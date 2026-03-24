Qlean Dataset、「日本の災害画像データセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション「Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）」において、画像認識精度の向上や、複雑な被災状況の言語理解を目的としたマルチモーダルモデル（LMM）の学習に最適化された、「日本の災害画像データセット」の提供を開始します。

本データセットは、日本国内で発生した地震、津波、洪水、土砂災害などの大規模な自然災害による被害状況を対象とし、インフラの損壊から住宅の浸水・倒壊、火災現場まで、多岐にわたる被災シーンを記録した画像と、それに対応する詳細なメタ情報で構成されています。空撮による広域な俯瞰画像や地上からの近接撮影により、発災直後の混乱期から復旧・復興作業に従事する重機・人員の様子までを網羅しており、非定型な環境下での物体検出や、高度な文脈理解を伴うコンピュータビジョン（CV）の研究開発に適しています。多様な撮影角度と被写体属性を備えた品質により、災害現場の状況を正確に識別・判断する学習モデルの構築を可能にします。

本データは、Qlean Datasetが展開するAI開発用オリジナルデータラインナップ「AIデータレシピ」の一つとして提供され、インフラ点検の自動化から、自治体や救助活動を支援する防災ソリューションの実装まで、実用的なAI開発を目指すフェーズでの活用を想定しています。Visual Bankおよびアマナイメージズは、今後も国内の重要事象を捉えた画像資産の提供を通じて、安心・安全な社会構築に向けたAI研究・開発を支援していきます。

今回提供を開始する「日本の災害画像データセット」の概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/158_1_b297bae188e518770cbd6473209918d0.jpg?v=202603240251 ]SampleSampleSampleSample

「日本の災害画像データセット」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

【その他実需要】

- 災害状況把握のためのマルチモーダル解析モデルの構築画像データと付随するメタ情報を組み合わせ、視覚情報から被害の規模や種類を自動で言語化するVQA（Visual Question Answering）やキャプショニング技術の精度検証に利用できます。- インフラ点検・損害調査自動化ソリューションの開発損害保険や建設業界において、空撮および地上画像から住宅の倒壊判定や道路の亀裂を自動検知する画像診断アルゴリズムの学習データとして活用し、査定業務の迅速化や復旧計画の策定支援に繋げられます。- 自律移動ロボットおよびドローンの障害物回避アルゴリズムの実装災害現場のような非定型な環境下で稼働するレスキューロボットやドローンに対し、瓦礫や浸水箇所を正確に認識させるためのエッジAIモデルの学習に利用できます。- 自治体向け防災状況判断支援システムのプロトタイピング河川の氾濫や土砂崩れの現場画像を学習させることで、監視カメラ映像から異常事態を即座に検知し、アラートを発出する社会実装モデルのシミュレーションに活用できます。

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。また、国内・海外のデータホルダーやラジオ・新聞社・通信社等のメディアとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

『Qlean Dataset』の提供するデータセット『AIデータレシピ』の特徴

Visual Bank株式会社

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応お問い合せ :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7 C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL：https://amanaimages.com/about/

Qlean Dataset Releases "Japan Natural Disaster Image Dataset" for LMM Training

Accelerating Computer Vision and VQA development with 360° coverage of post-disaster scenarios and infrastructure damage.

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; Saneyuki Nagai, Representative Director and CEO), through its subsidiary amana images inc., has announced the release of the "Japan Natural Disaster Image Dataset." This dataset is part of their AI training data solution, "Qlean Dataset," and is specifically optimized for training Large Multimodal Models (LMMs) and improving image recognition accuracy in complex disaster scenarios.

The dataset captures the aftermath of large-scale natural disasters in Japan, including earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, and landslides. It comprises images and detailed metadata documenting a wide range of affected scenes, such as damaged infrastructure, flooded or collapsed residential buildings, and fire-damaged sites. By including both wide-area aerial photography and close-up ground-level shots, the data covers the progression from the immediate chaos following a disaster to ongoing recovery and reconstruction efforts involving heavy machinery and personnel. This diversity in perspective and subject matter makes it ideal for research and development in object detection and high-level contextual understanding within non-routine environments.

This release is provided as part of the "AI Data Recipe"-Qlean Dataset’s lineup of original data assets. It is designed for developers moving into the practical implementation phase of AI, ranging from automated infrastructure inspection to disaster prevention solutions for local governments and rescue operations. Visual Bank and amana images remain committed to supporting global AI research and development by providing high-quality Japanese visual assets that contribute to a safer and more resilient society.

Dataset Overview: "Japan Natural Disaster Image Dataset"

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/158_2_902a58d638741458558ca215ee02bcd2.jpg?v=202603240251 ]SampleSampleSampleSample

Use Case Scenarios

【Research & Academia】

【Industrial Applications】

【Social Implementation】

- Development of Multimodal Analysis Models for Disaster AssessmentBy combining image data with accompanying metadata, this dataset can be used to validate the accuracy of Visual Question Answering (VQA) and image captioning technologies that automatically describe the scale and type of damage from visual inputs.- Automated Infrastructure Inspection and Damage Survey SolutionsIn the insurance and construction industries, this data serves as training material for diagnostic algorithms that detect structural collapses or road cracks from aerial and ground images, facilitating faster claims processing and recovery planning.- Obstacle Avoidance for Autonomous Robots and DronesThe dataset can be used to train edge AI models for rescue robots and drones operating in unstructured environments, enabling them to accurately recognize debris, flooded zones, and hazardous terrain.- Prototyping Disaster Response Support Systems for Local GovernmentsBy training on images of river flooding and landslides, developers can simulate social implementation models that detect abnormalities in real-time via surveillance cameras to trigger early warning alerts.

About Qlean Dataset

Qlean Dataset is a commercially cleared AI training data solution provided by Amana Images, a subsidiary of Visual Bank Group. The platform offers diverse data formats including image, video, audio, 3D, and text, as well as a specialized AI Data Recipe lineup developed through collaborations with major media organizations and data rights holders.

URL:https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

Contact :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Group is a technology company developing data infrastructure and AI solutions that support advanced AI development. The company operates THE PEN, an AI tool for manga creators, and its subsidiary, amanaimages Inc., provides commercial digital content and AI training data solutions, including Qlean Dataset. Visual Bank is also a selected participant in GENIAC, a Japanese government initiative supporting the advancement of next generation AI technologies.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Website:https://visual-bank.co.jp/en