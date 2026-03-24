一般社団法人米国医療機器・IVD工業会（AMDD）新会長にボストン・サイエンティフィック ジャパン株式会社 代表取締役社長 森川 智之氏が就任

一般社団法人 米国医療機器・IVD工業会

一般社団法人米国医療機器・IVD工業会（AMDD：American Medical Devices and Diagnostics Manufacturers’ Association）は、2026年3月16日の総会後に引き続く理事会において、ボストン・サイエンティフィック ジャパン株式会社 代表取締役社長の森川 智之が新会長に、またエドワーズライフサイエンス合同会社 代表執行役員社長の大櫛 美由紀と日本メドトロニック株式会社 代表取締役の宇佐美 英司が副会長に就任したことをお知らせいたします。

森川新会長は就任にあたり次のように所信を述べています。

「日本では世界に類を見ないスピードで高齢化が進み、医療を取り巻く環境は大きく変化しています。その中で、一人ひとりにとって価値のある医療を実現していくためには、メディカルテクノロジーの力がますます重要になると考えています。AMDDは、医療機器・メディカルテクノロジーおよび体外診断用医薬品（IVD）を日本の医療現場にお届けする企業の業界団体として、日米の政府、関連業界団体、学会、医療関係者をはじめ、幅広い関係者の皆様と連携しながら、日本の医療の発展に貢献してきました。

今後も、“価値”に基づく医療（バリューベース・ヘルスケア）の実現を目指し、患者さんにとって意義のある医療の価値を高めるとともに、持続可能な医療システムの構築に向けた取り組みを進めてまいります。また、これまでのAMDDの歩みを踏まえ、医療の安定的な供給の確保と、日本の医療のさらなる発展に向けて取り組んでまいります。

メディカルテクノロジーのイノベーションが適切に評価され、価値の高い医療技術が日本の医療現場に迅速に届けられる環境を整えることは、患者さんの治療選択肢を広げ、医療の質の向上にもつながります。こうした取り組みを着実に前進させるべく、会員企業の皆様とともに、産学官の連携をさらに強化し、医療の質と持続性の両立に貢献してまいります。」

AMDDは新体制のもと、今後も関係者の皆様との連携を通じて、日本の医療の発展に貢献すべく活動を続けてまいります。

一般社団法人米国医療機器・IVD工業会（AMDD）について

AMDDは主として米国に本社がある、または米国でビジネスを行う医療機器や体外診断用医薬品（IVD）を扱っている企業によって構成されています。日米の政府、関連業界団体、学会、医療関係者をはじめ、幅広い関係者の皆様と連携し、最新の医療技術（診断技術および治療技術）や情報の提供を通じて、日本の医療の発展に貢献することを目指しています。

詳しくはAMDDホームページhttps://amdd.jp/をご覧ください。

名称： 一般社団法人 米国医療機器・IVD工業会

所在地(事務局)： 〒105-7105 東京都港区東新橋1-5-2 汐留シティセンター5階

代表者： 会長 森川 智之

【プレスリリースはこちらのPDF(https://amdd.jp/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/091d9c738234da36496b635a7d15c5a8.pdf)版でもご覧になれます。】

AMDD Appoints Satoshi Morikawa,

President and Representative Director of Boston Scientific Japan,

as Chairperson

Tokyo, Japan: The American Medical Devices and Diagnostics Manufacturers’ Association (AMDD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Satoshi Morikawa, President and Representative Director of Boston Scientific Japan, as Chairperson at the Board of Directors meeting held following the Annual General Meeting on March 16, 2026. Miyuki Ogushi, Representative Executive Officer and President of Edwards Lifesciences Japan and Eishi Usami, Representative Director of Medtronic Japan were appointed Vice Chairpersons.

Upon his appointment, Morikawa commented:

“Japan is experiencing one of the fastest rates of population aging in the world, and the healthcare environment is undergoing significant change. In this context, medical technology will play an increasingly important role in delivering value to each patient.

As an industry association representing companies that provide medical devices, medical technologies, and in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) to healthcare settings in Japan, AMDD has contributed to the advancement of healthcare in Japan through collaboration with the governments of Japan and the United States, industry associations, academic societies, healthcare professionals, and a broad range of stakeholders.

Looking ahead, we will continue to work toward the realization of value-based healthcare, enhancing valuable outcomes for patients while advancing efforts to build a sustainable healthcare system. Building on AMDD’s achievements to date, we will also focus on ensuring a stable supply of medical technologies and further advancing healthcare in Japan.

Ensuring that medical technology innovation is appropriately evaluated and that high-value technologies are delivered promptly to clinical settings in Japan will expand treatment options for patients and improve the quality of care. Together with our member companies, we will further strengthen collaboration among industry, academia, and government to steadily advance these efforts and contribute to both the quality and sustainability of healthcare.”

Under the new leadership, AMDD will continue to contribute to the advancement of healthcare in Japan through close collaboration with stakeholders.

About the American Medical Devices and Diagnostics Manufacturers’ Association (AMDD)

AMDD is an industry association comprised primarily of companies that manufacture and distribute medical devices and in vitro diagnostics (IVDs), with headquarters in the United States or significant operations in the U.S. In collaboration with the governments of Japan and the United States, industry associations, academic societies, healthcare professionals, and a broad range of stakeholders, AMDD aims to contribute to the advancement of healthcare in Japan by facilitating access to the latest medical technologies-including diagnostic and therapeutic technologies-and by promoting the provision of relevant information.

For more information, please visit the AMDD website, https://amdd.jp/en/.(https://amdd.jp/en/)

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Contact:

Press Office

American Medical Devices and Diagnostics Manufacturers’ Association (AMDD)

c/o K.K. Japan Counselors

mail: amdd_pr@jc-inc.co.jp

This press release is also available in PDF(https://amdd.jp/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/AMDD-Appoints-Satoshi-Morikawa-as-Chairperson-.pdf) format here.