that connects guests from around the world.

Exterior of Shiba Park Hotel

About Shiba Park Hotel

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/

Founded in 1948, Shiba Park Hotel began as a hotel for foreign trade missions and has a

rich history and tradition. The hotel features 198 guest rooms, a restaurant offering

Chinese, Western, and Japanese cuisine on

the first floor, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. From 2020 to 2023, the hotel

underwent renovations of its guest rooms

and public spaces. Cultural experiences such as tea ceremonies and kintsugi workshops

are also offered.

For Media Inquiries

Brand Strategy & Communications Department

Shiba Park Hotel / Park Hotel Tokyo

Contact: F.Kitao, C.Tsunoda

Email: pr@shibaparkhotel.com

Tel: +81-3-3433-4141 (main line) Fax: +81-3-5470-7515